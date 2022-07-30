|
Kuantum Papers : Investor Presentation
EARNINGS PRESENTATION - Q1-FY23
Executive Summary
-
Kuantum Papers Ltd., is one of the leading wood and agro based paper manufacturers in India and is committed to manufacturing wood free, high quality maplitho, creamwove, copier and specialty paper.
-
The company has an Integrated manufacturing facility of 1,64,250 MTPA with 4 Paper machines, Agro and Wood based pulping, Co-generation Power plant & Chemical Recovery Plant.
-
Kuantum's products are extensively used in the printing of books, notebooks, annual reports, directories, envelopes, diaries, calendars, computer and office stationery.
-
It has a strong long-lasting pan India dealership network of 100+ dealers from which it undertakes order based manufacturing.
-
The company caters to marquee clients like Best Price, McGraw Hill, Kokuyo(Mumbai), Thomson, Lotus Global, Navneet Publications, Oxford University Press, Macmillan amongst others.
-
Kuantum maintains a Social Farm forestry programme, thus contributing to future source of wood chips.
Q1-FY23 FINANCIALS (INR Mn)
Revenues
INR 2,742
EBITDA
INR 608
EBITDA Margin
22.17% `
PAT
INR 246
PAT Margin
8.97%
EPS
INR 2.82
About Kuantum Papers
|
•
|
Incorporated in 1980, Kuantum Papers Ltd started its commercial operations in an
|
|
economically backward village of Hoshiarpur, Punjab.
|
•
|
They started their commercial operations with 30 TPD and are currently operating at 450
Operational Revenue (INR Mn) &
EBITDA Margins (%)
8,304
|
TPD, after completion of their backward integration project in March'21.
|
• Due to its location in the foothills of the Shivalik range, Kuantum Papers has been
|
|
strategically utilizing agro residues like wheat straw, sarkanda and bagasse along with wood
|
|
chips, veneer waste & bamboo to make high quality paper.
|
• The company's fully integrated manufacturing facility spread across 259 acres helps it gain
|
|
advantage in terms of better operational efficiency and higher product offering.
|
• Kuantum's product offerings include maplitho, creamwove, copier paper and value-added
|
|
specialty products like Azurelaid papers, parchment paper, cartridge paper, ledger paper,
|
|
stiffner paper and coloured paper with a GSM range of 48 - 180 GSM.
|
• The company's major area of operations lie within 1,000 kms of the plant in Northern and
|
|
Eastern India with a strong dealership network, many of whom have been associated with
|
|
Kuantum since 3 generations.
|
•
|
The company manufacturers its products on an order-based system from its 100+ dealer
|
|
network.
|
•
|
The company's social farm forestry program includes wood plantations of around 3,300
|
|
acres. Post their maturity these plantations will be used as wood source for their facility
|
|
hence contributing to better margin performance.
|
15.91%
|
4,039
|
14.33%
|
2,742
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.25%
|
|
|
FY20
|
FY21
|
FY22
|
Q1-FY23
Production MT
1,51,740
1,26,633
82,522
37,336
FY20 FY21 FY22 Q1-FY23
Key Strengths
Pan India presence with an extensive network of 100+ dealers
Long standing relationship with dealers, many associated with the company for over 3 decades
Largest product Portfolio in the Paper Industry covering Maplitho, Creamwove, Copier and Specialty Paper
Successful in creating a branded portfolio of products
Ability to command a price premium in the range of 5-7% over our competitors due to better quality of products and superior market orientation
Market based sales rather than government orders. Customers are delighted to deal with us rather than our competitors due to regular and timely supplies
Cost savings through executed Backward Integration Project will lead to improved EBITDA margins in the range of 28-30%
Improved infrastructure of paper machines in order to be more cost effective
Located near densely populated Northern Region
|
including NCR, a higher paper
|
consumption
|
market
|
|
|
Strategic location in
|
Punjab
|
with abundant
availability of raw materials such as Wheat Straw, Sarkanda, Kana Grass & Bagasse, allows us to get steady supplies at stable prices
Raw Materials are perfect substitutes of each other, so we are not dependent on any single one throughout the year
Future source of wood chips: Social farm forestry programme which will serve us for our future source in-house wood pulp requirement
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Kuantum Papers Ltd. published this content on 30 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2022 14:02:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|All news about KUANTUM PAPERS LIMITED
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
8 304 M
105 M
105 M
|Net income 2022
|
134 M
1,69 M
1,69 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
7 588 M
95,6 M
95,6 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|52,3x
|Yield 2022
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
7 718 M
97,3 M
97,3 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|3,15x
|EV / Sales 2022
|1,76x
|Nbr of Employees
|1 313
|Free-Float
|12,6%
|
|Chart KUANTUM PAPERS LIMITED
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Income Statement Evolution