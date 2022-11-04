Advanced search
    1024   KYG532631028

KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY

(1024)
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  01:17 2022-11-04 am EDT
42.75 HKD   +18.26%
11/02Domestic share buyers step in as foreign funds flee China
RE
10/24Nomura Adjusts Kuaishou Technology's Price Target to HK$48 From HK$78, Keeps at Neutral
MT
09/19Kuaishou Technology(SEHK:1024) added to S&P Global 1200
CI
China stocks surge on audit, COVID restrictions hopes

11/04/2022 | 01:24am EDT
SINGAPORE, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Chinese stocks soared on Friday with Hong Kong's Hang Seng within reach of its best week in a decade, while the yuan jumped on reports of early progress in U.S. checks on Chinese company audits and hopes for COVID restrictions to be relaxed.

Bloomberg News reported initial U.S. inspections of Chinese company audits finished ahead of time, citing people familiar with the situation, raising hopes that they were satisfied.

The Hang Seng surged either side of the midday break and was last up 7.4%, headed for an 11% weekly gain. Tech giants with U.S. listings led the charge, driving the Hang Seng Tech index up 11%.

Online giants JD.com and Alibaba rose more than 15%.

On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite rose 2.7% and is heading for a 5.6% weekly gain. The blue-chip CSI300 was up 3.7% on Friday and 6.8% on the week.

The yuan rose about 0.9% to 7.2410 per dollar, despite broad dollar gains elsewhere. (Reporting by Tom Westbrook. Editing by Sam Holmes)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED 0.79% 65.21 Delayed Quote.-45.10%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (AUD/CNY) 0.15% 4.598826 Delayed Quote.0.25%
BRITISH POUND / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (GBP/CNY) -0.12% 8.13954 Delayed Quote.-3.44%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (CAD/CNY) -0.25% 5.2966 Delayed Quote.5.80%
COUNTRY GARDEN SERVICES HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED 15.26% 9.63 Delayed Quote.-82.18%
EURO / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (EUR/CNY) -0.41% 7.0867 Delayed Quote.-0.94%
INDIAN RUPEE / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (INR/CNY) -0.57% 0.08779 Delayed Quote.3.31%
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY 17.84% 42.8 Delayed Quote.-49.83%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -1.47% 5245.28 Real-time Quote.-15.20%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX 3.33% 3452.28 Real-time Quote.-24.99%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX 3.87% 3174.67 Real-time Quote.-26.18%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -1.01% 7.251 Delayed Quote.15.24%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) -0.82% 7.2405 Delayed Quote.14.75%
Financials
Sales 2022 93 392 M 12 793 M 12 793 M
Net income 2022 -15 704 M -2 151 M -2 151 M
Net cash 2022 16 573 M 2 270 M 2 270 M
P/E ratio 2022 -9,26x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 145 B 19 798 M 19 798 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,37x
EV / Sales 2023 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 24 876
Free-Float 50,1%
Chart KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY
Kuaishou Technology Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 36
Last Close Price 33,62 CNY
Average target price 78,72 CNY
Spread / Average Target 134%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yi Xiao Cheng Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Bing Jin Chief Financial Officer
Hua Su Chairman
Ding Jia Chen Chief Technology Officer
Jia Tong Peng Vice President, Head-Investment & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY-49.83%20 373
META PLATFORMS, INC.-73.57%240 071
MATCH GROUP, INC.-67.64%12 944
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP-44.67%6 340
WEIBO CORPORATION-59.07%2 995
BUMBLE INC.-32.04%2 988