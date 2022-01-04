Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Kuaishou Technology
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1024   KYG532631028

KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY

(1024)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Chinese Tech Stocks Fall in Hong Kong Amid Tighter Regulation

01/04/2022 | 11:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Clarence Leong

Chinese technology companies' shares fell in Hong Kong trade, hit by concerns about new regulations and overnight tech-stock losses in the U.S.

The Hang Seng Tech Index dropped as much as 4.2% and hit an all-time low of 5350.06 early Wednesday before paring its losses. The index, which tracks the 30 largest technology companies listed in the city, was 3.5% lower at 5384.28 at the midday break.

The sector's drop came after Beijing passed new rules that tighten controls on tech companies' overseas listings and activities, while forbidding "unreasonable discrimination" in pricing based on user habit data, a key monetization tool for China's largest e-commerce and short-video platforms.

Meituan slumped 9.4% and Bilibili Inc. declined 8.8%. JD.com Inc. and Kuaishou Technology both lost more than 6%. Tencent was 3.5% lower, coming after the company sold a US$3 billion stake in Singaporean internet company SEA Ltd. days after it sold shares in JD.com.

Tencent's latest disposal appears in line with Beijing's drive to "clamp down [on] monopolistic practices in the technology/platform sector in China," as well as concerns that sensitive data are controlled by a handful of private companies, said CMC Markets analyst Kelvin Wong. He said investors are now speculating that Tencent could cut its holdings in other Chinese tech companies such as Meituan and Kuaishou.

In the U.S., the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.3% Tuesday after starting the new year higher. KGI Securities said higher Treasury yields and receding fear of Omicron are driving a switch in funds from new-economy stocks to sectors tied to economic recovery.

Write to Clarence Leong at clarence.leong@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-04-22 2342ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED -0.68% 119.56 Delayed Quote.0.65%
BILIBILI INC. -8.94% 40.42 Delayed Quote.-12.89%
CMC MARKETS PLC -1.90% 258.5 Delayed Quote.-1.90%
HANG SENG -0.02% 23270.26 Real-time Quote.-0.54%
JD.COM, INC. -6.04% 64.2 Delayed Quote.-8.38%
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY -2.08% 73.05 End-of-day quote.1.39%
MEITUAN -1.70% 219.6 End-of-day quote.-2.57%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.33% 15622.718473 Real-time Quote.1.20%
SEA LIMITED -11.41% 197.84 Delayed Quote.-11.56%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.84% 450 End-of-day quote.-1.49%
All news about KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY
01/04Chinese Tech Stocks Fall in Hong Kong Amid Tighter Regulation
DJ
2021Hong Kong's IPO Market Ends 2021 on Steadier Footing after Wobbly Second-Half
MT
2021Meituan, Kuaishou Team Up to Take on Douyin in Food Delivery
MT
2021Alibaba’s Taobao, JD.com, Others Summoned in China's Zhejiang Over Livestreaming ..
MT
2021Tencent hands shareholders $16.4 billion windfall in the form of JD.com stake
RE
2021China, HK stocks rise on property rebound; livestreaming platforms drop
RE
2021TikTok Parent Overtakes Ant to Become World's Biggest Unicorn
MT
2021Funds Raised From Chinese Mainland IPOs to Reach All-Time High in 2021, EY Says
MT
2021Kuaishou Joins iQiyi in Laying Off Staff; Shares Jump 3%
MT
2021Alibaba’s Youku Video Streaming App Wins Copyright Case Against Kuaishou
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 79 946 M 12 547 M 12 547 M
Net income 2021 -70 963 M -11 137 M -11 137 M
Net cash 2021 35 418 M 5 559 M 5 559 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,24x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 251 B 39 440 M 39 448 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,70x
EV / Sales 2022 2,16x
Nbr of Employees 21 499
Free-Float 49,4%
Chart KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY
Duration : Period :
Kuaishou Technology Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 59,73 CNY
Average target price 110,61 CNY
Spread / Average Target 85,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yi Xiao Cheng Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yik Kay Chong Chief Financial Officer
Hua Su Chairman
Dingjia Chen Chief Technology Officer
Jia Tong Peng Vice President, Head-Investment & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY1.39%40 262
META PLATFORMS, INC.0.05%941 737
MATCH GROUP, INC.0.54%37 999
TWITTER, INC.-1.30%34 048
BUMBLE INC.3.75%4 540
NEW WORK SE4.14%1 406