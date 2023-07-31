KTESIOS SOCIMI

Madrid, July 31, 2023

Pursuant to the provisions of Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse and Article 227 of Law 6/2023 of 17 March on Securities Markets and Investment Services, as well as Circular 3/2020, KTESIOS REAL ESTATE SOCIMI, S.A. (the "Company" or "KTESIOS SOCIMI"), hereby informs you that:

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION:

On July 31, 2023, RKS Real Estate ScSp purchased 332 shares at €15.10 per share, with its direct stake in the capital of KTESIOS SOCIMI being 79.64%. As a person closely related to the Chief Executive Officer of KTESIOS SOCIMI, Henry Noel Gallego Grajales, attached is the corresponding communication made to the CNMV, with the information of such transaction, is attached.

In accordance with the provisions of Circular 3/2020, it is hereby stated that the information provided herein has been prepared under the sole responsibility of the Company.

Yours sincerely.

Henry Gallego.

CEO

Ktesios Real Estate SOCIMI, S.A.

1. DATOS DE LA PERSONA CON RESPONSABILIDAD DE DIRECCIÓN - PERSONA ESTRECHAMENTE VINCULADA |DETAILS OF THE PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSABILITIES (PDMR) - PERSON CLOSELY ASSOCIATED

a) Nombre y apellidos - Razón social |Name and surname - Company name

RKS REAL ESTATE SCSP

2.MOTIVO DE LA NOTIFICACIÓN| REASON FOR THE NOTIFICACTION

[ ]

Persona con responsabilidad de dirección| Person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)

[ √ ]

Persona estrechamente vinculada |Person closely associated

a) Cargo - posición |Job title

HENRY NOEL GALLEGO GRAJALES- CONSEJERO DELEGADO

  1. Notiﬁcación inicial - Modiﬁcación|Initial Notiﬁcation - Amendment
    Inicial

3. DATOS DEL EMISOR, EL PARTICIPANTE DEL MERCADO DE DERECHOS DE EMISIÓN, LA PLATAFORMA DE SUBASTA, EL SUBASTADOR O LA ENTIDAD SUPERVISORA DE LAS SUBASTAS |DETAILS OF THE ISSUER, EMISSION ALLOWANCE MARKET PARTICIPANT, AUNCTION PLATFORM, AUCTIONEER OR AUCTION MONITOR

  1. Identiﬁcación|Name:

KTESIOS REAL ESTATE SOCIMI SA

  1. LEI:
    959800GZMD080SGXMK86

1 / 2

4.DATOS DE LA OPERACIÓN O LAS OPERACIONES (El siguiente cuadro se repetirá para: i) cada tipo de instrumento ﬁnanciero; ii) cada tipo de operación; iii) cada fecha, y iv) cada lugar en que se hayan realizado operaciones) |DETAILS OF THE TRANSACTIONS (Table to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted)

Código de

Identiﬁcación

Naturaleza del

del instrumento

instrumento

Naturaleza de

Lugar de la operación

ﬁnanciero

ﬁnanciero

la operación

Fecha

Volumen

Precio Unitario

Divisa

Place of the

Identiﬁcation

Nature of

Nature of the

Date

Volume

Unit Price

Currency

transaction

code of the

the ﬁnancial

transaction

4.d)

4.f)

4.g)

4.h)

4.e)

ﬁnancial

instrument

4.c)

instrument

4.b)

4.a)

ES0105536009

Acción

Compra

31/07/2023

GROW

332,00

15,10

EUR

Total Agregado

332,00

15,10

Aggregated information

5)

Otra información| Additional information

2 / 2

