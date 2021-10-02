Financial Statements and Related Announcement::Second Quarter and/ or Half Yearly Results

KTL Global Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)
(Company Registration No. 200704519M)
(The "Company")
Condensed interim financial statements
for the second quarter three months ended and
half year six months ended 30 June 2021
The Company is required, pursuant to the requirements of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, to continue with quarterly reporting of its financial statements with effect from 7 February 2020, in view of the disclaimer opinion and material uncertainty relating to going concern highlighted by the auditors in its audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2020.
1
|
Table of contents
|
Page
|
1.
|
Condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and other
|
3
|
|
comprehensive income
|
|
2.
|
Condensed interim statement of financial position
|
4
|
3.
|
Condensed interim statements of changes in equity
|
6
|
4.
|
Condensed interim consolidated statement of cash flows
|
8
|
5.
|
Notes to the condensed interim financial statements
|
9
|
6.
|
Other information required by Listing Rule Appendix 7.2
|
16
2
Condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
(Amount expressed in Singapore dollars)
|
|
|
3 months ended 30 June
|
|
6 months ended 30 June
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
Change
|
|
Note
|
2021
|
2020
|
%
|
2021
|
2020
|
%
|
|
|
$'000
|
$'000
|
|
$'000
|
$'000
|
|
Revenue
|
5
|
-
|
527
|
NM
|
-
|
2,517
|
NM
|
Cost of sales
|
|
-
|
-
|
NM
|
-
|
-
|
NM
|
Gross profit
|
|
-
|
527
|
NM
|
-
|
2,517
|
NM
|
Administrative expenses
|
|
(279)
|
(371)
|
(25)
|
(614)
|
(1,151)
|
(47)
|
Finance costs
|
|
(1)
|
(2)
|
(50)
|
(2)
|
(5)
|
(60)
|
(Loss) / profit before tax
|
7
|
(280)
|
154
|
NM
|
(616)
|
1,361
|
NM
|
Income tax expenses
|
8
|
-
|
(30)
|
NM
|
-
|
(338)
|
NM
|
Total (loss) / profit
|
|
(280)
|
124
|
NM
|
(616)
|
1,023
|
NM
|
Total comprehensive
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
profit for the period
|
|
(280)
|
124
|
NM
|
(616)
|
1,023
|
NM
|
(Loss)/profit and total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
comprehensive (loss)/
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
income attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity holders of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company
|
|
(10)
|
154
|
NM
|
(346)
|
97
|
NM
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
(270)
|
(30)
|
NM
|
(270)
|
926
|
NM
|
|
|
|
|
|
(280)
|
124
|
NM
|
(616)
|
1,023
|
NM
|
(Loss)/Profit per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
attributable to equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
holders of the Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(cents per share)
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic (loss)/profit per
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
share
|
(0.003)
|
0.05
|
(0.11)
|
0.03
|
Diluted (loss)/profit per
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
share
|
|
(0.003)
|
0.05
|
|
(0.11)
|
0.03
|
NM - not meaningful
3
Condensed interim statement of financial position as at 30 June 2021
(Amount expressed in Singapore dollars)
|
|
Note
|
Group
|
|
Company
|
|
|
As at
|
|
As at
|
|
As at
|
|
As at
|
|
|
30 Jun 2021
|
|
31 Dec 2020
|
|
30 Jun 2021
|
|
31 Dec 2020
|
|
|
$'000
|
|
$'000
|
|
$'000
|
|
$'000
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
12
|
31
|
46
|
-
|
-
|
Goodwill from investments
|
|
27
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Subsidiaries
|
|
-
|
-
|
210
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
58
|
46
|
210
|
-
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade receivables
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Other receivables, deposits and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
prepayments
|
|
28
|
|
32
|
|
23
|
|
23
|
Cash and bank balances
|
|
291
|
|
986
|
|
23
|
|
6
|
|
|
319
|
|
1,018
|
|
46
|
|
29
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
|
377
|
1,064
|
256
|
29
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
Condensed interim statement of financial position as at 30 June 2021 (Cont'd)
(Amount expressed in Singapore dollars)
|
|
Note
|
Group
|
|
Company
|
|
|
|
As at
|
|
As at
|
|
As at
|
|
As at
|
|
|
|
30 Jun 2021
|
|
31 Dec 2020
|
|
30 Jun 2021
|
|
31 Dec 2020
|
|
|
|
$'000
|
|
$'000
|
|
$'000
|
|
$'000
|
LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade payables
|
|
|
12
|
|
12
|
|
12
|
|
12
|
Contract liabilities
|
|
|
200
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Amount due to subsidiaries
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
520
|
|
-
|
Other payables and accruals
|
|
|
82
|
|
156
|
|
78
|
|
94
|
Interest-bearing loans and
|
13
|
|
33
|
|
31
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
borrowings
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax payable
|
|
|
269
|
|
452
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
597
|
|
651
|
|
610
|
|
106
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing loans and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
borrowings
|
13
|
|
2
|
19
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
2
|
19
|
-
|
-
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
|
|
599
|
670
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET (LIABILITIES) / ASSETS
|
|
|
(222)
|
394
|
(354)
|
(77)
|
EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital and reserves attributable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
to equity holders of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
14
|
|
36,776
|
36,776
|
36,776
|
36,776
|
Reserves
|
|
|
(35,799)
|
(35,453)
|
(37,130)
|
(36,853)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
977
|
1,323
|
(354)
|
(77)
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
|
(1,199)
|
(929)
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL (DEFICIT) / EQUITY
|
|
|
(222)
|
394
|
(354)
|
(77)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
KTL Global Limited published this content on 01 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2021 07:22:06 UTC.