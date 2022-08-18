KT&G : has published ‘2021 KT&G REPORT' containing ESG management performance

496KT&G has published '2021 KT&G REPORT' containing ESG management performance2022.08.17

KT&G (President Baek Bok-in) has published '2021 KT&G REPORT' that contains the ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) management performance.

In this report, KT&G unveiled the ESG mid- to long-term vision of 'Strengthening Future Growth Engines in 2025', which was expanded and reorganized, including group companies. In addition, to achieve this, six key areas were reorganized, and 18 strategic tasks were derived according to the direction of the promotion of the 'Enhancing Business Growth Momentum' and 'Implementing Group Common Global Standards.'

In particular, KT&G raised its greenhouse gas reduction target in 2030 to a level consistent with the '1.5℃ scenario' of SBTi (Science Based Targets initiative), which was established to implement the Paris Climate Agreement. Through this, the plan is to contribute to limiting the increase in the global average temperature to within 1.5℃. Also, the reliability and objectivity of the data were strengthened by receiving a third-party verification on the greenhouse gas emissions (Scope3) covering KT&G overseas manufacturing sites and all supply chains.

In addition, KT&G disclosed in detail the progress rate compared to mid- to long-term goals and the improvement status compared to the previous year, along with '2021 ESG Performance Highlights,' which summarizes the ESG management performance by field in 2021. KT&G plans to continuously communicate with stakeholders on the mid- to long-term goal through the KT&G REPORT, which is published every year.

The 'KT&G S-REPORT', a separate report on social contribution activities, contains various CSR activities based on the social contribution value system consisting of 'Hope', 'Creativity', and 'Co-prosperity.' Through this 'KT&G S-REPORT', KT&G plans to unveil People, Community, and Planet, its new social contribution value systems, and promote social responsibility activities at a higher level that encompasses people, society, and even the environment.

Bang Kyung-man, head of KT&G's general division, said, "We will clearly recognize that business strategies built on the ESG basis are essential factors for corporate value and long-term corporate growth and will more actively manage risks and opportunities related to sustainability."

