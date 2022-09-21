KTESIOS REAL ESTATE SOCIMI S A : Interim financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2022.
KTESIOS REAL ESTATE SOCIMI, S.A.
Interim financial statements for the six months
ended 30 June 2022
KTESIOS REAL ESTATE SOCIMI, S.A.
TABLE OF CONTENTS OF THE INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 June 2022
TABLE OF CONTENTS OF THE INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2021 ON KTESIOS REAL ESTATE SOCIMI, S.A.
INTERIM BALANCE SHEET AS AT 30 JUNE 2022
INTERIM INCOME STATEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2022
INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2022
STATEMENTS OF RECOGNISED INCOME AND EXPENSE
STATEMENT OF TOTAL CHANGES IN EQUITY
INTERIM CASH FLOW STATEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2022
EXPLANATORY NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2021
KTESIOS REAL ESTATE SOCIMI, S.A.
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 June 2022
KTESIOS REAL ESTATE SOCIMI, S.A.
INTERIM BALANCE SHEET AS AT 30 June 2022
(In euros)
ASSETS
Notes
30/06/2022
31/12/2021
NET EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Notes
30/06/2022
31/12/2021
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
15,068,809
11,111,108
NET ASSETS
13,490,424
8,724,838
Intangible assets
SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY
9
1,846
2,326
13,490,424
8,724,838
Computer software
1,846
2,326
Capital
12,427,560
8,680,010
Investment property
4
15,015,287
9,689,965
Registered capital
12,427,560
8,680,010
Land
2,807,130
2,086,600
Issue premium
2,285,945
974,302
Structures
11,327,798
5,467,121
Reserves
(189,736)
(155,367)
Construction in progress
846,606
2,106,296
Other reserves
(189,736)
(155,367)
Technical installations and other property, plant and
33,753
29,948
Shares in own equity
(20,873)
(20,873)
equipment
Non-current financial investments
6
51,676
1,418,817
Results from previous years
(753,234)
(684,403)
Loans to third parties
-
1,405,661
Profit for the year/period
(259,238)
(68,831)
Other financial assets
51,676
13,156
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
3,597,406
3,411,826
Non-current debt
3,597,406
3,411,826
Debts owed to financial institutions
10.3
3,543,381
3,380,646
Other financial liabilities
10
54,025
31,180
CURRENT ASSETS
CURRENT LIABILITIES
2,795,024
1,789,811
776,003
764,255
Inventory
7
Current debt
19,070
24,420
512,109
509,457
Advances to suppliers
19,070
24,420
Debts owed to financial institutions
10.3
454,068
484,802
Trade and other receivables
6
733,156
722,207
Other financial liabilities
10
58,041
24,655
Trade receivables for sales and services
51,767
34,724
Trade and other payables
10, 13.2
263,894
254,798
Other receivables
681,389
687,483
Other payables
138,381
72,230
Current financial investments
6
21,700
20,542
Creditor group companies and associates
13.2
109,662
163,711
Other financial assets
21,700
20,542
Other payables to Government Institutions
12
10,023
7,388
Current accruals
130,754
52,946
Advances from customers
5,828
11,469
Cash and cash equivalents
8
1,890,344
969,696
Cash in hand
1,890,344
969,696
TOTAL ASSETS
17,863,833
12,900,919
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
17,863,833
12,900,919
The accompanying Notes 1 to 14 and Appendix I are a comprehensive part of these interim financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2022.
INTERIM INCOME STATEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2022
(In euros)
Notes 30/06/2022 30/06/2021
CONTINUING OPERATIONS
Net turnover
11.1
Services rendered
Other operating expenses
11.2
External services
Taxes
Losses, impairment and changes in trade provisions
Depreciation in real estate investment
4
Other results
11.5
OPERATING PROFIT
Finance income
Marketable securities and other financial instruments
Financial expenses
10.3,
11.4
Group companies and associates
For debts owed to third parties
NET FINANCE RESULTS
RESULTS BEFORE INCOME TAX
Taxes on profits
RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD
460,840 219,131
460,840 219,131
(571,599) (545,010)
(527,097) (493,692)
(31,107) (16,879)
(13,395) (34,439)
(43,954) (23,885)
9,700 345,466
(145,013) (4,298)
177
177
(114,312) (36,533)
(62,925)
-
(51,387) (36,533)
(114,225) (36,356)
(259,238) (40,654)
-
-
(259,238) (40,654)
The accompanying Notes 1 to 14 and Appendix I are a comprehensive part of these interim financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2022.
INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE
2022
STATEMENTS OF RECOGNISED INCOME AND EXPENSE(In euros)
Notes
30/06/2022
30/06/2021
RESULT OF THE INCOME STATEMENT
(259,238)
(40,654)
TOTAL RECOGNISED INCOME AND EXPENSE
(259,238)
(40,654)
The accompanying Notes 1 to 14 and Appendix I are a comprehensive part of these interim financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2022.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Ktesios Real Estate Socimi SA published this content on 21 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2022 08:19:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about KTESIOS REAL ESTATE SOCIMI, S.A.
Chart KTESIOS REAL ESTATE SOCIMI, S.A.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends KTESIOS REAL ESTATE SOCIMI, S.A.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish