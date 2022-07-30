Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Kuantum Papers Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532937   INE529I01021

KUANTUM PAPERS LIMITED

(532937)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-28
88.45 INR   +1.78%
KUANTUM PAPERS : Investor Presentation
PU
07/29Kuantum Papers Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
05/21Kuantum Papers Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Kuantum Papers : Investor Presentation

07/30/2022 | 10:03am EDT
EARNINGS PRESENTATION - Q1-FY23

Executive Summary

  • Kuantum Papers Ltd., is one of the leading wood and agro based paper manufacturers in India and is committed to manufacturing wood free, high quality maplitho, creamwove, copier and specialty paper.
  • The company has an Integrated manufacturing facility of 1,64,250 MTPA with 4 Paper machines, Agro and Wood based pulping, Co-generation Power plant & Chemical Recovery Plant.
  • Kuantum's products are extensively used in the printing of books, notebooks, annual reports, directories, envelopes, diaries, calendars, computer and office stationery.
  • It has a strong long-lasting pan India dealership network of 100+ dealers from which it undertakes order based manufacturing.
  • The company caters to marquee clients like Best Price, McGraw Hill, Kokuyo(Mumbai), Thomson, Lotus Global, Navneet Publications, Oxford University Press, Macmillan amongst others.
  • Kuantum maintains a Social Farm forestry programme, thus contributing to future source of wood chips.

Q1-FY23 FINANCIALS (INR Mn)

Revenues

INR 2,742

EBITDA

INR 608

EBITDA Margin

22.17% `

PAT

INR 246

PAT Margin

8.97%

EPS

INR 2.82

2

About Kuantum Papers

Incorporated in 1980, Kuantum Papers Ltd started its commercial operations in an

economically backward village of Hoshiarpur, Punjab.

They started their commercial operations with 30 TPD and are currently operating at 450

Operational Revenue (INR Mn) &

EBITDA Margins (%)

8,304

TPD, after completion of their backward integration project in March'21.

Due to its location in the foothills of the Shivalik range, Kuantum Papers has been

7,447

22.17%

strategically utilizing agro residues like wheat straw, sarkanda and bagasse along with wood

chips, veneer waste & bamboo to make high quality paper.

The company's fully integrated manufacturing facility spread across 259 acres helps it gain

advantage in terms of better operational efficiency and higher product offering.

Kuantum's product offerings include maplitho, creamwove, copier paper and value-added

specialty products like Azurelaid papers, parchment paper, cartridge paper, ledger paper,

stiffner paper and coloured paper with a GSM range of 48 - 180 GSM.

The company's major area of operations lie within 1,000 kms of the plant in Northern and

Eastern India with a strong dealership network, many of whom have been associated with

Kuantum since 3 generations.

The company manufacturers its products on an order-based system from its 100+ dealer

network.

The company's social farm forestry program includes wood plantations of around 3,300

acres. Post their maturity these plantations will be used as wood source for their facility

hence contributing to better margin performance.

15.91%

4,039

14.33%

2,742

7.25%

FY20

FY21

FY22

Q1-FY23

Production MT

1,51,740

1,26,633

82,522

37,336

FY20 FY21 FY22 Q1-FY23

3

Key Strengths

Pan India presence with an extensive network of 100+ dealers

Long standing relationship with dealers, many associated with the company for over 3 decades

Largest product Portfolio in the Paper Industry covering Maplitho, Creamwove, Copier and Specialty Paper

Successful in creating a branded portfolio of products

Ability to command a price premium in the range of 5-7% over our competitors due to better quality of products and superior market orientation

Market based sales rather than government orders. Customers are delighted to deal with us rather than our competitors due to regular and timely supplies

Cost savings through executed Backward Integration Project will lead to improved EBITDA margins in the range of 28-30%

Improved infrastructure of paper machines in order to be more cost effective

Located near densely populated Northern Region

including NCR, a higher paper

consumption

market

Strategic location in

Punjab

with abundant

availability of raw materials such as Wheat Straw, Sarkanda, Kana Grass & Bagasse, allows us to get steady supplies at stable prices

Raw Materials are perfect substitutes of each other, so we are not dependent on any single one throughout the year

Future source of wood chips: Social farm forestry programme which will serve us for our future source in-house wood pulp requirement

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kuantum Papers Ltd. published this content on 30 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2022 14:02:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 8 304 M 105 M 105 M
Net income 2022 134 M 1,69 M 1,69 M
Net Debt 2022 7 588 M 95,6 M 95,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 52,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 718 M 97,3 M 97,3 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,15x
EV / Sales 2022 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 1 313
Free-Float 12,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Pavan Kumar Khaitan Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Roshan Garg Chief Financial Officer & President-Finance
Jagesh Kumar Khaitan Chairman
Rajpal Puri President-Technical
Parvinder Singh Taunque Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KUANTUM PAPERS LIMITED11.68%97
SHANDONG SUNPAPER CO., LTD.2.18%4 677
SHANYING INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD-15.50%1 818
NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.-11.14%836
JK PAPER LIMITED69.01%740
CLEARWATER PAPER CORPORATION-2.65%603