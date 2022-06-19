China's JD.com posts slowest growth ever in '618' shopping event

BEIJING, June 19 (Reuters) - Total sales by China's
e-commerce giant JD.com rose 10.3% over the 18 days to
Sunday during the first major shopping festival since a recent
COVID-19 outbreak, the company said, sharply down from the 2021
event's growth of 27.7%.
This year's figure was the slowest for the retailer, showing
how consumer appetite in the world's second largest economy has
been hit by lockdowns to halt the Omicron variant of coronavirus
and slowing economic conditions.
Chinese shoppers purchased 379.3 billion yuan ($56.48
billion) of goods on JD's platform over the "618" period, it
said on its official WeChat account.
"We are further improving delivery services in urban and
rural areas," it added in statement, referring to efforts during
the event that built on its supply chain infrastructure and
digital intelligence technology.
The 618 event is China's second largest shopping festival
after Singles Day in November, and was initiated in 2004 to mark
JD.com's founding anniversary.
JD.com's rivals, run by Alibaba Group and
Pinduoduo tend not to publish 618 figures.
But consultancy Syntun estimated that online e-commerce
platforms including Alibaba's Tmall marketplace, JD.com and
Pinduoduo together achieved 582.6 billion yuan ($86.75 billion)
worth of 618 sales this year, nearly flat compared with last
year's 578.5 billion yuan.
Despite efforts by the e-commerce companies this year, such
as to simplify promotion rules and offer deeper discounts,
"reaction from the market was lukewarm", Syntun said in a report
on Sunday.
Shopping festivals have traditionally been popular in China,
with many buyers delaying purchases to benefit from the massive
discounts they offer to entice shoppers.
But there were already signs last year of faltering consumer
demand at such events, when rival Alibaba saw sales growth of
just 8.5% during its Singles Day frenzy, also its slowest ever.
Over the last three months, China's battle to restrain
COVID-19 has brought lockdown measures of varying intensity in
dozens of cities, in turn hitting spending, livelihoods and
supply chains.
To stimulate demand this year major e-commerce platforms
pushed brands to offer bigger discounts for the 618 event, but
some companies and agents told Reuters they planned to scale
down such participation.
Apart from e-commerce firms, more internet platforms and
offline stores joined this year's event, among them short video
platforms Douyin and Kuaishou.
($1 = 6.7160 Chinese yuan renminbi)
