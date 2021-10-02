Log in
Announcement in Relation to Regulatory Actions by SGX and/or Other Authorities::Quarterly Update Pursuant to Rule 1313(2) of the Listing Manual

10/02/2021 | 03:23am EDT
KTL GLOBAL LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore under Registration Number 200704519M)

QUARTERLY UPDATE PURSUANT TO RULE 1313(2) OF THE SGX-ST LISTING MANUAL

KTL Global Limited (the "Company") was placed on the watch-list pursuant to Rule 1311(1) of the SGX-ST Listing Manual with effect from 4 December 2019. In accordance with Rule 1313(2) of the SGX-ST Listing Manual, the Board of Directors of the Company would like to provide the following quarterly update on the Company, together with its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group"):

  1. The Group has on 1 October 2021 released its unaudited financial statements for the second quarter ended 30 June 2021. Shareholders should refer to the announcement for an update on the Group's financial position and material developments that may have an impact on its financial situation.
  2. The Board will continue to monitor the Group's developments and prospects, as well as its financial position, and review the options to comply with the Financial Exit Criteria under Rule 1314 of the SGX-ST Listing Manual that will best serve the interests of the Company's shareholders.

The Company will keep shareholders updated as and when there are material developments to the above matters.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Chin Teck Oon

Executive Director and CEO

1 October 2021

Disclaimer

KTL Global Limited published this content on 01 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2021 07:22:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Managers and Directors
Teck Oon Chin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ming Chun Wong Chief Financial Officer
Hee Kok Chng Non-Executive Chairman
Eng Wee Chong Independent Non-Executive Director
Chong Seng Teh Independent Non-Executive Director
