Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Korea
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. KT&G Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A033780   KR7033780008

KT&G CORPORATION

(A033780)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-16
84300.00 KRW   +0.84%
03:23aKt&g : employees volunteering at a farm, planting leaf tobacco ... 17 years of volunteer service
PU
04/13Kt&g : providing emergency support of 300 million won for forest fire in Gangneung
PU
04/10Kt&g : introduces online dividend inquiry service
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KT&G : employees volunteering at a farm, planting leaf tobacco ... 17 years of volunteer service

04/18/2023 | 03:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

542KT&G employees volunteering at a farm, planting leaf tobacco ... 17 years of volunteer service2023.04.17

On April 14, KT&G (CEO Baek Bok-in) engaged in a volunteer activity of leaf tobacco planting in Mun'gyeong, Gyeongsangbuk-do to assist the stable cultivation of leaf tobacco farmers.

About 30 employees from the Raw Materials Department and Gimcheon Plant visited a leaf tobacco farm in Nong'am-myeon, Mun'gyeong, Gyeongsangbuk-do, moved seedlings at the farm of about 10,000㎡ (3,025 pyeong), and planted about 20,000 seedlings.

Leaf tobacco farming involves a process of growing seedlings at a nursery and transplanting them, instead of sowing seeds in the field. The seedling transplantation particularly is an important task, which determines the productivity of leaf tobacco farming. In response, KT&G has been volunteering for leaf tobacco farmers for 17 years since 2007 to help farmers who are having difficulties recruiting workers and to pass on the advanced leaf tobacco production technology.

In addition, during a season of leaf tobacco harvesting, which requires a lot of work in midsummer, KT&G employees engage in volunteer activities for shared growth with farmers throughout a year.

Kim Jeong-ho, the director of the Raw Materials Department, said, "KT&G engages in employee volunteer activities every year to support the activities of leaf tobacco farms, which have a problem of labor shortages." He said, "We will continue to make the best efforts for mutual growth with farmers."

Meanwhile, to improve the welfare of leaf tobacco farmers, KT&G has provided 3.336 billion won in total to leaf tobacco farmers since 2013, including scholarships for children and medical check-up subsidies for farmers.

(Photo description1) KT&G provided the volunteer service of the leaf tobacco planting in the Mun'gyeong region of Gyeongsangbuk-do on April 14 to help leaf tobacco farmers. KT&G executives and employees took a group photo during the leaf planting.

(Photo description2) KT&G provided the volunteer service of the leaf tobacco planting in the Mun'gyeong region of Gyeongsangbuk-do on April 14 to help leaf tobacco farmers. KT&G executives and employees transplant leaf tobacco seedlings in the photo.

Attachments

Disclaimer

KT&G Corporation published this content on 17 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2023 07:22:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about KT&G CORPORATION
03:23aKt&g : employees volunteering at a farm, planting leaf tobacco ... 17 years of volunteer s..
PU
04/13Kt&g : providing emergency support of 300 million won for forest fire in Gangneung
PU
04/10Kt&g : introduces online dividend inquiry service
PU
04/05Kt&g : solicits participants for ‘2023 My First Concert' to help build the career of..
PU
03/28Declaration of Voting Results by KT&G Corporation
CI
03/28KT&G Corporation Approves Cash Dividend for the Fiscal Year 2022
CI
03/28Flashlight Capital Comments on Outcome of KT&G’s General Meeting
CI
03/28Kt&g : holds its 36th regular shareholders meeting, all board proposals are approved
PU
03/27Kt&g : Recruits Participants for ‘16th Sangsang Marketing School in 2023'
PU
03/23Kt&g : Sangsang Madang Hongdae holding the 2023 Band Discovery to find new musicians
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 6 174 B 4,68 B 4,68 B
Net income 2023 1 010 B 0,77 B 0,77 B
Net cash 2023 1 470 B 1,11 B 1,11 B
P/E ratio 2023 10,5x
Yield 2023 6,04%
Capitalization 9 802 B 7 428 M 7 428 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,35x
EV / Sales 2024 1,23x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 84,5%
Chart KT&G CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
KT&G Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KT&G CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 84 300,00 KRW
Average target price 106 166,67 KRW
Spread / Average Target 25,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bok-In Baek President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gyeong-Bo Kang Managing Director & Head-Finance
Chi-Beom Oh Senior Managing Director, Head-R&D
Eop-Kyo Song Independent Director
Hae-Soo Yoon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KT&G CORPORATION-7.87%7 428
ALTRIA GROUP, INC.-0.59%81 162
ITC LIMITED20.69%60 631
JAPAN TOBACCO, INC.6.26%37 323
PT HANJAYA MANDALA SAMPOERNA TBK19.05%7 817
RLX TECHNOLOGY INC.13.91%4 055
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer