General Announcement::Minutes of Annual General Meeting held on 24 September 2021

KTL GLOBAL LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore under Registration Number 200704519M) MINUTES OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF KTL GLOBAL LIMITED (THE "COMPANY") HELD BY ELECTRONIC MEANS ON 24 SEPTEMBER 2021 AT 11.00 A.M. Present via live audio-visual webcast Shareholders1 As set out in the attendance list maintained by the Company Directors 1. Mr. Chng Hee Kok - Non-Executive Chairman and Lead Independent Director 2. Mr. Chin Teck Oon - Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director 3. Mr. Andrew Chua Thiam Chwee - Independent Director 4. Mr. Chong Eng Wee - Independent Director 5. Mr. Teh Chong Seng - Independent Director Company Secretary Mr. Linus Ng - Company Secretary Representatives from RT LLP INTRODUCTION

At 11.00 am, the Chairman welcomed all shareholders present at the Annual General Meeting (" AGM " or " Meeting ") of the Company via "live" audio-visual webcast or "live" audio-only stream. He explained that the AGM had to be conducted by electronic means due to the current COVID-

19 situation and the Company's effort to keep physical interactions and COVID-19 transmission risks minimal.

The Chairman introduced the members of the Board to those present at the meeting. The attendance by Mr. Linus Ng, the Company Secretary, at the AGM was also noted. QUORUM

The Chairman received confirmation from the Company Secretary that a quorum was present by electronic means, and declared the AGM opened. 1 Due to the restriction of the use of personal data pursuant to the provisions of the Personal Data Protection Act 2021 (No. 26 of 2012), the names of the shareholders who participated in the meeting via live audio-visual webcast or live audio-only stream will not be published in these minutes.

KTL GLOBAL LIMITED Page 2 of 9 Minutes of Annual General Meeting held on 24 September 2021 3. NOTICE OF AGM The Chairman informed the Meeting that the Notice of AGM had been sent to the members by electronic means via publication on the Company's website and SGXNet. Pertinent information relating to the proposed Resolutions tabled at the AGM were set out in the Notice of AGM issued on 9 September 2021. Accordingly, the Notice convening the Meeting was taken as read. The Chairman highlighted that in view of the COVID-19 outbreak, there would be no physical voting conducted at the Meeting. Proxy forms which appointed the Chairman to vote on their behalf were submitted by shareholders before the Meeting. All resolutions at the Meeting were voted by way of poll and were deemed to have been duly proposed and seconded. It was noted that Tricor Barbinder had been appointed as polling agent and Mr. Andrew Chan Keng Ho had been appointed as scrutineers for the voting. All votes were counted based on the proxy forms submitted as of 22 September 2021. The Polling Agent had counted the proxy votes and the Scrutineer had verified the results of the proxy voting. The Chairman further informed the Meeting that there were no questions received from shareholders via the Pre-Registration website or in hardcopy by depositing the same at the registered office of the Company. He added that the Company received certain queries from the Securities Investor Association (Singapore), and had responded to these queries on 24 September 2021. The Company's response can be accessed via the SGX website. ORDINARY BUSINESSES: 4. ORDINARY RESOLUTION 1 - DIRECTORS' STATEMENT AND AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS TOGETHER WITH THE AUDITORS' REPORT The Meeting proceeded to receive and adopt the Directors' Statement and Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31 December 2020 ("FY2020") together with the Auditors' Report thereon. The results of the poll were as follows: FOR AGAINST Total number As a As a of shares percentage of percentage of represented Number of total number of Number of total number of by votes for shares votes for the shares votes against and against resolution (%) the resolution the ordinary (%) resolution 128,903,291 128,903,291 100% 0 0% Based on the above result, the Chairman declared Resolution 1 CARRIED.

KTL GLOBAL LIMITED Page 3 of 9 Minutes of Annual General Meeting held on 24 September 2021 IT WAS RESOLVED THAT the Directors' Statement and Audited Financial Statements for FY2020 together with the Auditors' Report thereon be received and adopted. 5. ORDINARY RESOLUTION 2 - RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTOR: MR. CHNG HEE KOK Resolution 2 on the Notice was to consider the re-election of Mr. Chng Hee Kok, a Director retiring pursuant to Regulation 114 of the Company's Constitution. Mr. Chng Hee Kok had consented to continue in office. Mr. Chng Hee Kok would, upon re-election as a Director of the Company, remain as the Non-Executive Chairman and Lead Independent Director, the Chairman of the Nominating Committee and member of the Audit Committee, Remuneration Committee and Performance Share Scheme Committee. Mr. Chng was considered independent for purposes of Rule 704(8) of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST. The results of the poll were as follows: FOR AGAINST Total number As a As a of shares percentage of percentage of represented Number of total number of Number of total number of by votes for shares votes for the shares votes against and against resolution (%) the resolution the ordinary (%) resolution 128,903,291 128,903,291 100% 0 0% Based on the above result, the Chairman declared Resolution 2 CARRIED. IT WAS RESOLVED THAT Mr. Chng Hee Kok be re-elected as a Director of the Company. 6. ORDINARY RESOLUTION 3 - RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTOR: MR CHIN TECK OON Resolution 3 on the Notice was to consider the re-election of Mr. Chin Teck Oon, a Director retiring pursuant to Regulation 114 of the Company's Constitution. Mr. Chin Teck Oon had consented to continue in office. Mr. Chin Teck Oon would, upon re-election as a Director of the Company, remain as an Executive Director. He was also the Chief Executive Officer of the Company. The results of the poll were as follows:

KTL GLOBAL LIMITED Page 4 of 9 Minutes of Annual General Meeting held on 24 September 2021 FOR AGAINST Total number As a As a of shares percentage of percentage of represented Number of total number of Number of total number of by votes for shares votes for the shares votes against and against resolution (%) the resolution the ordinary (%) resolution 90,903,291 90,903,291 100% 0 0% Based on the above result, the Chairman declared Resolution 3 CARRIED. IT WAS RESOLVED THAT Mr. Chin Teck Oon be re-elected as a Director of the Company. 7. ORDINARY RESOLUTION 4 - RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTOR: MR. TEH CHONG SENG Resolution 4 on the Notice was to consider the re-election of Mr. Teh Chong Seng, who was retiring as a Director of the Company pursuant to Regulation 114 of the Company's Constitution. Mr. Teh Chong Seng had consented to continue in office. Mr. Teh Chong Seng would, upon re- election as a Director of the Company, remain as member of the Audit Committee, Remuneration Committee, Nominating Committee and Performance Share Scheme Committee. Mr. Teh was considered independent for purposes of Rule 704(8) of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST. The results of the poll were as follows: FOR AGAINST Total number As a As a of shares percentage of percentage of represented Number of total number of Number of total number of by votes for shares votes for the shares votes against and against resolution (%) the resolution the ordinary (%) resolution 128,903,291 128,903,291 100% 0 0% Based on the above result, the Chairman declared Resolution 4 CARRIED. IT WAS RESOLVED THAT Mr. Teh Chong Seng be re-elected as a Director of the Company.

KTL GLOBAL LIMITED Page 5 of 9 Minutes of Annual General Meeting held on 24 September 2021 8. ORDINARY RESOLUTION 5 - RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTOR: MR. CHUA THIAM CHWEE Resolution 5 dealt with the re-election of Mr. Chua Thiam Chwee, a Director retiring pursuant to Regulation 114 of the Company's Constitution. Mr. Chua Thiam Chwee had consented to continue in office. Mr. Chua Thiam Chwee would, upon re-election as a Director of the Company, remain as the Chairman of the Audit Committee and member of the Nominating Committee, Remuneration Committee and Performance Share Scheme Committee. Mr. Chua was considered independent for purposes of Rule 704(8) of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST. The results of the poll were as follows: FOR AGAINST Total number As a As a of shares percentage of percentage of represented Number of total number of Number of total number of by votes for shares votes for the shares votes against and against resolution (%) the resolution the ordinary (%) resolution 128,903,291 128,903,291 100% 0 0% Based on the above result, the Chairman declared Resolution 5 CARRIED. IT WAS RESOLVED THAT Mr. Chua Thiam Chwee be re-elected as a Director of the Company. 9. ORDINARY RESOLUTION 6 - DIRECTORS' FEES FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2021 The Board has recommended the payment of Directors' fees of up to S$255,000 for the financial year ending 31 December 2021, to be paid quarterly in arrears. The results of the poll were as follows: FOR AGAINST Total number As a As a of shares percentage of percentage of represented Number of total number of Number of total number of by votes for shares votes for the shares votes against and against resolution (%) the resolution the ordinary (%) resolution 128,903,291 128,903,291 100% 0 0% Based on the above result, the Chairman declared Resolution 6 CARRIED.

