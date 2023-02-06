Advanced search
    MLKTS   ES0105536009

KTESIOS REAL ESTATE SOCIMI, S.A.

(MLKTS)
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  08:20:58 2023-02-06 am EST
14.40 EUR    0.00%
Ktesios Real Estate SOCIMI S A : SOCIMI has acquired 4.000 treasury shares at 14,40 euros per share, through a standard market operation via order book.

02/06/2023 | 01:00pm EST
KTESIOS SOCIMI

Madrid, 6 February 2023

Pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation), Article 61004/2 of Euronext Rule Book I Harmonized Rules and concordant provisions, on ongoing obligations of companies listed on Euronext, Ktesios Real Estate SOCIMI, S.A. (the "Company") hereby notifies the following:

RELEVANT MARKET NOTICE

The Company has acquired 4.000 treasury shares at 14,40 euros per share, through a standard market operation via order book. With this new acquisition the Company has a total of 16.534,00 treasury shares, representing 1,14% of the stockholding.

We remain at your disposal for any clarification you may need.

Henry Gallego

CEO

Ktesios Real Estate SOCIMI, S.A.

Ktesios Real Estate SOCIMI S.A. CIF: A88346614 - C/ Sagasta 15, 7º Izda.- 28004 - Madrid

Registrada en el Registro Mercantil de Madrid al Tomo 38.976, Folio 30, Sección 1, Hoja M-692614

Email: info@ktesios-socimi.es | Tel: +34 910 638 011 | www.ktesios-socimi.es

Disclaimer

Ktesios Real Estate Socimi SA published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2023 17:59:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
TrendsBullishBullishBullish