Waiver::Application for further extension of time to hold AGM for FY2020 - ACRA Approval

KTL GLOBAL LIMITED
(Company Registration No. 200704519M)
(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)
APPROVAL FROM ACRA FOR 30-DAY FURTHER EXTENSION OF TIME TO HOLD ITS ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020
The Board of Directors (the "Board" or the "Directors") of KTL Global Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refers to its announcement dated 8 June 2021 in relation to the Company's second applications to (i) the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading
Limited ("SGX-ST"); and (ii) the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority ("ACRA"), for a further extension of thirty (30) days to hold its annual general meeting for the financial year ended 31 December 2020 ("FY2020")(the "AGM") and in connection therewith, an extension of time to issue its annual report for FY2020 and to submit its annual return for FY2020 (collectively, the
"Second Applications").
The Board also refers to its announcement dated 23 June 2021 in relation to the approval from SGX-ST for the further extension of time granted to the Company to convene its AGM for FY2020 by 29 July 2021.
Approval from ACRA. The Board wishes to announce that the Company has, on 7 July 2021 obtained approval from ACRA for the Second Application to (i) hold its AGM for FY2020 by 29 July 2021, and (ii) file its annual return in respect of FY2020 by 29 August 2021.
Indicative Timetable. Pursuant to the Second Applications being granted by the SGX-ST and the approval obtained from ACRA, the indicative timeline to convene the Company's AGM for FY2020 is as follows:
|
Events
|
Indicative Date
|
|
|
Issue of notice of AGM, proxy form and
|
On or before 14 July 2021
|
Annual Report in respect of FY2020 to
|
|
Shareholders via publication in SGXNet
|
|
|
|
AGM in respect of FY2020 to be held
|
On or before 29 July 2021
|
|
5. Shareholders, stakeholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to read this announcement and any further announcements made by the Company carefully. Shareholders are also advised to refrain from taking any action with respect to their securities in the Company which may be prejudicial to their interests, and to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company. Shareholders, stakeholders and potential investors of the Company should consult with their financial, tax or other advisers if they have any doubt about the actions they should take.
By Order of the Board
KTL GLOBAL LIMITED
Liu ChangSheng
Chief Executive Officer
8 July 2021
