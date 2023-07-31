KTESIOS SOCIMI
Madrid, July 31, 2023
Pursuant to the provisions of Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse and Article 227 of Law 6/2023 of 17 March on Securities Markets and Investment Services, as well as Circular 3/2020, KTESIOS REAL ESTATE SOCIMI, S.A. (the "Company" or "KTESIOS SOCIMI"), hereby informs you that:
OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION:
On July 31, 2023, RKS Real Estate ScSp purchased 332 shares at €15.10 per share, with its direct stake in the capital of KTESIOS SOCIMI being 79.64%. As a person closely related to the Chief Executive Officer of KTESIOS SOCIMI, Henry Noel Gallego Grajales, attached is the corresponding communication made to the CNMV, with the information of such transaction, is attached.
In accordance with the provisions of Circular 3/2020, it is hereby stated that the information provided herein has been prepared under the sole responsibility of the Company.
Yours sincerely.
Henry Gallego.
CEO
Ktesios Real Estate SOCIMI, S.A.
Formulario
Standard Form
MODELO DE NOTIFICACIÓN DE LAS OPERACIONES DE LAS PERSONAS CON RESPONSABILIDADES DE DIRECCIÓN Y DE LAS PERSONAS ESTRECHAMENTE VINCULADAS CON ELLAS
STANDARD FORM FOR NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSABILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
1. DATOS DE LA PERSONA CON RESPONSABILIDAD DE DIRECCIÓN - PERSONA ESTRECHAMENTE VINCULADA |DETAILS OF THE PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSABILITIES (PDMR) - PERSON CLOSELY ASSOCIATED
a) Nombre y apellidos - Razón social |Name and surname - Company name
RKS REAL ESTATE SCSP
2.MOTIVO DE LA NOTIFICACIÓN| REASON FOR THE NOTIFICACTION
[ ]
Persona con responsabilidad de dirección| Person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)
[ √ ]
Persona estrechamente vinculada |Person closely associated
a) Cargo - posición |Job title
HENRY NOEL GALLEGO GRAJALES- CONSEJERO DELEGADO
- Notiﬁcación inicial - Modiﬁcación|Initial Notiﬁcation - Amendment
Inicial
3. DATOS DEL EMISOR, EL PARTICIPANTE DEL MERCADO DE DERECHOS DE EMISIÓN, LA PLATAFORMA DE SUBASTA, EL SUBASTADOR O LA ENTIDAD SUPERVISORA DE LAS SUBASTAS |DETAILS OF THE ISSUER, EMISSION ALLOWANCE MARKET PARTICIPANT, AUNCTION PLATFORM, AUCTIONEER OR AUCTION MONITOR
- Identiﬁcación|Name:
KTESIOS REAL ESTATE SOCIMI SA
- LEI:
959800GZMD080SGXMK86
1 / 2
Formulario
Standard form
4.DATOS DE LA OPERACIÓN O LAS OPERACIONES (El siguiente cuadro se repetirá para: i) cada tipo de instrumento ﬁnanciero; ii) cada tipo de operación; iii) cada fecha, y iv) cada lugar en que se hayan realizado operaciones) |DETAILS OF THE TRANSACTIONS (Table to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted)
Código de
Identiﬁcación
Naturaleza del
del instrumento
instrumento
Naturaleza de
Lugar de la operación
ﬁnanciero
ﬁnanciero
la operación
Fecha
Volumen
Precio Unitario
Divisa
...
...
...
...
...
...
...
...
Place of the
Identiﬁcation
Nature of
Nature of the
Date
Volume
Unit Price
Currency
transaction
code of the
the ﬁnancial
transaction
4.d)
4.f)
4.g)
4.h)
4.e)
ﬁnancial
instrument
4.c)
instrument
4.b)
4.a)
ES0105536009
Acción
Compra
31/07/2023
GROW
332,00
15,10
EUR
Total Agregado
...
332,00
15,10
Aggregated information
5)
Otra información| Additional information
2 / 2
