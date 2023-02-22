Advanced search
    KLK   MYL2445OO004

KUALA LUMPUR KEPONG

(KLK)
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  2023-02-20
21.50 MYR   +1.42%
21.50 MYR   +1.42%
02/17KUALA LUMPUR KEPONG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/15Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad Reports Production Results for the Month of January 2023
CI
01/12Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad Announces Demise of Azlan Bin Mohd Zainol, Independent and Non Executive Chairman of Remuneration Committee
CI
Kuala Lumpur Kepong : First Quarter 2023Ended 31 December 2022

02/22/2023 | 05:17am EST
KUALA LUMPUR KEPONG BERHAD

197301001526 (15043-V)

Interim Financial Report

For the first quarter ended 31 December 2022

KUALA LUMPUR KEPONG BERHAD

197301001526 (15043-V)

The Directors are pleased to announce the unaudited financial results of the Group for the first quarter ended 31 December 2022.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss

For the first quarter ended 31 December 2022

(The figures have not been audited.)

Individual Quarter

Cumulative Quarter

3 months ended

3 months ended

31 December

31 December

2022

2021

+/(-)

2022

2021

+/(-)

RM'000

RM'000

%

RM'000

RM'000

%

Revenue

6,707,722

6,828,868

(1.8)

6,707,722

6,828,868

(1.8)

Operating expenses

(6,305,875)

(5,959,873)

5.8

(6,305,875)

(5,959,873)

5.8

Other operating income

287,799

139,205

106.7

287,799

139,205

106.7

Finance costs

(99,752)

(75,034)

32.9

(99,752)

(75,034)

32.9

Net (impairment losses)/reversals

of impairment on financial assets

(484)

5,728

N/M

(484)

5,728

N/M

Share of results of associates

1,261

3,438

(63.3)

1,261

3,438

(63.3)

Share of results of joint ventures

4,707

12,770

(63.1)

4,707

12,770

(63.1)

Profit before taxation

595,378

955,102

(37.7)

595,378

955,102

(37.7)

Taxation

(112,559)

(277,549)

(59.4)

(112,559)

(277,549)

(59.4)

Net profit for the period

482,819

677,553

(28.7)

482,819

677,553

(28.7)

Attributable to:

Equity holders of the Company

443,039

599,324

(26.1)

443,039

599,324

(26.1)

Non-controlling interests

39,780

78,229

(49.1)

39,780

78,229

(49.1)

482,819

677,553

(28.7)

482,819

677,553

(28.7)

Sen

Sen

Sen

Sen

Earnings per share - basic

41.1

55.6

41.1

55.6

Earnings per share - diluted

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/M

-

Not meaningful

N/A

-

Not applicable

The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss should be read in conjunction with the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 30 September 2022.

1

KUALA LUMPUR KEPONG BERHAD

197301001526 (15043-V)

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Other Comprehensive Income

For the first quarter ended 31 December 2022

(The figures have not been audited.)

Individual Quarter

3 months ended

31 December

2022 2021

RM'000 RM'000

Cumulative Quarter

3 months ended

31 December

2022 2021

RM'000 RM'000

Net profit for the period

482,819

677,553

482,819

677,553

Other comprehensive loss that

will be reclassified subsequently to

profit or loss

Currency translation differences

(282,136)

(16,895)

(282,136)

(16,895)

Other comprehensive (loss)/income that

will not be reclassified subsequently to

profit or loss

Net change in fair value of equity

instruments

(8,592)

23,740

(8,592)

23,740

Total other comprehensive (loss)/income

for the period

(290,728)

6,845

(290,728)

6,845

Total comprehensive income for the period

192,091

684,398

192,091

684,398

Attributable to:

Equity holders of the Company

189,871

616,447

189,871

616,447

Non-controlling interests

2,220

67,951

2,220

67,951

192,091

684,398

192,091

684,398

The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Other Comprehensive Income should be read in conjunction with the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 30 September 2022.

2

KUALA LUMPUR KEPONG BERHAD

197301001526 (15043-V)

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

As at 31 December 2022

(The figures have not been audited.)

31 December

30 September

2022

2022

RM'000

RM'000

Assets

Property, plant and equipment

11,952,091

12,123,317

Right-of-use assets

1,307,585

1,338,533

Inventories

1,992,459

1,991,597

Goodwill on consolidation

335,995

336,241

Intangible assets

17,044

17,142

Investments in associates

2,427,410

2,366,997

Investments in joint ventures

149,132

215,962

Other investments

598,874

595,711

Other receivables

404,155

425,925

Deferred tax assets

303,861

322,289

Total non-current assets

19,488,606

19,733,714

Inventories

3,700,410

4,024,163

Biological assets

152,102

209,344

Trade and other receivables

3,100,227

2,750,026

Contract assets

98,946

83,186

Tax recoverable

79,715

41,253

Derivative financial assets

152,423

545,266

Short term funds

48,911

66,375

Cash and cash equivalents

3,222,456

2,785,198

Total current assets

10,555,190

10,504,811

Total assets

30,043,796

30,238,525

Equity

Share capital

1,379,249

1,379,249

Reserves

12,259,643

12,932,297

13,638,892

14,311,546

Less: Cost of treasury shares

(24,504)

(24,504)

Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Company

13,614,388

14,287,042

Non-controlling interests

1,763,428

1,764,780

Total equity

15,377,816

16,051,822

Liabilities

Deferred tax liabilities

1,098,380

1,098,679

Lease liabilities

152,181

158,322

Deferred income

88,045

90,149

Provision for retirement benefits

477,002

482,598

Borrowings

7,138,234

7,208,861

Total non-current liabilities

8,953,842

9,038,609

Trade and other payables

1,910,405

2,106,407

Contract liabilities

157,828

138,121

Deferred income

8,639

8,628

Lease liabilities

21,271

22,514

Borrowings

2,541,389

2,173,427

Tax payable

134,257

154,681

Derivative financial liabilities

75,824

544,316

Dividend payable

862,525

-

Total current liabilities

5,712,138

5,148,094

Total liabilities

14,665,980

14,186,703

Total equity and liabilities

30,043,796

30,238,525

Net assets per share attributable to equity holders

of the Company (RM)

12.63

13.25

The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position should be read in conjunction with the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 30 September 2022.

3

KUALA LUMPUR KEPONG BERHAD

197301001526 (15043-V)

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

For the first quarter ended 31 December 2022

(The figures have not been audited.)

Attributable to the equity holders of the Company

Exchange

Fair

Non-

Share

Capital

fluctuation

value

Retained

Treasury

controlling

Total

capital

reserve

reserve

reserve

earnings

shares

Total

interests

Equity

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

At 1 October 2022

1,379,249

1,654,341

412,913

750,923

10,114,120

(24,504)

14,287,042

1,764,780

16,051,822

Net change in fair value of equity instruments

-

-

-

(8,592)

-

-

(8,592)

-

(8,592)

Transfer of reserves

-

10,341

-

-

(10,341)

-

-

-

-

Currency translation differences

-

(4,825)

(239,751)

-

-

-

(244,576)

(37,560)

(282,136)

Total other comprehensive income/(loss) for the period

-

5,516

(239,751)

(8,592)

(10,341)

-

(253,168)

(37,560)

(290,728)

Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

443,039

-

443,039

39,780

482,819

Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the period

-

5,516

(239,751)

(8,592)

432,698

-

189,871

2,220

192,091

Purchase of shares from non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(51)

(51)

Dividend payable

-

-

-

-

(862,525)

-

(862,525)

-

(862,525)

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(3,521)

(3,521)

Total transactions with owners of the Company

-

-

-

-

(862,525)

-

(862,525)

(3,572)

(866,097)

At 31 December 2022

1,379,249

1,659,857

173,162

742,331

9,684,293

(24,504)

13,614,388

1,763,428

15,377,816

4

KLK - Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd published this content on 20 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2023 10:16:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
