  Homepage
  Equities
  Korea, republic of
  Korea Stock Exchange
  KT&G Corporation
  News
  Summary
    A033780   KR7033780008

KT&G CORPORATION

(A033780)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-17
81200.00 KRW   -0.12%
KT&G : has published ‘2021 KT&G REPORT' containing ESG management performance

08/18/2022 | 11:04pm EDT
496KT&G has published '2021 KT&G REPORT' containing ESG management performance2022.08.17

KT&G (President Baek Bok-in) has published '2021 KT&G REPORT' that contains the ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) management performance.

In this report, KT&G unveiled the ESG mid- to long-term vision of 'Strengthening Future Growth Engines in 2025', which was expanded and reorganized, including group companies. In addition, to achieve this, six key areas were reorganized, and 18 strategic tasks were derived according to the direction of the promotion of the 'Enhancing Business Growth Momentum' and 'Implementing Group Common Global Standards.'

In particular, KT&G raised its greenhouse gas reduction target in 2030 to a level consistent with the '1.5℃ scenario' of SBTi (Science Based Targets initiative), which was established to implement the Paris Climate Agreement. Through this, the plan is to contribute to limiting the increase in the global average temperature to within 1.5℃. Also, the reliability and objectivity of the data were strengthened by receiving a third-party verification on the greenhouse gas emissions (Scope3) covering KT&G overseas manufacturing sites and all supply chains.

In addition, KT&G disclosed in detail the progress rate compared to mid- to long-term goals and the improvement status compared to the previous year, along with '2021 ESG Performance Highlights,' which summarizes the ESG management performance by field in 2021. KT&G plans to continuously communicate with stakeholders on the mid- to long-term goal through the KT&G REPORT, which is published every year.

The 'KT&G S-REPORT', a separate report on social contribution activities, contains various CSR activities based on the social contribution value system consisting of 'Hope', 'Creativity', and 'Co-prosperity.' Through this 'KT&G S-REPORT', KT&G plans to unveil People, Community, and Planet, its new social contribution value systems, and promote social responsibility activities at a higher level that encompasses people, society, and even the environment.

Bang Kyung-man, head of KT&G's general division, said, "We will clearly recognize that business strategies built on the ESG basis are essential factors for corporate value and long-term corporate growth and will more actively manage risks and opportunities related to sustainability."

(Photo1) KT&G (President Baek Bok-in) has published the "2021 KT&G REPORT" that contains the ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) management performance. The photo shows the 'KT&G Group Sustainable Management Promotion System', which has been expanded and reorganized at the group level.

(Photo2) KT&G (President Baek Bok-in) has published the "2021 KT&G REPORT" that contains the ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) management performance. The photo is the cover image of the "2021 KT&G REPORT"

Disclaimer

KT&G Corporation published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 03:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 5 593 B 4,22 B 4,22 B
Net income 2022 1 044 B 0,79 B 0,79 B
Net cash 2022 1 885 B 1,42 B 1,42 B
P/E ratio 2022 9,99x
Yield 2022 5,97%
Capitalization 9 742 B 7 346 M 7 346 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,40x
EV / Sales 2023 1,30x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart KT&G CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
KT&G Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KT&G CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 81 200,00 KRW
Average target price 97 343,75 KRW
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bok-In Baek President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gyeong-Bo Kang Managing Director & Head-Finance
Chi-Beom Oh Senior Managing Director, Head-R&D
Eop-Kyo Song Independent Director
Hae-Soo Yoon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KT&G CORPORATION2.78%7 411
ALTRIA GROUP, INC.-4.09%81 847
ITC LIMITED43.34%48 737
JAPAN TOBACCO, INC.1.55%30 926
PT HANJAYA MANDALA SAMPOERNA TBK-4.15%7 165
PT GUDANG GARAM TBK-17.32%3 295