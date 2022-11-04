China stocks surge on audit, COVID restrictions hopes

SINGAPORE, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Chinese stocks soared on
Friday with Hong Kong's Hang Seng within reach of its best week
in a decade, while the yuan jumped on reports of early progress
in U.S. checks on Chinese company audits and hopes for COVID
restrictions to be relaxed.
Bloomberg News reported initial U.S. inspections of Chinese
company audits finished ahead of time, citing people familiar
with the situation, raising hopes that they were satisfied.
The Hang Seng surged either side of the midday break
and was last up 7.4%, headed for an 11% weekly gain. Tech giants
with U.S. listings led the charge, driving the Hang Seng Tech
index up 11%.
Online giants JD.com and Alibaba rose
more than 15%.
On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite rose 2.7%
and is heading for a 5.6% weekly gain. The blue-chip CSI300
was up 3.7% on Friday and 6.8% on the week.
The yuan rose about 0.9% to 7.2410 per dollar,
despite broad dollar gains elsewhere.
(Reporting by Tom Westbrook. Editing by Sam Holmes)