Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Kubota Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6326   JP3266400005

KUBOTA CORPORATION

(6326)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-03-17 am EDT
1930.00 JPY   -0.16%
02:16aKubota : Change of Management, Personnel Changes
PU
03/13Jefferies Adjusts Kubota's Price Target to 2,600 Yen From 2,500 Yen, Keeps at Buy
MT
03/13Kubota : Monthly retail sales report for Feb. 2023 (0.7MB)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kubota : Change of Management, Personnel Changes

03/17/2023 | 02:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 17, 2023

Kubota Corporation

＊＊＊

Change of Management, Personnel Changes

＊＊＊

Date of issue : April 1, 2023

＜Change of Management＞

New Position

Current Position

Continued Position

Name

▽GM of Water Circulation Engineering

GM of Environmental Engineering

Senior Executive Officer

Shinichi Fukuhara

Business Unit

Business Unit

GM of Environmental Solutions Division

＜Personnel Changes＞

New Position

Current Position

Continued Position

Name

〔Engine Division〕

▽GM of Engine Engineering Dept.Ⅲ

Hideyuki Goto

〔Customer Solutions Division〕

▽GM of Agricultural Machinery Overseas

Hiroshi Tadokoro

Service Dept.

〔Environmental Solutions Division〕

▽GM of Resource Circulation Engineering

Satoshi Kuroishi

Business Unit

▽GM of Incineration Engineering Dept.

Hajime Numata

▽GM of Incineration and Recycling Sales Dept.

Yuko Tani

▽GM of Recycling Engineering Dept.

Hiroshi Yano

▽GM of Environmental Engineering Architectural

Tomoyuki Takeda

Design Dept.

▽GM of Water Circulation Engineering

GM of Environmental Engineering Sales Dept.

Koji Akimoto

Sales Dept.

▽GM of Water Circulation Engineering

GM of Environmental Engineering Design Dept.

Kenichiro Yamashita

Design Dept.

▽GM of Water Circulation Engineering Dept.

GM of Environmental Engineering Dept.

Shinya Nagae

▽GM of Water Circulation Engineering

GM of Environmental Engineering

Yasunori Hira

Construction Dept.

Construction Dept.

〔Research and Development Headquarters〕

▽Deputy GM of Research and Development

GM of Intellectual Property Dept.

Kazutaka Takada

Promotion Unit

GM of Global IP Administration Dept.

▽GM of Global IP Strategy Dept.

Shunsuke Tomioka

〔Global ICT Headquarters〕

▽GM of ICT Promotion Dept.Ⅲ

GM of ICT Promotion Dept.Ⅱ

Haruhisa Tsunoda

〔Subsidiaries〕

▽Kubota Tractor Corporation Dispatches

GM of Agricultural Machinery Overseas

Hiromu Iino

Service Dept.

▽President of Kubota Membrane Co., Ltd.

Takeo Tabei

▽President of Kubota Education Center, Inc.

Masanori Yoshino

▽President of Kubota General Insurance Service

Hiroki Nishimura

Co., Ltd.

▽President of Kubota Sun-Vege Farm Co., Ltd.

Toshihiro Wada

President of Kubota Sun-Vege Farm Co., Ltd.

GM of Group Corporate Planning Dept.

Shigefumi Shimmyo

President of Kubota Works Co., Ltd.

Disclaimer

Kubota Corporation published this content on 17 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2023 06:15:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about KUBOTA CORPORATION
02:16aKubota : Change of Management, Personnel Changes
PU
03/13Jefferies Adjusts Kubota's Price Target to 2,600 Yen From 2,500 Yen, Keeps at Buy
MT
03/13Kubota : Monthly retail sales report for Feb. 2023 (0.7MB)
PU
03/01Kubota to Showcase New Engine Developments Using Carbon-Free Fuels, Hybrid Engine Solut..
CI
02/23Kubota : Reference Materials for the 133rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (1.7MB..
PU
02/23Kubota : Notice of the 133rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (6.9MB)
PU
02/14Kubota : Monthly retail sales report for Jan. 2023 (0.7MB)
PU
02/14Kubota : Change of Management
PU
02/14Kubota : Notice on a distribution of retained earnings
PU
02/14Kubota : Supplementary information on financial results for the year ended December 31, 20..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KUBOTA CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 605 B 19 573 M 19 573 M
Net income 2022 181 B 1 363 M 1 363 M
Net Debt 2022 1 034 B 7 773 M 7 773 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,8x
Yield 2022 2,40%
Capitalization 2 299 B 17 273 M 17 273 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,28x
EV / Sales 2023 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 50 249
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart KUBOTA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kubota Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KUBOTA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 1 933,00 JPY
Average target price 2 267,50 JPY
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yuichi Kitao President & Representative Director
Makoto Egawa Manager-Corporate Planning
Masatoshi Kimata Chairman
Masato Yoshikawa Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Muneji Okamoto Senior GM-Machine Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KUBOTA CORPORATION6.38%17 273
PACCAR, INC.7.38%37 023
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG5.18%26 597
KOMATSU LTD.10.64%22 609
EPIROC AB (PUBL)0.42%20 865
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.-11.33%19 092