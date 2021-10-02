Log in
    EB7   SG1W37938998

KTL GLOBAL LIMITED

(EB7)
Financial Statements and Related Announcement::Second Quarter and/ or Half Yearly Results

10/02/2021 | 03:23am EDT
KTL Global Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Company Registration No. 200704519M)

(The "Company")

Condensed interim financial statements

for the second quarter three months ended and

half year six months ended 30 June 2021

The Company is required, pursuant to the requirements of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, to continue with quarterly reporting of its financial statements with effect from 7 February 2020, in view of the disclaimer opinion and material uncertainty relating to going concern highlighted by the auditors in its audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2020.

1

Table of contents

Page

1.

Condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and other

3

comprehensive income

2.

Condensed interim statement of financial position

4

3.

Condensed interim statements of changes in equity

6

4.

Condensed interim consolidated statement of cash flows

8

5.

Notes to the condensed interim financial statements

9

6.

Other information required by Listing Rule Appendix 7.2

16

2

Condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

(Amount expressed in Singapore dollars)

3 months ended 30 June

6 months ended 30 June

Change

Change

Note

2021

2020

%

2021

2020

%

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Revenue

5

-

527

NM

-

2,517

NM

Cost of sales

-

-

NM

-

-

NM

Gross profit

-

527

NM

-

2,517

NM

Administrative expenses

(279)

(371)

(25)

(614)

(1,151)

(47)

Finance costs

(1)

(2)

(50)

(2)

(5)

(60)

(Loss) / profit before tax

7

(280)

154

NM

(616)

1,361

NM

Income tax expenses

8

-

(30)

NM

-

(338)

NM

Total (loss) / profit

(280)

124

NM

(616)

1,023

NM

Total comprehensive

profit for the period

(280)

124

NM

(616)

1,023

NM

(Loss)/profit and total

comprehensive (loss)/

income attributable to:

Equity holders of the

Company

(10)

154

NM

(346)

97

NM

Non-controlling interests

(270)

(30)

NM

(270)

926

NM

(280)

124

NM

(616)

1,023

NM

(Loss)/Profit per share

attributable to equity

holders of the Company

(cents per share)

10

Basic (loss)/profit per

share

(0.003)

0.05

(0.11)

0.03

Diluted (loss)/profit per

share

(0.003)

0.05

(0.11)

0.03

NM - not meaningful

3

Condensed interim statement of financial position as at 30 June 2021

(Amount expressed in Singapore dollars)

Note

Group

Company

As at

As at

As at

As at

30 Jun 2021

31 Dec 2020

30 Jun 2021

31 Dec 2020

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

12

31

46

-

-

Goodwill from investments

27

-

-

-

Subsidiaries

-

-

210

-

58

46

210

-

Current assets

Trade receivables

-

-

-

-

Other receivables, deposits and

prepayments

28

32

23

23

Cash and bank balances

291

986

23

6

319

1,018

46

29

TOTAL ASSETS

377

1,064

256

29

4

Condensed interim statement of financial position as at 30 June 2021 (Cont'd)

(Amount expressed in Singapore dollars)

Note

Group

Company

As at

As at

As at

As at

30 Jun 2021

31 Dec 2020

30 Jun 2021

31 Dec 2020

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Trade payables

12

12

12

12

Contract liabilities

200

-

-

-

Amount due to subsidiaries

-

-

520

-

Other payables and accruals

82

156

78

94

Interest-bearing loans and

13

33

31

-

-

borrowings

Income tax payable

269

452

-

-

597

651

610

106

Non-current liabilities

Interest-bearing loans and

borrowings

13

2

19

-

-

2

19

-

-

TOTAL LIABILITIES

599

670

-

-

NET (LIABILITIES) / ASSETS

(222)

394

(354)

(77)

EQUITY

Capital and reserves attributable

to equity holders of the

Company

Share capital

14

36,776

36,776

36,776

36,776

Reserves

(35,799)

(35,453)

(37,130)

(36,853)

977

1,323

(354)

(77)

Non-controlling interests

(1,199)

(929)

-

-

TOTAL (DEFICIT) / EQUITY

(222)

394

(354)

(77)

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

KTL Global Limited published this content on 01 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2021 07:22:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
