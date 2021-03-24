Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Kuaishou Technology    1024   KYG532631028

KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY

(1024)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kuaishou Technology Shares Dive After Posting Wider Net Loss for 2020

03/24/2021 | 12:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Yifan Wang

Shares of Chinese short-video platform Kuaishou Technology dived in morning trade, after the company posted a sharply wider net loss for 2020.

The stock was down as much as 11% at HK$268 by the midday trading break.

Kuaishou late Tuesday reported a net loss of 116.64 billion yuan (US$17.90 billion) for last year, significantly higher than the CNY19.65 billion loss in 2019, partly dragged by its much heavier marketing spend.

The company's revenue, which rose 50%, was in line with market expectations, while gross-profit margin, a measure often watched for fast-growing startups that haven't yet turned a profit, also improved.

The earnings marked Kuaishou's first annual financial release after the tech company raised $5.4 billion from its initial public offering in January--the world's largest listing in over a year.

Despite Wednesday's slump, Kuaishou shares are still trading at more than twice the IPO price, and a market capitalization of over $144 billion.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-24-21 0033ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW INC. -4.35% 60.75 Delayed Quote.14.43%
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY -4.32% 301.2 End-of-day quote.0.00%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.08% 6.5222 Delayed Quote.0.34%
All news about KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY
01:05aHong Kong, China shares slump as policy tightening concerns persist
RE
12:45aKUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY  : Losses Swell 494% in 2020; Shares Tumble 11%
MT
12:33aKuaishou Technology Shares Dive After Posting Wider Net Loss for 2020
DJ
03/23Bilibili Prices Hong Kong Offering at HK$808/Share
DJ
03/23KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY  : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Res..
PR
03/23China's Baidu closes flat on debut as investors wary of fundraising spree in ..
RE
03/22China's Baidu closes flat on debut as investors wary of fundraising spree in ..
RE
03/22MARKET CHATTER : Kuaishou Rolls Out Copyright Clearance Standards
MT
03/19Zhihu to Offer 55 Million ADSs in IPO; Sees $9.50-$11.50 per ADS
DJ
03/18MARKET CHATTER : China Summons Alibaba, Tencent, Nine Others Over Safety of Voic..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 59 076 M 9 066 M 9 066 M
Net income 2020 -103 419 M -15 872 M -15 872 M
Net Debt 2020 53 050 M 8 142 M 8 142 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,95x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 051 B 161 B 161 B
EV / Sales 2020 18,7x
EV / Sales 2021 11,6x
Nbr of Employees 19 941
Free-Float 49,0%
Chart KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY
Duration : Period :
Kuaishou Technology Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 310,26 CNY
Last Close Price 252,70 CNY
Spread / Highest target 41,7%
Spread / Average Target 22,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hua Su Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yik Kay Chong Chief Financial Officer
Dingjia Chen Chief Technology Officer
Xuan De Huang Independent Non-Executive Director
Yin Ma Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY0.00%155 092
FACEBOOK INC6.40%779 550
TWITTER, INC.18.69%55 947
MATCH GROUP, INC.2.45%41 403
BUMBLE INC.0.00%8 474
SINA CORPORATION2.08%2 574
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ