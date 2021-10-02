Financial Statements and Related Announcement::Second Quarter and/ or Half Yearly Results

KTL Global Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Company Registration No. 200704519M)

(The "Company")

Condensed interim financial statements

for the second quarter three months ended and

half year six months ended 30 June 2021

The Company is required, pursuant to the requirements of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, to continue with quarterly reporting of its financial statements with effect from 7 February 2020, in view of the disclaimer opinion and material uncertainty relating to going concern highlighted by the auditors in its audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2020.

1