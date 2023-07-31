KTESIOS SOCIMI

Madrid, July 31, 2023

Pursuant to the provisions of Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse and Article 227 of Law 6/2023 of 17 March on Securities Markets and Investment Services, as well as Circular 3/2020, KTESIOS REAL ESTATE SOCIMI, S.A. (the "Company" or "KTESIOS SOCIMI"), hereby informs you that:

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION:

On July 31, 2023, RKS Real Estate ScSp purchased 332 shares at €15.10 per share, with its direct stake in the capital of KTESIOS SOCIMI being 79.64%. As a person closely related to the Chief Executive Officer of KTESIOS SOCIMI, Henry Noel Gallego Grajales, attached is the corresponding communication made to the CNMV, with the information of such transaction, is attached.

In accordance with the provisions of Circular 3/2020, it is hereby stated that the information provided herein has been prepared under the sole responsibility of the Company.

Yours sincerely.

Henry Gallego.

CEO

Ktesios Real Estate SOCIMI, S.A.

