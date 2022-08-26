Kubota : A3 spread setting (Browsing recommended) (8.74MB)

At the heart of our efforts to make our Long-Term Vision a reality are business operations that position ESG at the core of management. In recent years, society has undergone profound changes. During that time, with initiatives like the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Paris Agreement that provide long-term targets for the entire world, companies are being asked to take on a greater degree of social responsibility. In order for Kubota to continue to be a sustainable company, we will promote initiatives with a greater awareness of ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) than ever before. As a company engaged in the reduction of environmental impact and the resolution of social issues in its business activities in the fields of food, water, and the environment, we have defined the Kubota Group's unique ESG

and building governance that increases sustainability-which we have broken down into twelve important matters (materiality). The first of the four areas, solving environmental and social problems through business, could well be said to be a major part of our heritage, one of our core pillars. Since the company's founding, Kubota has aspired to resolve social issues by putting products and services out there. To prevent cholera, which is caused by unsanitary water, the company was the first in Japan to mass produce water supply pipes. After World War II, to resolve the food shortages that Japan faced, we helped mechanize farming, while in the period of rapid economic growth that followed, we provided Japanese society with products such as water treatment equipment and incinerators to deal with polluted water and municipal waste. Kubota's

to construct a farming information platform. In addition to developing our own technologies, of course, we are looking to strengthen partnerships with start-ups with AI systems or robotics technologies. Next, for solutions that promote the circulation of water resources and waste, we are working to create a resource recycling-oriented business model. We are called on to play our part in bringing about a circular economy; the technologies that we possess, with which we can recover metals or energy resources from waste to create items of value, mean that resources can be reused and this will help lead to zero emissions. As well as investing in cutting-edge companies in the field of resource recycling, we have set up projects that aim to integrate their technologies with our own. Furthermore, one