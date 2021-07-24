REPL::Placements::Clarification Announcement: Proposed Placement of an aggregate of 30,000,000 new ordinary shares

KTL GLOBAL LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore under Registration Number 200704519M)

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE PROPOSED PLACEMENT OF AN AGGREGATE OF 30,000,000 NEW ORDINARY SHARES IN THE CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY

The Board of Directors (the "Board" or "Directors") of KTL Global Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refers to the announcement released by the Company dated 15 July 2021 (the "Announcement").

Unless otherwise defined herein, all capitalised terms used and not defined herein shall have the same meanings ascribed to them in the Announcement.

The Company had been informed by certain Placees of their existing shareholdings in the Company held by them as at the date of the Announcement. Accordingly, the Company wishes to make the necessary clarifications in respect of the shareholdings in the Company held by the certain Placees as set out below.

1. Clarification on the shareholdings of the Placee (Section 3 of the Announcement)

Ang Poh Guan

Ang Poh Guan is a Singapore citizen. He is a private investor and the chief executive officer of a Singapore based construction company. As at the date of the Announcement , Ang Poh Guan holds 350,000 Shares. Lim Hean Nerng

Lim Hean Nerng is a Singapore citizen. He is a private investor and a semi-retired businessman. He was previously involved in a property management business. As at the date of the Announcement, Lim Hean Nerng holds 500,000 Shares. Wu Jiansheng

Wu Jiansheng is a Singapore citizen. He is a private investor and a director of a company in the food and beverages business. As at the date of the Announcement, Wu Jiansheng holds 5,997,400 Shares. Save in respect of the existing shareholding in the Company held by Lee Loi Sing (as stated in the Announcement), Ang Poh Guan, Lim Hean Nerng and Wu Jiansheng as set out above, the Company confirms, to the best of its knowledge, that the Placees do not have any connection (including business relationships) with the Company, its Directors and/or substantial shareholders. The Placees have also confirmed with the Company that they do not fall within any categories of persons set out under Rule 812 of the Listing Rules.

2. Clarification in shareholding interest of substantial shareholders, directors and the Placees (Section 7 of the Announcement).