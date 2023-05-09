Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Portugal
  Euronext Lisbonne
  Ktesios Real Estate SOCIMI, S.A.
  News
  Summary
Ktesios Real Estate SOCIMI S A : 09.05.2023 – KTESIOS SOCIMI – Asset Acquisition – Campo Real & Murcia – BME

05/09/2023 | 01:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KTESIOS SOCIMI

Madrid, 9 May 2023

Pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation), Article 61004/2 of Euronext Rule Book I Harmonized Rules and concordant provisions, on ongoing obligations of companies listed on Euronext, Ktesios Real Estate SOCIMI, S.A. (the "Company") hereby notifies the following:

RELEVANT INFORMATION

On 9 May 2023, the Company formalised the following transactions:

  • Purchase to VIVENIO SOCIMI of 85 registered properties (27 dwellings, 26 garages, 31 storage rooms and one business premises) located at calle Jarales 6, with the corner of calle Moral number 45 and Santa Zoa 28, in the municipality of Campo Real (Madrid), for a total amount of 1,850,000 euros. The payment of 70% of the purchase price (1,295,000 euros) has been deferred to 30 November 2023, with the constitution of the corresponding resolutory condition as a guarantee of the operation. The other 30 % (555,000 euros) was paid on the date of signing the sale and purchase.
  • Purchase to BANKINTER of 8 registered properties (2 dwellings, 3 garages and 3 storage rooms) located at Paseo Florencia 7, Murcia, for a total amount of 175,000 euros.

Both acquisitions have been carried out through own resources.

With the formalisation of these acquisitions, the Company's portfolio will comprise a total of 702 assets, of which 401 are dwellings.

We remain at your disposal for any clarification you may require.

Henry Gallego

CEO

Ktesios Real Estate SOCIMI, S.A.

Ktesios Real Estate SOCIMI S.A. CIF: A88346614 - C/ Sagasta 15, 7º Izda.- 28004 - Madrid

Registrada en el Registro Mercantil de Madrid al Tomo 38.976, Folio 30, Sección 1, Hoja M-692614

Email: info@ktesios-socimi.es | Tel: +34 910 638 011 | www.ktesios-socimi.es

Disclaimer

Ktesios Real Estate Socimi SA published this content on 09 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2023 17:47:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
