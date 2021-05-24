Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  Kuaishou Technology
  News
  Summary
    1024   KYG532631028

KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY

(1024)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Kuaishou Technology's First-Quarter Revenue Jumped 37% on Advertising Strength

05/24/2021 | 06:09am EDT
By Clarence Leong

Kuaishou Technology's revenue surged almost 37% in the first quarter, mainly thanks to strength in online marketing services.

The Chinese technology company on Monday reported 17.02 billion yuan ($2.65 billion) in revenue, with more than half of first-quarter revenue coming from online marketing services. The segment's revenue more than doubled from a year earlier to CNY8.6 billion, indicating resilient demand.

Revenue from other services, including e-commerce, also increased by almost sevenfold.

Kuaishou, which competes with other video-sharing application operators like Bytedance, said it posted CNY57.75 billion in net loss. Operating loss widened to CNY7.29 billion, primarily due to a rise in selling and marketing expenses. These expenses jumped 44% in the quarter due to more promotional activities.

The company's stock began trading in Hong Kong in February following one of this year's largest initial public offerings, raising US$5.4 billion. Kuaishou's Hong Kong-listed shares closed 3.2% lower at HK$232.20 ahead of its results.

Write to Clarence Leong at clarence.leong@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-24-21 0608ET

Financials
Sales 2021 87 808 M 13 655 M 13 655 M
Net income 2021 -10 149 M -1 578 M -1 578 M
Net cash 2021 49 900 M 7 760 M 7 760 M
P/E ratio 2021 -92,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 826 B 128 B 129 B
EV / Sales 2021 8,84x
EV / Sales 2022 6,08x
Nbr of Employees 21 499
Free-Float 49,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 298,17 CNY
Last Close Price 198,72 CNY
Spread / Highest target 82,6%
Spread / Average Target 50,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hua Su Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yik Kay Chong Chief Financial Officer
Dingjia Chen Chief Technology Officer
Xuan De Huang Independent Non-Executive Director
Yin Ma Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY0.00%128 439
FACEBOOK, INC.15.77%896 659
TWITTER, INC.0.55%43 350
MATCH GROUP, INC.-5.21%38 718
BUMBLE INC.0.00%4 846
NEW WORK SE-16.25%1 606