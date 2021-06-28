Asset Acquisitions and Disposals::Proposed Acquisition of Tianci Agritech Pte. Ltd. - Completion of Proposed Acquisition

KTL GLOBAL LIMITED

(Company Registration No. 200704519M)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF TIANCI AGRITECH PTE. LTD.

COMPLETION OF PROPOSED ACQUISITION

The Board of Directors (the "Board" or "Directors") of KTL Global Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refers to:

the Company's announcement dated 3 June 2021 (the " 3 June Announcement ") in respect of the proposed acquisition by the Company of 100% of the shares in the entire issued share capital of Tianci Agritech Pte. Ltd. for a purchase consideration of S$200,000 (the " Proposed Acquisition "); and the Company's announcement dated 17 June 2021 setting out its responses to queries raised by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the " SGX-ST ") in respect of the Proposed Acquisition (the " 17 June Clarification Announcement ").

Unless otherwise defined herein or the context otherwise requires, all capitalised terms used herein shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the 3 June Announcement.

Completion of the Proposed Acquisition

The Board wishes to update that the Proposed Acquisition was completed on 28 June 2021.

In accordance with the terms of the SPA, the Vendor has furnished to the Company the Target Company's bank account statement reflecting that the total cash balance in such bank account as at Completion is at least S$170,000. In accordance with the terms of the SPA, the Consideration, being the sum of S$200,000, has also been paid to the Vendor.

Following Completion, the Target Company is now a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

