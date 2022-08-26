Kubota : A4 single-sided opening setting (Printing recommended) (9.86MB)

Starting Point for Value Creation

Founded in 1890

Ever since its founding, Kubota has been tackling global issues related to food, water, and the environment.

In 1890, Gonshiro Kubota, the founder of the Kubota Group, started his metal casting business at the age of 19. Inheriting the founder's beliefs to this day, 40,000 employees of the Kubota Group are promoting the company's businesses all over the world as part of their efforts to realize the vision of Kubota Group: "Global Major Brand Kubota."

The Founding Spirit of Kubota's Founder, Gonshiro Kubota

For the prosperity of society, we need to put all our efforts into creation.

Our products should not only be technically excellent, but also useful for the good of society.

We should create products with all our heart and soul, and realize the commodity values of such products in correct definitions.