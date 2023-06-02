Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. Ktesios Real Estate SOCIMI, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MLKTS   ES0105536009

KTESIOS REAL ESTATE SOCIMI, S.A.

(MLKTS)
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  11:30:21 2023-03-13 am EDT
14.50 EUR   +0.69%
Ktesios Real Estate SOCIMI S A : 02.06.2023 – Ktesios Socimi – The subscription of loans

06/02/2023 | 10:24am EDT
KTESIOS SOCIMI

Madrid, 2th June 2023

Pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation), Article 61004/2 of Euronext Rule Book I Harmonized Rules and concordant provisions, on ongoing obligations of companies listed on Euronext, Ktesios Real Estate SOCIMI, S.A. (the "Company") hereby notifies the following:

RELEVANT INFORMATION

In accordance with the resolutions adopted by the Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of 30 March 2023, the Company has started the process of formalising convertible loans with shareholders who so want and with potential investors, in order to continue with the organic and inorganic growth of the Company.

The duration of the loans will be 12 months, will accrue interest at a rate of 10% per annum and provides for the possibility to convert the loan amount into shares of the Company at a rate of € 14.50 per share.

As at the date, 3 loans have been signed for a total amount of € 2,740,000.00, including with the majority shareholder, RKS Real Estate ScSp.

We remain at your disposal for any clarification you may require.

Henry Gallego

CEO

Ktesios Real Estate SOCIMI, S.A.

Ktesios Real Estate SOCIMI S.A. CIF: A88346614 - C/ Sagasta 15, 7º Izda.- 28004 - Madrid

Registrada en el Registro Mercantil de Madrid al Tomo 38.976, Folio 30, Sección 1, Hoja M-692614

Email: info@ktesios-socimi.es | Tel: +34 910 638 011 | www.ktesios-socimi.es

Disclaimer

Ktesios Real Estate Socimi SA published this content on 02 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2023 14:23:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
