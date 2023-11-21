Kubient, Inc.(NasdaqCM:KBNT) dropped from S&P TMI Index

Kubient, Inc. is a technology company. The Company provides Audience Marketplace, a cloud-based software platform for real-time trading of digital, programmatic advertising. Its platform enables advertisers and publishers to transact directly with each other on an open, end-to-end real-time bidding platform for programmatic digital advertising. Its advertising inventory on its platform is available in any channel: desktop, mobile, digital out-of-home, and connected devices; and in any format: video, display, audio, and native. Its fully integrated audience platform provides a fraud-minimized, transparent, independent advertising marketplace that facilitates intelligent decision-making, and automated transaction execution for the programmatic advertising industry. Its platform offers a machine learning fraud prevention solution, extremely low latency times and an audience management platform, which provides omni-channel access into all advertising channels, inventory and ad formats.