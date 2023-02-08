Ktesios Real Estate SOCIMI S A : Asset Acquisition SanPedro del Pinatar and Fortuna- Asset Sale Tembleque

Asset Acquisition SanPedro del Pinatar and Fortuna- Asset Sale Tembleque
We are pleased to announce that the Company has begun the year with some real estate operations:
-On 24th of January 2023, the Company sold the first real estate asset.
-On 03rd of February 2023, the Company acquired a total of 9 assets (of which 7 are dwellings and 2 garages).
