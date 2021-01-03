Log in
KT&G : held a “Sangsang Fund Year-end Sharing” relay event

01/03/2021 | 01:12pm EST
KT&G (CEO Bok-in Baek) is holding the 'Sangsang Fund Year-end Sharing' event in a relay at 19 local institutions, where they deliver donations worth around 600 million KRW to 40 social welfare organizations nationwide.

This year's event is a social contribution activity held at 19 nationwide KT&G institutions by year's end to help underprivileged neighbors who are struggling due to COVID-19 and the cold temperatures.

Since November, each local institution has been delivering supplies needed for winter, including winter supplies, masks, daily necessities, and kimchi to the underprivileged in local communities through social welfare organizations. They are planning to deliver 600 million KRW worth of donations to 40 nationwide social welfare organizations by year's end. In the past, volunteer activities such as kimchi-making and briquette sharing were held with employee volunteers of KT&G leading them. However, a delivery ceremony will be held instead of volunteering activities this year due to COVID-19.

Expenses required for the event are fully prepared by the 'Sangsang Fund', which is collected from voluntary donations by employees of KT&G. The 'Sangsang Fund' is a unique social contribution fund founded in 2011 that is run in a 'matching grant' form, where employees voluntarily donate a certain amount from their salary every month and the company adds the same amount accordingly. This fund is used for supporting the underprivileged and solving urgent social issues, and the annual operational scale is around 4 billion KRW.

Kyung-dong Kim, the head of the social contribution department of KT&G, stated that they 'planned the 'Imagination Fund Year-end Sharing' event to help the underprivileged undergoing economic hardships prepare for winter', and that they, 'will continue to communicate with the local community and share with neighbors in need of help.'

(Photo Caption) KT&G (CEO Bok-in Baek) is holding the 'Imagination Fund Year-end Sharing' event in a relay form at 19 local institutions, where they deliver donations worth around 600 million KRW to 40 social welfare organizations nationwide. The photo depicts the handmade kimchi delivery ceremony held at the KT&G Cheonan plant on the 9th, attended by Sang-hak Lee, the continuous business director of the headquarters (first from the left), and Gap-soe Kim, the chief director of Cheonan welfare foundation (first from the right).

Disclaimer

KT&G Corporation published this content on 23 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2021 18:11:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
EPS Revisions
