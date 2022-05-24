Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Kuaishou Technology
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1024   KYG532631028

KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY

(1024)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  05/24 04:08:14 am EDT
63.35 HKD   -3.94%
05:10aKuaishou Technology Narrowed Losses in First Quarter
DJ
05/23Hong Kong Stocks Retreat from Two-Week High; Alibaba, Kuaishou Slide Ahead of Earnings Results
MT
05/17Hong Kong Stocks Climb to Two-Week High; Tech Shares Rally as JPMorgan Turns Bullish
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kuaishou Technology Narrowed Losses in First Quarter

05/24/2022 | 05:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Yi Wei Wong


Video-sharing Chinese mobile app Kuaishou Technology posted a narrower loss in the first quarter as revenue from various segments rose.

Kuaishou said Tuesday that its first-quarter loss narrowed to 6.25 billion yuan ($939.8 million) from a net loss of CNY57.75 billion a year earlier.

Revenue rose to CNY21.07 billion in the first quarter from CNY17.02 billion, it said.

The increase in revenue was mostly due to the growth of Kuaishou's online marketing services, e-commerce business and livestreaming.

Revenue from online marketing services rose 54% on year in the first quarter to reach CNY11.35 billion, thanks to strong traffic growth and video-based advertisements, Kuaishou said.

Total user traffic on the Kuaishou app rose more than 50% on year in the first quarter, the company added.


Write to Yi Wei Wong at yiwei.wong@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-24-22 0509ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY -3.94% 63.35 Delayed Quote.-8.47%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.33% 6.6832 Delayed Quote.5.35%
All news about KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY
05:10aKuaishou Technology Narrowed Losses in First Quarter
DJ
05/23Hong Kong Stocks Retreat from Two-Week High; Alibaba, Kuaishou Slide Ahead of Earnings ..
MT
05/17Hong Kong Stocks Climb to Two-Week High; Tech Shares Rally as JPMorgan Turns Bullish
MT
05/16UBS Adjusts Kuaishou Technology's Price Target to HK$95 From HK$149, Keeps at Buy
MT
05/10Kuaishou to Launch Online Property Marketplace in 2022
MT
05/09China Issues New Rules Banning Minors From Tipping on Livestreams
MT
05/09ZTE Launches New Flagship Phone
MT
05/07China orders livestreaming platforms to step up oversight of underage users
RE
04/19Kuaishou Technology to Vote June 17 on New Share Issuance, Buyback Plans; Shares Fall 3..
MT
04/12China stocks end higher on hopes of policy easing, relaxation in curbs
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 98 340 M 14 789 M 14 789 M
Net income 2022 -19 235 M -2 893 M -2 893 M
Net cash 2022 17 709 M 2 663 M 2 663 M
P/E ratio 2022 -11,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 239 B 35 875 M 35 875 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,25x
EV / Sales 2023 1,79x
Nbr of Employees 28 098
Free-Float 49,9%
Chart KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY
Duration : Period :
Kuaishou Technology Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 55,87 CNY
Average target price 96,32 CNY
Spread / Average Target 72,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yi Xiao Cheng Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Bing Jin Chief Financial Officer
Hua Su Chairman
Ding Jia Chen Chief Technology Officer
Jia Tong Peng Vice President, Head-Investment & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY-8.47%35 875
META PLATFORMS, INC.-41.66%531 062
TWITTER, INC.-11.41%28 884
MATCH GROUP, INC.-43.20%21 454
BUMBLE INC.-18.67%3 567
GREE, INC.4.60%1 235