Madrid, June 27, 2023

Pursuant to the provisions of Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse and Article 227 of Law 6/2023 of 17 March on Securities Markets and Investment Services, as well as Circular 3/2020, KTESIOS REAL ESTATE SOCIMI, S.A. (the "Company" or "KTESIOS SOCIMI"), hereby informs you that:

INSIDE INFORMATION:

We are pleased to inform you, in connection with the ANNOUNCEMENT OF OFFER FOR THE SUBSCRIPTION OF OPTIONS ON THE SHARES OF QUID PRO QUO ALQUILER SEGURO SOCIMI S.A, published on 14 February 2023, of the decision of KTESIOS SOCIMI to exercise the call options acquired today (27/06/2023) on 99.93% of the shares of QPQ, i.e. the acquisition of a total of 10,371,498 shares.

The announced price in case of exercise of the acquired call options amounts to a total of €1.25 per share, which will result in a cash outlay of 12,964,372.50 euros. The acquisition will be financed by equity and financing.

The exercise of the call options takes place within the announced period, i.e. by 30 June 2023.

In accordance with the announcement, the Purchase Option Price will be settled and paid no later than three (3) trading days from the date of this publication, with the settlement of such payment to the Participating Entities through Iberclear on 29 June 2023.

With the execution of the purchase of QPQ, KTESIOS SOCIMI confirms its objective of becoming the catalyst for small SOCIMIS in our country and will continue to focus on investment opportunities in affordable rental housing in non-prime towns with favourable microeconomics and ample revaluation potential, with a solid organic and inorganic growth plan.

In accordance with the provisions of Circular 3/2020, please note that the information communicated herein has been prepared under the sole responsibility of the Company and its Directors.

We remain at your disposal for any further clarification you may require.

Henry Gallego.

CEO

Ktesios Real Estate SOCIMI, S.A.

