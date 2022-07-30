Kuantum Papers : Investor Presentation

Key Strengths

Pan India presence with an extensive network of 100+ dealers

Long standing relationship with dealers, many associated with the company for over 3 decades

Largest product Portfolio in the Paper Industry covering Maplitho, Creamwove, Copier and Specialty Paper

Successful in creating a branded portfolio of products

Ability to command a price premium in the range of 5-7% over our competitors due to better quality of products and superior market orientation

Market based sales rather than government orders. Customers are delighted to deal with us rather than our competitors due to regular and timely supplies