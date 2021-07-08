Waiver::Application for further extension of time to hold AGM for FY2020 - ACRA Approval

APPROVAL FROM ACRA FOR 30-DAY FURTHER EXTENSION OF TIME TO HOLD ITS ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

5. Shareholders, stakeholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to read this announcement and any further announcements made by the Company carefully. Shareholders are also advised to refrain from taking any action with respect to their securities in the Company which may be prejudicial to their interests, and to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company. Shareholders, stakeholders and potential investors of the Company should consult with their financial, tax or other advisers if they have any doubt about the actions they should take.

By Order of the Board

KTL GLOBAL LIMITED

Liu ChangSheng

Chief Executive Officer

8 July 2021