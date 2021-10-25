General Announcement::Entry Into Convertible Loan Agreement- Receipt of SGX-ST's AIP for the Issuance of Conversion Shares

KTL GLOBAL LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore under Registration Number 200704519M)

RECEIPT OF SGX-ST'SAPPROVAL-IN-PRINCIPLE FOR

THE ISSUANCE OF THE CONVERSION SHARES

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of KTL Global Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refers to the announcement dated 3 June 2021 (the "Announcement") in relation to the entry by the Company into the convertible loan agreement (the "Convertible Loan Agreement") with He Yi, Lin Miaoli and Ng Yu Shu Andy (each, a "Lender" and collectively, the "Lenders") pursuant to which the Lenders have agreed to extend to the Company a loan facility of up to S$2,000,000 in aggregate (the "Facility").

Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms used herein shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the Announcement.

The Board is pleased to announce that the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") has on 25 October 2021 granted its approval in-principle for the listing and quotation of the Conversion Shares on the Main Board of SGX-ST, subject to the following conditions:-

a written undertaking from the Company that it will comply with Rule 704(30) and Rule 1207(20) of the Listing Manual in relation to the use of the proceeds from the proposed placement of shares and where proceeds are to be used for working capital purposes, the Company will disclose a breakdown with specific details on the use of proceeds for working capital in the Company's announcements on use of proceeds and in the annual report; a written undertaking from the Company that it will comply with Rule 803 of the Listing Manual; and a written confirmation from the Company that it will not issue the Conversion Shares to persons prohibited under Rule 812(1) of the Listing Manual.

The approval-in-principle of SGX-ST is not to be taken as an indication of the merits of the Convertible Shares, the Convertible Loan Agreement, the Company and/or its subsidiaries.

Shareholders should note that the Conversion Shares will only be issued upon exercise by the Lenders of their respective conversion rights under the Convertible Loan Agreement. The Company will make the necessary announcement(s) upon the allotment and issuance of any of the Conversion Shares.

By Order of the Board

Chin Teck Oon

Executive Director and CEO

25 October 2021