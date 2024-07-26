BEIJING, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuaishou Technology (HKD Counter Stock Code: 01024 / RMB Counter Stock Code: 81024) (together with its subsidiaries and consolidated affiliated entities, hereinafter referred to as "Kuaishou" or the "Company"), a leading content community and social platform, recently announced all new upgrades to the foundation model of its "Kling AI" (可灵AI) video generation model, with the beta version now available to global users via web portal (Chinese version: https://klingai.kuaishou.com/ ; English version: https://klingai.com/).

In response to increasing demand from its expansive roster of content creators, Kuaishou has not only rolled out beta testing of its Kling AI to broad audiences but also launched a subscription program for users in mainland China, bringing Kling AI users more tailored features across different subscription categories. The Company expects to launch international subscriptions soon.

Enhanced Foundation Model Improves User Experience

Since its unveiling over a month ago, Kling AI has undergone multiple upgrades. With the introduction of the subscription program, the foundation model offers even more upgraded features. The latest round of upgrades significantly improves overall video quality. Videos generated by the upgraded model show improved composition and color tone, boasting better overall aesthetics. Motion performance has also been enhanced considerably, with greater movement range and accuracy.

Earlier iterations of Kling AI delivered capabilities such as image-to-video generation and video extension. At the recent World Artificial Intelligence Conference, Kling AI was officially launched on the web along with several new features, including extending the text-to-video generation duration to 10 seconds. With the latest upgrade, users can expect an even better overall AI video-generating experience.

Launched Full Beta Testing and Limited-Time Subscription Discount

As the world's first accessible, real-image-level video generation large model for ordinary users, Kling AI has been exceedingly popular since it began accepting applications on June 6. After receiving over one million applications, more than 300,000 users were granted early access. With today's announcement, Kuaishou has fully launched the beta version to everyone, bringing the exciting Kling AI experience to more users. Users will receive 66 daily "Inspiration Credits" that can be used to redeem specific functions or value-added services on the Kling AI platform, or the equivalent of producing about six free videos.

Along with the upgrade, Kling AI has also officially launched an all-new subscription program for users in mainland China. Users can choose from three subscription tiers on Kling AI's official website: Gold, Platinum and Diamond, with monthly prices of RMB66, RMB266 and RMB666, respectively. The pricing for each tier is equivalent to 660, 3,000 and 8,000 Inspiration Credits, which can generate approximately 66, 300, or 800 standard videos.

Kling AI is also currently offering a limited-time "50% Off Frenzy Week" subscription discount event, with prices starting as low as RMB33 per month. In addition to monthly subscription plans, seasonal, semi-annual and annual plans are also available to meet users' diverse needs.

Subscribers can not only receive Inspiration Credits but also enjoy several exclusive features, such as high-performance mode, video length extension, end-frame references for video generation, and professional cinematography support. These premium features help creators further enhance their control over Kling AI and produce professional-level AI films.

About Kuaishou

Kuaishou is a leading content community and social platform with its mission to be the most customer-obsessed company in the world. Kuaishou has relentlessly been focusing on serving its customers and creating value for them through the continual innovation and optimization of its products and services. At Kuaishou, any user can chronicle and share their life experiences through short videos and live streams and showcase their talents. Working closely with content creators and businesses together, Kuaishou provides product and service offerings that address various user needs that arise naturally, including entertainment, online marketing services, e-commerce, online games, online knowledge-sharing, and more.

