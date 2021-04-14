Log in
KT&G : Sangsang Madang Hongdae to Hold 'Picturesque House', a Home Interior Exhibition

04/14/2021 | 05:37am BST
405KT&G Sangsang Madang Hongdae to Hold 'Picturesque House', a Home Interior Exhibition2021.04.13

KT&G will hold an exhibition titled 'Picturesque House' introducing various home interior methods and techniques until May 30 at the KT&G Sangsang Madang Hongdae Gallery.

'Picturesque House' is an exhibition that offers various home interior methods that can be used to create a house according to lifestyle in this Covid-19 era when people are spending most of their time at home. Paintings, installation artwork, furniture, and props by 17 artists will be displayed, and if you want to collect the exhibition works, then you can be guided on how to purchase them through QR codes.

Before hosting the exhibition in March, KT&G Sangsang Madang Hongdae held an online photo contest for the general public for 'Picturesque House'. The home interior photos submitted by 50 contestants will also be displayed in the exhibition. Among them, the top three home interiors will be recreated at the exhibition.

The 'Picturesque House' will be operated by sequentially permitting into the exhibition groups of people in small numbers who booked in advance through the Naver reservation system to comply with the quarantine guidelines and to provide visitors with pleasant viewing experience. In addition, an online exhibition viewing service will be provided for visitors who have difficulty visiting the exhibition due to Covid-19. You can view the 3D exhibition online by accessing the link (http://seoulvr.biz/vr/ktng) on the website of Sangsang Madang.

Shim Young-ah, head of KT&G's social contribution office, said, 'We expect this exhibition to be a place to enjoy the functions of the changed house and various interior trends in this Covid-19 era. We will continue to present exhibitions reflecting various cultural, artistic, and social trends at the Sangsang Madang Hongdae.'

KT&G Sangsang Madang is a complex cultural space that supports the creative activities of emerging artists and provides a wide range of cultural experiences to the public. It operates more than 3,000 cultural and artistic programs each year, hosting 1.8 million visitors per year. Starting with the Hongdae location in 2007, KT&G established Sangsang Madang venues in Nonsan, Chuncheon, and Daechi. In September last year, another Sangsang Madang was opened in Seo-myeon, Busan.

(Photo description) KT&G will hold an exhibition titled 'Picturesque House', introducing various home interior methods and techniques, until May 30 at the KT&G Sangsang Madang Hongdae Gallery. The photo is the exhibition poster of 'Picturesque House'.

Disclaimer

KT&G Corporation published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2021 04:36:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
