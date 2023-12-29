NOTICE OF MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the Fifty-First Annual General Meeting of Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad ("KLK" or "Company") will be held at Conference Room, Ground Floor, Wisma Taiko, No. 1, Jalan S.P. Seenivasagam, 30000 Ipoh, Perak, Malaysia on Wednesday, 21 February 2024 at 11.00 a.m. for the following purposes:

AGENDA

As Ordinary Business

To receive the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 30 September 2023 and the Directors' and Auditors' reports thereon. To re-elect the following Directors who retire by rotation in accordance with Article 119 of the Company's Constitution:

(i) Dato' Yeoh Eng Khoon (Ordinary Resolution 1) (ii) Mr. Quah Poh Keat (Ordinary Resolution 2) (iii) Mr. Lee Jia Zhang (Ordinary Resolution 3) 3. To re-elect Tan Sri Shahril Ridza Bin Ridzuan who retires pursuant to Article 123 of the (Ordinary Resolution 4) Company's Constitution. 4. To approve the payment of Directors' fees to the Non-Executive Directors for the year ended (Ordinary Resolution 5) 30 September 2023 amounting to RM2,282,797 (2022: RM2,333,000). 5. To approve the payment of Directors' benefits (other than Directors' fees) for the period from (Ordinary Resolution 6) the Fifty-First Annual General Meeting to the Fifty-Second Annual General Meeting to be held in 2025. 6. To re-appoint Messrs. BDO PLT as Auditors of the Company for the financial year ending (Ordinary Resolution 7) 30 September 2024 and to authorise the Board of Directors to fix their remuneration. As Special Business To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following Resolutions: 7. PROPOSED RENEWAL OF AUTHORITY TO BUY BACK ITS OWN SHARES BY THE (Ordinary Resolution 8)

COMPANY

"THAT authority be given to the Company to buy back an aggregate number of shares in the Company ("Authority to Buy Back Shares") as may be determined by the Directors from time to time through Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad upon such terms and conditions as the Directors may deem fit and expedient in the best interest of the Company provided that at the time of purchase, the aggregate number of shares which may be purchased and/or held by the Company as treasury shares pursuant to this resolution does not exceed ten percent (10%) of the total number of issued shares of the Company and that the maximum funds to be allocated for the Authority to Buy Back Shares shall not exceed the latest audited retained profits of the Company;

THAT the shares purchased by the Company pursuant to Authority to Buy Back Shares may be dealt with by the Directors in all or any of the following manner:

(a) distribute the shares as share dividends to the shareholders; or

(b) resell the shares or any of the shares on Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad; or

(c) transfer the shares or any of the shares for the purposes of or under an employees' share scheme; or

(d) transfer the shares or any of the shares as purchase consideration; or

(e) cancel the shares or any of the shares; or

(f) sell, transfer or otherwise use the shares for such other purposes as allowed by the Companies Act 2016.