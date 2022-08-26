Kubota : A3 spread setting (Browsing recommended) (8.74MB)

Committed to a Prosperous Society and Cycle of Nature
Kubota Group INTEGRATED REPORT 2022 Contents
Purpose of the Kubota Group INTEGRATED REPORT 2022
Kubota Group INTEGRATED REPORT 2022 concisely compiles information on the Kubota Group's approach and future prospects for raising corporate value sustainably, such as business activities determined by business models we have constructed in line with management strategies from medium- and long-term perspectives, as well as ESG initiatives.
Period covered by the
From January 2021 to December 2021
Boundary of the
In principle, the entire Kubota Group is covered.
* Matters outside the above period are partially
* Some statements may refer to the non-consolidated
Kubota Group INTEGRATED REPORT 2022 is an annual report that focuses primarily on approaches in line with medium- and long-term management strategies, and future prospects. For more details, please see the Kubota's corporate website.
Ever since its founding, Kubota has been tackling global issues related to food, water, and the environment.
In 1890, Gonshiro Kubota, the founder of the Kubota Group, started his metal casting business at the age of 19. Inheriting the founder's beliefs to this day, 40,000 employees of the Kubota Group are promoting the company's businesses all over the world as part of their efforts to realize the vision of Kubota Group: "Global Major Brand Kubota."
The Founding Spirit of Kubota's Founder, Gonshiro Kubota
For the prosperity of society, we need to put all our efforts into creation.
Our products should not only be technically excellent, but also useful for the good of society.
We should create products with all our heart and soul, and realize the commodity values of such products in correct definitions.
Corporate Principles
Kubota Global Identity
Spirits
• Work for the development of society by drawing on all of our capabilities and know-how
to offer superior products and technologies.
• Build today and open the way to tomorrow, with the aim of bringing prosperity to the
company and happiness to employees.
• Challenge the unknown with creativity and courage.
Brand
Statement
For Earth, For Life -
the Kubota Group promises to continue supporting the prosperous life of humans while protecting the environment of this beautiful earth.
Mission
Food, water, and the environment are indispensable for human beings. The Kubota Group
continues to support the future of the earth and humanity by contributing products that
help the abundant and stable production of food, help supply and restore reliable water,
and help create a comfortable living environment through its superior products,
technologies, and services.
The world has many problems in the areas of food, water, and the environment, which are indispensable
for human beings.
Those problems are not separate themes, but linked closely to each other.
The population growth has a great influence on environmental changes, brings problems to water
resources, and leads to the short supply of food.
The Kubota Group considers food, water, and the environment as a singular theme and contributes to
solve problems in these areas.
KUBOTA GLOBAL LOOP = Relations among food, water, and the environment
Food, water, and the environment are not separate themes, but linked closely to each other.
Determination behind Value Creation
Top Message
Yuichi Kitao
President and
Representative Director,
Kubota Corporation
By Continuing to Take on the Challenge of Business Growth and Resolving Social Issues, We Aim to Be an "Essentials Innovator for Supporting Life"
In 2021, I truly felt we provide an essential business
Last year was the first year of both our Long-Term Vision "GMB2030" and Mid-Term Business Plan 2025, and it was also a year in which we were called on to run our business while facing up to the COVID-19 pandemic and myriad other external factors. In the first half of 2021, we started to be affected by the procurement issues for materials such as resins and semiconductors, while later in the year production and sales around the world were impacted by further waves of the pandemic. As the economy began to recover, labor shortages became more pressing, and supply chains became chaotic. Despite all this, the business environment and demand improved, and our sales topped 2,000 billion yen for the first time ever, with operating profits also reaching a record high.
Once again, I truly felt that we provide an essential business. I am also genuinely thankful that it was a year in which we were able to gain the understanding and empathy of our customers and other stakeholders.
On the other hand, with the speed of business gradually increasing, needs for DX and other new services rising, and the necessity of achieving carbon neutrality as the climate changes, society is becoming more complex and more diverse on a global level. I feel that we are compelled to ask ourselves how we at the Kubota Group can respond to this, and what sorts of value we should be providing. As a company that has been working for more than 130 years with the mission of solving social issues, we are now being called on to show its real worth.
The thinking behind our Long-Term Vision "GMB2030"
Since I took up this position in 2020, our fundamental thinking has remained unchanged-we must realize our ideal, Global Major Brand Kubota (GMB Kubota). To ensure the realization of GMB Kubota in 2030, we formulated our Long- Term Vision "GMB2030." The world is becoming more uncertain and society ever more complex, with issues such as climate change, global warming, natural disasters, infectious diseases, and food and water shortages arising from constantly growing populations. Therefore, to continue to protect people's daily lifestyles, we will help bring about a more sustainable society. Our determination and readiness to act are embodied by our Long-Term Vision "GMB2030."
The Kubota ideal for the future is to be committed to a
prosperous society and cycle of nature by aiming to be an "Essentials Innovator for Supporting Life." By providing solutions that can address issues in food, water, and the environment-fields without which people cannot live-we believe that we can make ourselves indispensable to society. In addition to further developing our existing business, we hope to be able to provide three new types of solutions by having each business field work together and cooperate with each other as a One Kubota Team-namely solutions aimed at enhancing the productivity and safety of food, promoting the circulation of water resources and waste, and improving urban and living environments.
Determination behind Value Creation
I firmly believe that K-ESG management is the key to making
our Long-Term Vision a reality
At the heart of our efforts to make our Long-Term Vision a reality are business operations that position ESG at the core of management. In recent years, society has undergone profound changes. During that time, with initiatives like the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Paris Agreement that provide long-term targets for the entire world, companies are being asked to take on a greater degree of social responsibility. In order for Kubota to continue to be a sustainable company, we will promote initiatives with a greater awareness of ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) than ever before. As a company engaged in the reduction of environmental impact and the resolution of social issues in its business activities in the fields of food, water, and the environment, we have defined the Kubota Group's unique ESG
and building governance that increases sustainability-which we have broken down into twelve important matters (materiality).
The first of the four areas, solving environmental and social problems through business, could well be said to be a major part of our heritage, one of our core pillars. Since the company's founding, Kubota has aspired to resolve social issues by putting products and services out there. To prevent cholera, which is caused by unsanitary water, the company was the first in Japan to mass produce water supply pipes. After World War II, to resolve the food shortages that Japan faced, we helped mechanize farming, while in the period of rapid economic growth that followed, we provided Japanese society with products such as water treatment equipment and incinerators to deal with polluted water and municipal waste. Kubota's
to construct a farming information platform. In addition to developing our own technologies, of course, we are looking to strengthen partnerships with start-ups with AI systems or robotics technologies.
Next, for solutions that promote the circulation of water resources and waste, we are working to create a resource recycling-oriented business model. We are called on to play our part in bringing about a circular economy; the technologies that we possess, with which we can recover metals or energy resources from waste to create items of value, mean that resources can be reused and this will help lead to zero emissions. As well as investing in cutting-edge companies in the field of resource recycling, we have set up projects that aim to integrate their technologies with our own. Furthermore, one
obstacle to carbon neutrality is the amount of CO2 produced by agriculture. We are running R&D into how to reduce this, and we have begun initiatives aimed at making effective use of the organic waste, such as rice husks and straw, which are byproducts of farming.
Recently, in Japan, we have been concluding collaborative agreements with different local authorities. The more directly we hear about the issues that local communities are grappling with, the more I realize they are linked to farming, water, and the environment, and the more I feel as there is still much for us to do. By constructing an ecosystem in cooperation with a variety of partners, we will create total solutions that only we at Kubota can provide.
measures as K-ESG-measures that are rooted in the Group's corporate principles (the Kubota Global Identity). K-ESG management will provide the ethical and behavioral model to accomplish the goals of our Long-Term Vision "GMB2030" and, afterward, GMB Kubota.
Our focus is on four areas-solving environmental and social problems through business, accelerating innovation to solve problems, gaining empathy and participation of stakeholders,
business does not only come from its excellence in technologies, but also from its ability to resolve social issues. That is truly part of our heritage, passed down in one unending line and as its inheritors we will both expand our existing businesses and offer new solutions. In the future, we will set concrete KPIs for materiality and, promote effective initiatives through dialogue with stakeholders.
Smart Agriculture Grand Design
Kubota's goal is to contribute to establishing a sustainable society through promotion of smart agriculture and to become an "agricultural innovator" that co-creates new values with local communities, customers, and business partners.
Hardware
Software
Development and expansion of smart
Realization of an agricultural
Materiality for K-ESG management
Solving environmental and social problems through business
Accelerating innovation to solve problems
• Enhancing the productivity and safety of food
• Business operations based on diverse values
• Improving urban and living environments
• Strengthening of R&D and partnerships
• Promoting the circulation of water resources and waste
• Mitigation of and adaptation to climate change
Gaining empathy and participation of stakeholders
Building governance that increases sustainability
• Improvement of employee growth and job satisfaction
• Strengthening of corporate governance
• Enhancement of transparency and dialogue
• Strengthening of risk management
• Customer satisfaction and safety
• Penetration and practice of K-ESG management
A major shift to a solution provider for the next generation
agricultural machinery
information platform
ASEAN
Japan
Europe and
North America
Real and Digital
Smart Village concept
We are paying close attention to the global situation, and will boldly forge forward with
a growth strategy to expand our existing businesses
Our efforts to achieve our Long-Term Vision "GMB2030," to support future generations, are founded on providing solutions and so we will accelerate initiatives that work toward that goal.
Firstly, with solutions to enhance the productivity and safety of food, we are pressing forward with the development of technologies to achieve smart agriculture. With the Kubota Smart Agri System (KSAS), a service that supports farm
operations, we plan to make it open source so data can be shared with systems and apps offered by other companies. That way, we can provide this effective, sustainable service to even more farmers. To promote smart agriculture globally, we came up with the Smart Agriculture Grand Design, and we are developing smart agricultural machinery adapted to the individual needs of the Japanese, European and North American, and ASEAN regions. We will also speed up moves
Steadily developing our existing businesses is a vital part of
social infrastructure. As part of our Mid-Term Business Plan
supporting the creation of the foundations for the next
2025, we have chosen four businesses to be our drivers of
generation. Based on the strengths of each business and
growth-construction machinery in North America, agricultural
market, we will continue to promote the expansion of product
and construction machinery in the ASEAN region, global
lineups, business expansion that meets the needs, and
machinery and aftermarket services, and water environment
business expansion by updating, maintaining, and managing
solutions. In the past several years, the construction machinery
