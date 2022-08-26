Kubota : A4 single-sided opening setting (Printing recommended) (9.86MB)

Committed to a Prosperous Society and Cycle of Nature
Kubota Group INTEGRATED REPORT 2022 is an annual report that focuses primarily on approaches in line with medium- and long-term management strategies, and future prospects.
Main information disclosure tools
Details
A website that covers everything about Kubota, including the Long-Term Vision "GMB2030" and
Kubota's corporate website
the Mid-Term Business Plan 2025.
Kubota Group
An annual report that focuses on Kubota's approach, based on management strategies that take a
INTEGRATED REPORT 2022
medium-to-long-term perspective, and its future outlook.
Kubota Group
An annual report that provides particular detail on Kubota's ESG-related initiatives.
ESG REPORT 2022
Corporate Governance Report
A report listing details of systems and policies based on Kubota's Corporate Governance Code.
Annual Securities Report
An annual report that provides particular detail on Kubota's finances.
1
Purpose of the Kubota Group INTEGRATED REPORT 2022
Kubota Group INTEGRATED REPORT 2022 concisely compiles information on the Kubota Group's approach and future prospects for raising corporate value sustainably, such as business activities determined by business models we have constructed in line with management strategies from medium- and long-term perspectives, as well as ESG initiatives.
Period covered by the
From January 2021 to December 2021
Boundary of the
In principle, the entire Kubota Group is covered.
* Matters outside the above period are partially
* Some statements may refer to the non-consolidated
INTEGRATED REPORT 2022
INTEGRATED REPORT 2022
included.
Kubota.
* For details of SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals), please see the United Nations Information Centre website. www.un.org/sustainabledevelopment/
ESG initiatives that are putting the Kubota Group business on a sustainable path.
Sustainability
www.kubota.com/sustainability/
Financial & Corporate Information
Financial Information
Corporate Information
Major financial statements for FY2021 and basic information about the company.
Financial Reports
www.kubota.com/ir/ﬁnancial/
Kubota's Past, Present, and Future
www.kubota.com/ir/corporate/next-stage/
2
Starting Point for Value Creation
Founded in 1890
Ever since its founding, Kubota has been tackling global issues related to food, water, and the environment.
In 1890, Gonshiro Kubota, the founder of the Kubota Group, started his metal casting business at the age of 19. Inheriting the founder's beliefs to this day, 40,000 employees of the Kubota Group are promoting the company's businesses all over the world as part of their efforts to realize the vision of Kubota Group: "Global Major Brand Kubota."
The Founding Spirit of Kubota's Founder, Gonshiro Kubota
For the prosperity of society, we need to put all our efforts into creation.
Our products should not only be technically excellent, but also useful for the good of society.
We should create products with all our heart and soul, and realize the commodity values of such products in correct definitions.
3
Starting Point for
Determination behind
Front Lines of
Value Creation
Value Creation
Foundation of
Financial &
Value Creation
Value Creation
Value Creation
Strategies
in Practice
Value Creation
Corporate Information
Corporate Principles
Kubota Global Identity
Spirits
Work for the development of society by drawing on all of our capabilities and know-how to offer superior products and technologies.
Build today and open the way to tomorrow, with the aim of bringing prosperity to the company and happiness to employees.
Challenge the unknown with creativity and courage.
Brand
Statement
For Earth, For Life -
the Kubota Group promises to continue supporting the prosperous life of humans while protecting the environment of this beautiful earth.
Mission
Food, water, and the environment are indispensable for human beings. The Kubota Group continues to support the future of the earth and humanity by contributing products that help the abundant and stable production of food, help supply and restore reliable water, and help create a comfortable living environment through its superior products, technologies, and services.
The world has many problems in the areas of food, water, and the environment, which are indispensable for human beings.
Those problems are not separate themes, but linked closely to each other.
The population growth has a great influence on environmental changes, brings problems to water resources, and leads to the short supply of food.
The Kubota Group considers food, water, and the environment as a singular theme and contributes to solve problems in these areas.
KUBOTA GLOBAL LOOP = Relations among food, water, and the environment
Food, water, and the environment are not separate themes, but linked closely to each other.
4
