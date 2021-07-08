Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. KTL Global Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EB7   SG1W37938998

KTL GLOBAL LIMITED

(EB7)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Waiver::Application for further extension of time to hold AGM for FY2020 - ACRA Approval

07/08/2021 | 12:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KTL GLOBAL LIMITED

(Company Registration No. 200704519M)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

APPROVAL FROM ACRA FOR 30-DAY FURTHER EXTENSION OF TIME TO HOLD ITS ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

  1. The Board of Directors (the "Board" or the "Directors") of KTL Global Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refers to its announcement dated 8 June 2021 in relation to the Company's second applications to (i) the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading
    Limited ("SGX-ST"); and (ii) the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority ("ACRA"), for a further extension of thirty (30) days to hold its annual general meeting for the financial year ended 31 December 2020 ("FY2020")(the "AGM") and in connection therewith, an extension of time to issue its annual report for FY2020 and to submit its annual return for FY2020 (collectively, the
    "Second Applications").
  2. The Board also refers to its announcement dated 23 June 2021 in relation to the approval from SGX-ST for the further extension of time granted to the Company to convene its AGM for FY2020 by 29 July 2021.
  3. Approval from ACRA. The Board wishes to announce that the Company has, on 7 July 2021 obtained approval from ACRA for the Second Application to (i) hold its AGM for FY2020 by 29 July 2021, and (ii) file its annual return in respect of FY2020 by 29 August 2021.
  4. Indicative Timetable. Pursuant to the Second Applications being granted by the SGX-ST and the approval obtained from ACRA, the indicative timeline to convene the Company's AGM for FY2020 is as follows:

Events

Indicative Date

Issue of notice of AGM, proxy form and

On or before 14 July 2021

Annual Report in respect of FY2020 to

Shareholders via publication in SGXNet

AGM in respect of FY2020 to be held

On or before 29 July 2021

5. Shareholders, stakeholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to read this announcement and any further announcements made by the Company carefully. Shareholders are also advised to refrain from taking any action with respect to their securities in the Company which may be prejudicial to their interests, and to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company. Shareholders, stakeholders and potential investors of the Company should consult with their financial, tax or other advisers if they have any doubt about the actions they should take.

By Order of the Board

KTL GLOBAL LIMITED

Liu ChangSheng

Chief Executive Officer

8 July 2021

Disclaimer

KTL Global Limited published this content on 08 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2021 16:23:50 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KTL GLOBAL LIMITED
12:59pWAIVER : :Application for further extension of time to hold AGM for FY2020 - ACR..
PU
06/29Singapore Shares in the Red on Tuesday; KTL Group Soars 7% on Acquisition of ..
MT
06/28KTL GLOBAL  : Completes Acquisition of Produce Distributor
MT
06/28ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : :Proposed Acquisition of Tianci Agritech Pte...
PU
06/24KTL GLOBAL  : Gets Extension to Hold Annual General Meeting; Shares Down 3%
MT
06/23GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Entry into the Brand Management Service Agreement
PU
06/11CHANGE - CHANGE IN CORPORATE INFORMA : :Change of Registered Office Address
PU
06/09RESPONSE TO SGX QUERIES : :
PU
06/04Singapore Index Falls into Red; Yongnam Shares Down 4%
MT
06/04KTL GLOBAL  : Lands Convertible Loans Worth $1.5 Million; Forms New Subsidiary
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3,98 M 2,94 M 2,94 M
Net income 2020 -2,69 M -1,99 M -1,99 M
Net cash 2020 0,94 M 0,69 M 0,69 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,70x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 30,3 M 22,4 M 22,4 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,03x
EV / Sales 2020 1,59x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 39,5%
Chart KTL GLOBAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
KTL Global Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KTL GLOBAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chang Sheng Liu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ming Chun Wong Chief Financial Officer
Hee Kok Chng Non-Executive Chairman
Eng Wee Chong Independent Director
Sze Wai Tso Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KTL GLOBAL LIMITED317.39%17
OMNICOM GROUP INC.26.47%17 258
WPP PLC22.80%16 660
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA33.71%16 166
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.37.59%12 867
WEIBO CORPORATION45.21%11 937