Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. Ktesios Real Estate SOCIMI, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MLKTS   ES0105536009

KTESIOS REAL ESTATE SOCIMI, S.A.

(MLKTS)
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  05:30 2022-09-12 am EDT
14.20 EUR   +1.43%
04:20aKTESIOS REAL ESTATE SOCIMI S A : Interim financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2022.
PU
07/28KTESIOS REAL ESTATE SOCIMI S A : 27.07.2022 – Ktesios SOCIMI – Market operations
PU
07/28KTESIOS REAL ESTATE SOCIMI S A : Acquisition of treasury shares
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KTESIOS REAL ESTATE SOCIMI S A : Interim financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2022.

09/21/2022 | 04:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KTESIOS REAL ESTATE SOCIMI, S.A.

Interim financial statements for the six months

ended 30 June 2022

KTESIOS REAL ESTATE SOCIMI, S.A.

TABLE OF CONTENTS OF THE INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 June 2022

TABLE OF CONTENTS OF THE INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2021 ON KTESIOS REAL ESTATE SOCIMI, S.A.

INTERIM BALANCE SHEET AS AT 30 JUNE 2022

INTERIM INCOME STATEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2022

INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2022

  1. STATEMENTS OF RECOGNISED INCOME AND EXPENSE
  2. STATEMENT OF TOTAL CHANGES IN EQUITY

INTERIM CASH FLOW STATEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2022

EXPLANATORY NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2021

KTESIOS REAL ESTATE SOCIMI, S.A.

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 June 2022

KTESIOS REAL ESTATE SOCIMI, S.A.

INTERIM BALANCE SHEET AS AT 30 June 2022

(In euros)

ASSETS

Notes

30/06/2022

31/12/2021

NET EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Notes

30/06/2022

31/12/2021

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

15,068,809

11,111,108

NET ASSETS

13,490,424

8,724,838

Intangible assets

SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY

9

1,846

2,326

13,490,424

8,724,838

Computer software

1,846

2,326

Capital

12,427,560

8,680,010

Investment property

4

15,015,287

9,689,965

Registered capital

12,427,560

8,680,010

Land

2,807,130

2,086,600

Issue premium

2,285,945

974,302

Structures

11,327,798

5,467,121

Reserves

(189,736)

(155,367)

Construction in progress

846,606

2,106,296

Other reserves

(189,736)

(155,367)

Technical installations and other property, plant and

33,753

29,948

Shares in own equity

(20,873)

(20,873)

equipment

Non-current financial investments

6

51,676

1,418,817

Results from previous years

(753,234)

(684,403)

Loans to third parties

-

1,405,661

Profit for the year/period

(259,238)

(68,831)

Other financial assets

51,676

13,156

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

3,597,406

3,411,826

Non-current debt

3,597,406

3,411,826

Debts owed to financial institutions

10.3

3,543,381

3,380,646

Other financial liabilities

10

54,025

31,180

CURRENT ASSETS

CURRENT LIABILITIES

2,795,024

1,789,811

776,003

764,255

Inventory

7

Current debt

19,070

24,420

512,109

509,457

Advances to suppliers

19,070

24,420

Debts owed to financial institutions

10.3

454,068

484,802

Trade and other receivables

6

733,156

722,207

Other financial liabilities

10

58,041

24,655

Trade receivables for sales and services

51,767

34,724

Trade and other payables

10, 13.2

263,894

254,798

Other receivables

681,389

687,483

Other payables

138,381

72,230

Current financial investments

6

21,700

20,542

Creditor group companies and associates

13.2

109,662

163,711

Other financial assets

21,700

20,542

Other payables to Government Institutions

12

10,023

7,388

Current accruals

130,754

52,946

Advances from customers

5,828

11,469

Cash and cash equivalents

8

1,890,344

969,696

Cash in hand

1,890,344

969,696

TOTAL ASSETS

17,863,833

12,900,919

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

17,863,833

12,900,919

The accompanying Notes 1 to 14 and Appendix I are a comprehensive part of these interim financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2022.

INTERIM INCOME STATEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2022

(In euros)

Notes 30/06/2022 30/06/2021

CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Net turnover

11.1

Services rendered

Other operating expenses

11.2

External services

Taxes

Losses, impairment and changes in trade provisions

Depreciation in real estate investment

4

Other results

11.5

OPERATING PROFIT

Finance income

Marketable securities and other financial instruments

Financial expenses

10.3,

11.4

Group companies and associates

For debts owed to third parties

NET FINANCE RESULTS

RESULTS BEFORE INCOME TAX

Taxes on profits

RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD

460,840 219,131

460,840 219,131

(571,599) (545,010)

(527,097) (493,692)

(31,107) (16,879)

(13,395) (34,439)

(43,954) (23,885)

9,700 345,466

(145,013) (4,298)

  1. 177
  1. 177

(114,312) (36,533)

(62,925)-

(51,387) (36,533)

(114,225) (36,356)

(259,238) (40,654)

--

(259,238) (40,654)

The accompanying Notes 1 to 14 and Appendix I are a comprehensive part of these interim financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2022.

INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE

2022

  1. STATEMENTS OF RECOGNISED INCOME AND EXPENSE(In euros)

Notes

30/06/2022

30/06/2021

RESULT OF THE INCOME STATEMENT

(259,238)

(40,654)

TOTAL RECOGNISED INCOME AND EXPENSE

(259,238)

(40,654)

The accompanying Notes 1 to 14 and Appendix I are a comprehensive part of these interim financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2022.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ktesios Real Estate Socimi SA published this content on 21 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2022 08:19:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KTESIOS REAL ESTATE SOCIMI, S.A.
04:20aKTESIOS REAL ESTATE SOCIMI S A : Interim financial statements for the six months ended 30 ..
PU
07/28KTESIOS REAL ESTATE SOCIMI S A : 27.07.2022 – Ktesios SOCIMI – Market operatio..
PU
07/28KTESIOS REAL ESTATE SOCIMI S A : Acquisition of treasury shares
PU
05/27Ktesios Purchases 76 Properties in Spain From Lone Star
MT
05/27KTESIOS REAL ESTATE SOCIMI S A : Annual Accounts and Management Report the 2021 financial ..
PU
05/27KTESIOS REAL ESTATE SOCIMI S A : Asset Acquisition - Cebolla (Toledo)
PU
05/27KTESIOS REAL ESTATE SOCIMI S A : 27.05.2022- Ktesios SOCIMI – Asset Adquisition &nda..
PU
03/29KTESIOS REAL ESTATE SOCIMI S A : Asset Acquisition - Chilches (Castellón)
PU
03/29KTESIOS REAL ESTATE SOCIMI S A : informa sobre aquisição de ativos
PU
03/29Ktesios Real Estate Socimi, S.A. acquired 39 apartments in Chilches for €2.4 milli..
CI
More news
Chart KTESIOS REAL ESTATE SOCIMI, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Ktesios Real Estate SOCIMI, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KTESIOS REAL ESTATE SOCIMI, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish