Kuala Lumpur Kepong : First Quarter 2023Ended 31 December 2022

For the first quarter ended 31 December 2022

KUALA LUMPUR KEPONG BERHAD

197301001526 (15043-V)

The Directors are pleased to announce the unaudited financial results of the Group for the first quarter ended 31 December 2022.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss

(The figures have not been audited.)

Individual Quarter Cumulative Quarter 3 months ended 3 months ended 31 December 31 December 2022 2021 +/(-) 2022 2021 +/(-) RM'000 RM'000 % RM'000 RM'000 % Revenue 6,707,722 6,828,868 (1.8) 6,707,722 6,828,868 (1.8) Operating expenses (6,305,875) (5,959,873) 5.8 (6,305,875) (5,959,873) 5.8 Other operating income 287,799 139,205 106.7 287,799 139,205 106.7 Finance costs (99,752) (75,034) 32.9 (99,752) (75,034) 32.9 Net (impairment losses)/reversals of impairment on financial assets (484) 5,728 N/M (484) 5,728 N/M Share of results of associates 1,261 3,438 (63.3) 1,261 3,438 (63.3) Share of results of joint ventures 4,707 12,770 (63.1) 4,707 12,770 (63.1) Profit before taxation 595,378 955,102 (37.7) 595,378 955,102 (37.7) Taxation (112,559) (277,549) (59.4) (112,559) (277,549) (59.4) Net profit for the period 482,819 677,553 (28.7) 482,819 677,553 (28.7) Attributable to: Equity holders of the Company 443,039 599,324 (26.1) 443,039 599,324 (26.1) Non-controlling interests 39,780 78,229 (49.1) 39,780 78,229 (49.1) 482,819 677,553 (28.7) 482,819 677,553 (28.7) Sen Sen Sen Sen Earnings per share - basic 41.1 55.6 41.1 55.6 Earnings per share - diluted N/A N/A N/A N/A N/M - Not meaningful N/A - Not applicable

The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss should be read in conjunction with the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 30 September 2022.

