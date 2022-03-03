Log in
    MLKTS   ES0105536009

KTESIOS REAL ESTATE SOCIMI, S.A.

(MLKTS)
KTESIOS Real Estate Socimi S A : informa sobre aquisição de ativos

03/03/2022 | 02:01pm EST
KTESIOS SOCIMI

Madrid, 03 March 2022

Pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation), Article 61004/2 of Euronext Rule Book I Harmonized Rules and concordant provisions, on ongoing obligations of companies listed on Euronext, Ktesios Real Estate SOCIMI, S.A. (the "Company") hereby notifies the following:

RELEVANT INFORMATION

We are pleased to announce that on 2nd March 2022, the Company executed the mortgage debt acquired on July 22, 2021 of 12 assets (dwellings). Additionally acquired 8 garages. These 20 new assets are located in the municipality of Moncada, in the province of Valencia. With this acquisition, the Company's asset portfolio totals 405 properties, of which 244 are homes.

We remain at your disposal for any clarification you may need,

Henry Gallego

CEO

Ktesios Real Estate SOCIMI, S.A.

CIF: A88346614 - C/ Sagasta 15, 7º Izda.- 28004 - Madrid

KtesiosRegistradaRealenEstateel RegistroSOCIMIMercantilS.A. de Madrid al Tomo 38.976, Folio 30, Sección 1, Hoja M-692614 Email: info@ktesios-socimi.es | Tel: +34 910 638 011 | www.ktesios-socimi.es

Disclaimer

Ktesios Real Estate Socimi SA published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 19:00:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
