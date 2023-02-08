Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. Ktesios Real Estate SOCIMI, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MLKTS   ES0105536009

KTESIOS REAL ESTATE SOCIMI, S.A.

(MLKTS)
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  08:20:58 2023-02-06 am EST
14.40 EUR    0.00%
12:41pKtesios Real Estate Socimi S A : Asset Acquisition SanPedro del Pinatar and Fortuna- Asset Sale Tembleque
PU
12:24pKtesios Real Estate Socimi S A : SOCIMI- Relevant transaction
PU
02/06Ktesios Real Estate Socimi S A : SOCIMI has acquired 4.000 treasury shares at 14,40 euros per share, through a standard market operation via order book.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ktesios Real Estate SOCIMI S A : Asset Acquisition SanPedro del Pinatar and Fortuna- Asset Sale Tembleque

02/08/2023 | 12:41pm EST
Asset Acquisition SanPedro del Pinatar and Fortuna- Asset Sale Tembleque

08 Feb 2023 18:20 CET

Issuer

KTESIOS REAL ESTATE SOCIMI S.A

We are pleased to announce that the Company has begun the year with some real estate operations:

-On 24th of January 2023, the Company sold the first real estate asset.

-On 03rd of February 2023, the Company acquired a total of 9 assets (of which 7 are dwellings and 2 garages).

ktesios-socimi-sold-asset-and-aquisition.pdf

Source

KTESIOS REAL ESTATE SOCIMI S.A.

Provider

Euronext

Company Name

KTESIOS REAL ESTATE SOCIMI SA

ISIN

ES0105536009

Symbol

MLKTS

Market

Euronext Access

Attachments

Disclaimer

Ktesios Real Estate Socimi SA published this content on 08 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2023 17:40:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
