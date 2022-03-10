KT&G : contributes 500 million won in emergency assistance to areas impacted by forest

476KT&G contributes 500 million won in emergency assistance to areas impacted by forest2022.03.08

KT&G (CEO Baek Bok-in) has established a 500 million won emergency fund for residents who have experienced massive damage as a result of recent large wildfires in eastern coastal districts such as Uljin, Gyeongbuk and Samcheok(Gangwon).

KT&G arranges for the distribution of donations via the Hope Bridge National Disaster Relief Association. The funds will be utilized to provide emergency housing and rebuild destroyed structures, as well as for livelihood needs and relief goods.

This donation was made from the 'Sangsang Fund,' a voluntary contribution made by KT&G executives and employees. The Sangsang Fund is KT&G's one-of-a-kind social contribution vehicle, funded by the company matching the monthly contributions made by its employees from their pay.

Shim Young-ah, head of KT&G's Social Contribution Office, stated, "When our employees learned that residents had undergone sustained significant damages as a result of wildfires that raged over the East Coast, opinions were gathered to assist the affected residents, and support was chosen quickly." We will make every effort to assist in a range of ways through our continued involvement."

Previously, KT&G provided 500 million won in April 2019 to help victims of forest fires in Goseong, Sokcho and Donghae(Gangwon), and 350 million won in May 2017 to Gangneung, Samcheok(Gangwon), and Sangju(Gyeongbuk). Additionally, in September 2016, the company led the way in contributing 500 million won to Gyeongju, which was severely affected by the earthquake, as a donation for cultural asset restoration.

Meanwhile, Korea Ginseng Corporation, a subsidiary of KT&G, aims to distribute 200 million won worth of Cheongkwanjang red ginseng goods to residents and victims of forest fires.

