Kubient : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K

Kubient Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results





NEW YORK, August 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kubient, Inc. (NasdaqCM: KBNT, KBNTW) ("Kubient" or the "Company"), a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.





Second Quarter 2022 and Recent Operational Highlights



• Net revenues for the six-month period ended June 30th, 2022 increased 37% compared to the same year ago period.



• Strengthened and optimized balance sheet in order to secure cash position and extend runway; Company expects to recognize cost savings starting in August 2022.



• Three new client wins and two client extensions and budget increases





Management Commentary

"Over the previous two quarters Kubient has sought to minimize cash burn, as we look to maintain existing operations while working to build our top line with a renewed workforce," said Kubient Founder, Chairman, CEO, CSO, and President, Paul Roberts. "Throughout the process or reducing the company's cash burn, we believe that Kubient has transitioned into a better position to take advantage of strategic alternatives and M&A opportunities offered in the inorganic growth market, thanks to what we believe is a cleaner balance sheet and strong cash position. In parallel, close care has been kept to maintaining the key components of our organization on the development and operations side of our engineering core, which has kept the fire lit under Kubient Managed Services and the Audience Cloud."





Second Quarter and Six Month 2022 Financial Results

Due to severance and cancelation costs incurred from certain third-party vendors and services during the second quarter, the normalization of the Company's burn rate did not take effect until the beginning of August. Kubient expects that its third quarter results and beyond will reflect the lower cash burn rate.





Net revenues for the quarter ended June 30th, 2022 decreased 20% to approximately $400,000 compared to approximately $498,000 in the same period last year. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease of $495,000 of net revenues associated with a major customer whose contract renewed in the first quarter of 2022 at a reduced scope as compared to the 2021 period, partially offset by revenues generated in the 2022 period related to customer contracts acquired in connection with the acquisition of MediaCrossing in November 2021.





Net revenues for the six-month period ended June 30th, 2022 increased 37% to approximately $1.6 million compared to approximately $1.2 million in the same period last year. The increase in net revenues was primarily attributable to net revenues generated related to customer contracts acquired in connection with the acquisition of MediaCrossing in November 2021.





Adjusted EBITDA loss, a non-GAAP measure, for the quarter ended June 30th, 2022 increased to approximately $2.2 million, or $(0.16) per basic and diluted share, compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of approximately $1.6 million, or $(0.12) per basic and diluted share, in the same period last year.





Adjusted EBITDA loss for the six-month period ended June 30th, 2022 increased to approximately $5.8 million, or $(0.41) per basic and diluted share, compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of approximately $3.1 million, or $(0.24) per basic and diluted share, in the same period last year.





As of June 30, 2022, the Company had a cash balance of approximately $17.7 million.





About Kubient

Forward-Looking Statements

Kubient, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)





For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Revenues $ 400,351 $ 497,568 $ 1,645,655 $ 1,205,325 Costs and Expenses: Sales and marketing 1,050,423 504,380 2,383,433 1,261,330 Technology 959,157 619,692 2,114,856 1,139,447 General and administrative 1,509,208 1,108,280 3,691,757 2,363,852 Impairment loss on intangible assets 2,626,974 - 2,626,974 - Impairment loss on property and equipment 49,948 - 49,948 - Impairment loss on goodwill 463,000 - 463,000 - Loss accrual on customer contract (413,918 ) - 375,687 - Total Costs and Expenses 6,244,792 2,232,352 11,705,655 4,764,629 Loss From Operations (5,844,441 ) (1,734,784 ) (10,060,000 ) (3,559,304 ) Other (Expense) Income: Interest expense (2,536 ) (1,576 ) (6,408 ) (3,210 ) Interest income 2,734 33,355 5,025 62,664 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 23,378 - 613,000 - Other income 10,974 - 11,000 233 Total Other Income 34,550 31,779 622,617 59,687 Net Loss $ (5,809,891 ) $ (1,703,005 ) $ (9,437,383 ) $ (3,499,617 ) Net Loss Per Share - Basic and Diluted $ (0.41 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.66 ) $ (0.26 ) Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - Basic and Diluted 14,316,483 13,983,195 14,286,655 13,307,766





Kubient, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets





June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (unaudited) Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,683,885 $ 24,907,963 Accounts receivable, net 259,562 2,291,533 Other receivables - 526,070 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 236,160 495,178 Total Current Assets 18,179,607 28,220,744 Intangible assets, net - 2,946,610 Goodwill - 463,000 Property and equipment, net - 44,756 Deferred offering costs 10,000 10,000 Total Assets $ 18,189,607 $ 31,685,110 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable - suppliers $ 562,877 $ 1,844,544 Accounts payable - trade 323,402 659,362 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 376,409 2,493,287 Deferred revenue 146,339 395,914 Notes payable 1,509 151,336 Total Current Liabilities 1,410,536 5,544,443 Contingent consideration - 613,000 Notes payable, non-current portion 77,391 77,407 Total Liabilities 1,487,927 6,234,850 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; No shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 - - Common stock, $0.00001 par value; 95,000,000 shares authorized; 14,401,252 and 14,253,948 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 144 143 Additional paid-in capital 52,719,709 52,030,907 Accumulated deficit (36,018,173 ) (26,580,790 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 16,701,680 25,450,260 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 18,189,607 $ 31,685,110





Kubient, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)





For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Cash Flows From Operating Activities: Net loss $ (9,437,383 ) $ (3,499,617 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Bad debt expense 7,000 - Impairment loss on intangible assets 2,626,974 - Impairment loss on property and equipment 49,948 Impairment loss on goodwill 463,000 - Depreciation and amortization 330,993 159,293 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (613,000 ) - Stock-based compensation: Common stock 717,265 255,667 Options 4,362 5,085 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 2,024,971 878,814 Other receivable 507,387 - Prepaid expenses and other current assets 259,018 (52,766 ) Accounts payable - suppliers (1,281,667 ) 16,061 Accounts payable - trade (335,959 ) (404,930 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (1,913,445 ) (334,280 ) Accrued interest - (3,975 ) Deferred revenue (249,575 ) - Net Cash Used In Operating Activities (6,840,111 ) (2,980,648 ) Cash Flows From Investing Activities: Purchase of intangible assets - (1,114,072 ) Purchase of property and equipment (16,549 ) (10,181 ) Net Cash Used In Investing Activities (16,549 ) (1,124,253 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities: Proceeds from exercise of warrants [1] - 9,787,149 Proceeds from exercise of options - 8,361 Repayment of PPP loan (149,843 ) - Repayment of financed director and officer insurance premiums (217,575 ) - Payment of deferred offering costs - (10,300 ) Net Cash (Used In) Provided By Financing Activities (367,418 ) 9,785,210 Net (Decrease) Increase In Cash and Cash Equivalents (7,224,078 ) 5,680,309 Cash and Cash Equivalents - Beginning of the Period 24,907,963 24,782,128 Cash and Cash Equivalents - End of the Period $ 17,683,885 $ 30,462,437





[1] Includes gross proceeds of $10,169,027, less issuance costs of $381,878.





Kubient, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP EBITDA to Non- GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited)





For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Net Loss $ (5,809,891 ) $ (1,703,005 ) Interest expense 2,536 1,576 Interest income (2,734 ) (33,355 ) Depreciation and amortization 168,772 81,914 EBITDA (5,641,317 ) (1,652,870 ) Adjustments: Stock-based compensation expense 288,971 19,538 Impairment loss on intangible assets 2,626,974 - Impairment loss on property and equipment 49,948 - Impairment loss on goodwill 463,000 - Change in fair value of contingent consideration (23,378 ) - Adjusted EBITDA $ (2,235,802 ) $ (1,633,332 ) Adjusted Loss Per Share $ (0.16 ) $ (0.12 ) Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - Basic and Diluted 14,316,483 13,983,195



