Ktesios Real Estate SOCIMI S A : SOCIMI has acquired 4.000 treasury shares at 14,40 euros per share, through a standard market operation via order book.

Madrid, 6 February 2023
Pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation), Article 61004/2 of Euronext Rule Book I Harmonized Rules and concordant provisions, on ongoing obligations of companies listed on Euronext, Ktesios Real Estate SOCIMI, S.A. (the "Company") hereby notifies the following:
RELEVANT MARKET NOTICE
The Company has acquired 4.000 treasury shares at 14,40 euros per share, through a standard market operation via order book. With this new acquisition the Company has a total of 16.534,00 treasury shares, representing 1,14% of the stockholding.
