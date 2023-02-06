Ktesios Real Estate SOCIMI S A : Acquisition of treasury shares

Acquisition of treasury shares
The Company has acquired 4.000 treasury shares at 14,40 euros per share, through a standard market operation via order book. With this new acquisition the Company has a total of 16.534,00 treasury shares, representing 1,14% of the stockholding.
