Ktesios Real Estate SOCIMI S A : 30.03.2023 – Ktesios SOCIMI – Ordinary General Meeting

KTESIOS SOCIMI

Madrid, March 30, 2023

Pursuant to the Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and the Council of 16th April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation), Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Article 61004/2 of Euronext Rule Book I, on ongoing obligations of companies listed on Euronext, KTESIOS REAL ESTATE SOCIMI, S.A. (the "Company" or "Ktesios"), hereby announces the following:

RELEVANT INFORMATION

The Ordinary General Meeting of Ktesios´ Shareholders, held as UNIVERSAL, having been present and/or duly represented all of the Company's shareholders. It took place on March 30, 2023 and approved, among others, the agreements that are set out below given their relevance to the Company:

Approval of the Annual Accounts of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2022 in accordance with the Spanish General Accounting Plan. The Annual Accounts were formulated by the Board of Directors on March 29, 2023 .

for the year ended December 31, 2022 in accordance with the Spanish General Accounting Plan. The Annual Accounts were formulated by the Board of Directors . Approval of the application of the result for the year ended December 31, 2022.

for the year ended December 31, 2022. Approval of the corporate management carried out by the Board of Directors.

It is hereby stated for the record that all the approved accounting documentation is made immediately available to the public on the Company's website (https://ktesios- socimi.es/inversores/?lang=en) and is attached hereto for the purposes of its publication on the market web platform.

It is hereby stated for the record that all the approved accounting documentation is made immediately available to the public on the Company's website (https://ktesios- socimi.es/inversores/?lang=en) and is attached hereto for the purposes of its publication on the market web platform. Shareholders entrust the Board of Directors to work and focus its efforts on increasing the share capital of the Company.

- To reappoint GRANT THORNTON, S.L.P. as the Company's auditor for a period of THREE (3) YEARS as from the fiscal year beginning on January 1, 2023, that is to say, for fiscal years 2023, 2024 and 2025.

Please note that the information provided herein has been prepared under the sole responsibility of the Company and its Board of Directors.

We remain at your disposal for any clarification you may require.

__________________________________________________________

KTESIOS REAL ESTATE SOCIMI, S.A. D. Henry Noel Gallego Grajales Chairman of the BoD and CEO

Ktesios Real Estate SOCIMI S.A. CIF: A88346614 - C/ Sagasta 15, 7º Izda.- 28004 - Madrid

Registrada en el Registro Mercantil de Madrid al Tomo 38.976, Folio 30, Sección 1, Hoja M-692614

Email: info@ktesios-socimi.es | Tel: +34 910 638 011 | www.ktesios-socimi.es