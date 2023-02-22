Kuala Lumpur Kepong : First Quarter 2023Ended 31 December 2022
Interim Financial Report
For the first quarter ended 31 December 2022
The Directors are pleased to announce the unaudited financial results of the Group for the first quarter ended 31 December 2022.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss
For the first quarter ended 31 December 2022
(The figures have not been audited.)
Individual Quarter
Cumulative Quarter
3 months ended
3 months ended
31 December
31 December
2022
2021
+/(-)
2022
2021
+/(-)
RM'000
RM'000
%
RM'000
RM'000
%
Revenue
6,707,722
6,828,868
(1.8)
6,707,722
6,828,868
(1.8)
Operating expenses
(6,305,875)
(5,959,873)
5.8
(6,305,875)
(5,959,873)
5.8
Other operating income
287,799
139,205
106.7
287,799
139,205
106.7
Finance costs
(99,752)
(75,034)
32.9
(99,752)
(75,034)
32.9
Net (impairment losses)/reversals
of impairment on financial assets
(484)
5,728
N/M
(484)
5,728
N/M
Share of results of associates
1,261
3,438
(63.3)
1,261
3,438
(63.3)
Share of results of joint ventures
4,707
12,770
(63.1)
4,707
12,770
(63.1)
Profit before taxation
595,378
955,102
(37.7)
595,378
955,102
(37.7)
Taxation
(112,559)
(277,549)
(59.4)
(112,559)
(277,549)
(59.4)
Net profit for the period
482,819
677,553
(28.7)
482,819
677,553
(28.7)
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the Company
443,039
599,324
(26.1)
443,039
599,324
(26.1)
Non-controlling interests
39,780
78,229
(49.1)
39,780
78,229
(49.1)
482,819
677,553
(28.7)
482,819
677,553
(28.7)
Sen
Sen
Sen
Sen
Earnings per share - basic
41.1
55.6
41.1
55.6
Earnings per share - diluted
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/M
-
Not meaningful
N/A
-
Not applicable
The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss should be read in conjunction with the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 30 September 2022.
1
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Other Comprehensive Income
For the first quarter ended 31 December 2022
(The figures have not been audited.)
Individual Quarter
3 months ended
31 December
2022 2021
RM'000 RM'000
Cumulative Quarter
3 months ended
31 December
2022 2021
RM'000 RM'000
Net profit for the period
482,819
677,553
482,819
677,553
Other comprehensive loss that
will be reclassified subsequently to
profit or loss
Currency translation differences
(282,136)
(16,895)
(282,136)
(16,895)
Other comprehensive (loss)/income that
will not be reclassified subsequently to
profit or loss
Net change in fair value of equity
instruments
(8,592)
23,740
(8,592)
23,740
Total other comprehensive (loss)/income
for the period
(290,728)
6,845
(290,728)
6,845
Total comprehensive income for the period
192,091
684,398
192,091
684,398
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the Company
189,871
616,447
189,871
616,447
Non-controlling interests
2,220
67,951
2,220
67,951
192,091
684,398
192,091
684,398
The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Other Comprehensive Income should be read in conjunction with the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 30 September 2022.
2
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
As at 31 December 2022
(The figures have not been audited.)
31 December
30 September
2022
2022
RM'000
RM'000
Assets
Property, plant and equipment
11,952,091
12,123,317
Right-of-use assets
1,307,585
1,338,533
Inventories
1,992,459
1,991,597
Goodwill on consolidation
335,995
336,241
Intangible assets
17,044
17,142
Investments in associates
2,427,410
2,366,997
Investments in joint ventures
149,132
215,962
Other investments
598,874
595,711
Other receivables
404,155
425,925
Deferred tax assets
303,861
322,289
Total non-current assets
19,488,606
19,733,714
Inventories
3,700,410
4,024,163
Biological assets
152,102
209,344
Trade and other receivables
3,100,227
2,750,026
Contract assets
98,946
83,186
Tax recoverable
79,715
41,253
Derivative financial assets
152,423
545,266
Short term funds
48,911
66,375
Cash and cash equivalents
3,222,456
2,785,198
Total current assets
10,555,190
10,504,811
Total assets
30,043,796
30,238,525
Equity
Share capital
1,379,249
1,379,249
Reserves
12,259,643
12,932,297
13,638,892
14,311,546
Less: Cost of treasury shares
(24,504)
(24,504)
Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Company
13,614,388
14,287,042
Non-controlling interests
1,763,428
1,764,780
Total equity
15,377,816
16,051,822
Liabilities
Deferred tax liabilities
1,098,380
1,098,679
Lease liabilities
152,181
158,322
Deferred income
88,045
90,149
Provision for retirement benefits
477,002
482,598
Borrowings
7,138,234
7,208,861
Total non-current liabilities
8,953,842
9,038,609
Trade and other payables
1,910,405
2,106,407
Contract liabilities
157,828
138,121
Deferred income
8,639
8,628
Lease liabilities
21,271
22,514
Borrowings
2,541,389
2,173,427
Tax payable
134,257
154,681
Derivative financial liabilities
75,824
544,316
Dividend payable
862,525
-
Total current liabilities
5,712,138
5,148,094
Total liabilities
14,665,980
14,186,703
Total equity and liabilities
30,043,796
30,238,525
Net assets per share attributable to equity holders
of the Company (RM)
12.63
13.25
The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position should be read in conjunction with the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 30 September 2022.
3
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
For the first quarter ended 31 December 2022
(The figures have not been audited.)
Attributable to the equity holders of the Company
Exchange
Fair
Non-
Share
Capital
fluctuation
value
Retained
Treasury
controlling
Total
capital
reserve
reserve
reserve
earnings
shares
Total
interests
Equity
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
At 1 October 2022
1,379,249
1,654,341
412,913
750,923
10,114,120
(24,504)
14,287,042
1,764,780
16,051,822
Net change in fair value of equity instruments
-
-
-
(8,592)
-
-
(8,592)
-
(8,592)
Transfer of reserves
-
10,341
-
-
(10,341)
-
-
-
-
Currency translation differences
-
(4,825)
(239,751)
-
-
-
(244,576)
(37,560)
(282,136)
Total other comprehensive income/(loss) for the period
-
5,516
(239,751)
(8,592)
(10,341)
-
(253,168)
(37,560)
(290,728)
Profit for the period
-
-
-
-
443,039
-
443,039
39,780
482,819
Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the period
-
5,516
(239,751)
(8,592)
432,698
-
189,871
2,220
192,091
Purchase of shares from non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(51)
(51)
Dividend payable
-
-
-
-
(862,525)
-
(862,525)
-
(862,525)
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(3,521)
(3,521)
Total transactions with owners of the Company
-
-
-
-
(862,525)
-
(862,525)
(3,572)
(866,097)
At 31 December 2022
1,379,249
1,659,857
173,162
742,331
9,684,293
(24,504)
13,614,388
1,763,428
15,377,816
4
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.