KT&G : Donates to the Ministry of Justice for the Social Settlement of Vulnerable Class

417KT&G Donates to the Ministry of Justice for the Social Settlement of Vulnerable Class2021.06.08

KT&G (CEO Baek Bok In) donated 110 million won to the Ministry of Justice for the social settlement of vulnerable classes, for purposes such as improving the living conditions of recipients of legal care and providing horticultural (gardening) therapy to those in treatment custody.

The donation ceremony took place at KT&G's Seoul headquarters on May 7th, 2021. It was attended by KT&G's Lee Sang Hak, Sustainable Management Division Executive Vice President, Shim Yeong Ah, Head of CSR. It was also attended by the Ministry of Justice's Kang Ho Seong, Deputy Minister for Crime Prevention Policy, and Yang Hyeon Kyu, Head of the Juvenile Crime Prevention Team.

The donation will be used to fund a project by the Korea Rehabilitation Agency to improve the living conditions of recipients of legal care. This project helps a smooth transition of released prisoners and probationers into society by improving their living conditions. It will include renovating old houses and building study rooms for children.

The donation will also be used for building botanical therapy facilities and gardens for people in treatment custody under the Ministry of Justice and their medical staff. It will operate botanical therapy programs, such as planting and gardening, to help treat those in treatment custody. It will also help to increase emotional stability and stress relief for staff members.

KT&G has been donating to the Ministry of Justice since 1998. The purpose was to improve the living conditions of those under legal care, to fund projects for crime prevention, and to provide psychological therapy and job support for vulnerable adolescents. Earlier in 2021, the company donated 150,000 KF94 masks to penitentiaries for COVID-19 prevention. The total donated amount since 1998 is 10,638 million won.

Lee Sang Hak, the EVP of the Sustainable Management Division at KT&G, commented that 'KT&G has supported the Ministry of Justice's crime prevention activities for the past 24 years, and it happily continues to donate for the social settlement of vulnerable classes this time as well.' He added that 'the company will put forth various efforts to help those who are alienated or underprivileged.'

