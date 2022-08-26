Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Kubota Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6326   JP3266400005

KUBOTA CORPORATION

(6326)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:23 2022-08-26 am EDT
2214.50 JPY   +1.44%
12:11aKUBOTA : A3 spread setting (Browsing recommended) (8.74MB)
PU
12:11aKUBOTA : Release of the Kubota Group Integrated Report 2022 -Aiming to realize an “Essentials Innovator for Supporting Life” Committed to a Prosperous Society and Cycle of Nature-
PU
12:11aKUBOTA : A4 single-sided opening setting (Printing recommended) (9.86MB)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kubota : A4 single-sided opening setting (Printing recommended) (9.86MB)

08/26/2022 | 12:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Kubota Group

Our vision for the Kubota Group in 2030

An "Essentials Innovator for Supporting Life,"

Committed to a Prosperous Society and Cycle of Nature

Kubota Group INTEGRATED REPORT 2022 Contents

Contents

Kubota's corporate website Details

Starting Point for Value Creation

3 The Founding Spirit of Kubota's Founder / Corporate Principles

The Kubota Group's corporate principles and the spirit of Gonshiro Kubota that has been passed down since he founded the company.

Corporate Principles

www.kubota.com/

corporate/identity/

130th Anniversary Website Minute of Kubota 130 Years

www.kubota.com/130th/

Determination behind

Front Lines of Value

Value Creation

Creation

5 Top Message

11

1

Special Feature

The Route to Realizing Our

Long-Term Vision "GMB2030"

17

2

Special Feature

Kubota's Goal of a Sustainable

Society

21

The Kubota Group in Numbers

Determination of the Kubota

Latest initiatives to realize the

Group as it continues to take

Long-Term Vision "GMB2030."

on the challenge of resolving

social issues in the fields of

food, water, and the

environment as it heads

toward 2030.

Corporate Information

Open Innovation

Top Message

www.kubota.com/innovation/

www.kubota.com/ir/

open-innovation/

corporate/message/

Environmental Management

Sustainability

Basic Policy

www.kubota.com/sustainability/

Top Message

environment-basic-policy/

www.kubota.com/

sustainability/message/

Value Creation Strategies

23 History of the Kubota Group

25 Social Issues in the Fields of Food, Water, and the Environment

27 Long-Term Vision "GMB2030"

29 The Kubota Group's Total Solutions

The value Kubota has delivered so far and future social issues it is concentrating on. Overall management strategy that

Evolution of Kubota Technology

www.kubota.com/

innovation/evolution/

Our Business

www.kubota.com/

corporate/business/

Long-Term Vision "GMB2030"

www.kubota.com/

corporate/vision/

Kubota Group INTEGRATED REPORT 2022 is an annual report that focuses primarily on approaches in line with medium- and long-term management strategies, and future prospects. For more details, please see the Kubota's corporate website.

Main information disclosure tools

Details

A website that covers everything about Kubota, including the Long-Term Vision "GMB2030" and

Kubota's corporate website

the Mid-Term Business Plan 2025.

Kubota Group

An annual report that focuses on Kubota's approach, based on management strategies that take a

INTEGRATED REPORT 2022

medium-to-long-term perspective, and its future outlook.

Kubota Group

An annual report that provides particular detail on Kubota's ESG-related initiatives.

ESG REPORT 2022

Corporate Governance Report

A report listing details of systems and policies based on Kubota's Corporate Governance Code.

Annual Securities Report

An annual report that provides particular detail on Kubota's finances.

1

Purpose of the Kubota Group INTEGRATED REPORT 2022

Kubota Group INTEGRATED REPORT 2022 concisely compiles information on the Kubota Group's approach and future prospects for raising corporate value sustainably, such as business activities determined by business models we have constructed in line with management strategies from medium- and long-term perspectives, as well as ESG initiatives.

Period covered by the

From January 2021 to December 2021

Boundary of the

In principle, the entire Kubota Group is covered.

* Matters outside the above period are partially

* Some statements may refer to the non-consolidated

INTEGRATED REPORT 2022

INTEGRATED REPORT 2022

included.

Kubota.

* For details of SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals), please see the United Nations Information Centre website. www.un.org/sustainabledevelopment/

Value Creation in

Practice

31

Materiality That We

45

Farm & Industrial

Take as Key

Machinery

33

Management Issues

47

Water & Environment

Mid-Term Business

Plan 2025

39 Message from the Executive Vice President

  1. Financial Strategy
  1. Financial Highlights

takes a medium- and

Initiatives aimed at resolving

long-term perspective as

issues in food, water, and the

well as Kubota's progress

environment fields by division.

from a financial viewpoint.

Mid-Term Business

Kubota's Business

Plan 2025

Divisions and Advantages

www.kubota.com/ir/

www.kubota.com/ir/

corporate/plan/

corporate/business-features/

Financial Highlights

www.kubota.com/ir/

highlights/index.html

Foundation of Value Creation

49 Promoting K-ESG Management Non-financial Highlights

  1. Environmental
  1. Social
  1. Governance
  1. Special Feature3

Messages from Outside Directors

ESG initiatives that are putting the Kubota Group business on a sustainable path.

Sustainability

www.kubota.com/sustainability/

Financial & Corporate Information

  1. Financial Information
  1. Corporate Information

Major financial statements for FY2021 and basic information about the company.

Financial Reports

www.kubota.com/ir/ﬁnancial/

Kubota's Past, Present, and Future

www.kubota.com/ir/corporate/next-stage/

2

Starting Point for Value Creation

Founded in 1890

Ever since its founding, Kubota has been tackling global issues related to food, water, and the environment.

In 1890, Gonshiro Kubota, the founder of the Kubota Group, started his metal casting business at the age of 19. Inheriting the founder's beliefs to this day, 40,000 employees of the Kubota Group are promoting the company's businesses all over the world as part of their efforts to realize the vision of Kubota Group: "Global Major Brand Kubota."

The Founding Spirit of Kubota's Founder, Gonshiro Kubota

For the prosperity of society, we need to put all our efforts into creation.

Our products should not only be technically excellent, but also useful for the good of society.

We should create products with all our heart and soul, and realize the commodity values of such products in correct definitions.

3

Starting Point for

Determination behind

Front Lines of

Value Creation

Value Creation

Foundation of

Financial &

Value Creation

Value Creation

Value Creation

Strategies

in Practice

Value Creation

Corporate Information

Corporate Principles

Kubota Global Identity

Spirits

  • Work for the development of society by drawing on all of our capabilities and know-how to offer superior products and technologies.
  • Build today and open the way to tomorrow, with the aim of bringing prosperity to the company and happiness to employees.
  • Challenge the unknown with creativity and courage.

Brand

Statement

For Earth, For Life -

the Kubota Group promises to continue supporting the prosperous life of humans while protecting the environment of this beautiful earth.

Mission

Food, water, and the environment are indispensable for human beings. The Kubota Group continues to support the future of the earth and humanity by contributing products that help the abundant and stable production of food, help supply and restore reliable water, and help create a comfortable living environment through its superior products, technologies, and services.

The world has many problems in the areas of food, water, and the environment, which are indispensable for human beings.

Those problems are not separate themes, but linked closely to each other.

The population growth has a great influence on environmental changes, brings problems to water resources, and leads to the short supply of food.

The Kubota Group considers food, water, and the environment as a singular theme and contributes to solve problems in these areas.

KUBOTA GLOBAL LOOP = Relations among food, water, and the environment

Food, water, and the environment are not separate themes, but linked closely to each other.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kubota Corporation published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 04:10:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KUBOTA CORPORATION
12:11aKUBOTA : A3 spread setting (Browsing recommended) (8.74MB)
PU
12:11aKUBOTA : Release of the Kubota Group Integrated Report 2022 -Aiming to realize an “E..
PU
12:11aKUBOTA : A4 single-sided opening setting (Printing recommended) (9.86MB)
PU
08/15KUBOTA : Monthly retail sales report for July 2022 (0.2MB)
PU
08/09KUBOTA : Quarterly Report for the second quarter of the 133rd business term (From April 1,..
PU
08/03KUBOTA : Results of operations for the six months ended june 30, 2022
PU
08/03KUBOTA : Monthly retail sales report for June 2022 (0.2MB)
PU
08/03KUBOTA : Results of operations for the six months ended June 30, 2022 (0.2MB)
PU
08/03KUBOTA : Supplementary information on financial results for the six months ended June 30, ..
PU
08/03KUBOTA CORPORATION : 1st-half-year results
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2 546 B 18 625 M 18 625 M
Net income 2022 191 B 1 397 M 1 397 M
Net Debt 2022 918 B 6 719 M 6 719 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,7x
Yield 2022 2,13%
Capitalization 2 596 B 18 990 M 18 990 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,38x
EV / Sales 2023 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 48 688
Free-Float 95,9%
Chart KUBOTA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kubota Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KUBOTA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 2 183,00 JPY
Average target price 2 441,67 JPY
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yuichi Kitao President & Representative Director
Makoto Egawa Manager-Corporate Planning
Masatoshi Kimata Chairman
Masato Yoshikawa Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Muneji Okamoto Senior GM-Machine Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KUBOTA CORPORATION-14.35%19 000
PACCAR, INC.3.66%31 813
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-20.32%21 128
KOMATSU LTD.6.55%19 821
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-26.48%18 507
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-15.13%17 693