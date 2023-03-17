Kubota : Change of Management, Personnel Changes
March 17, 2023
Kubota Corporation
＊＊＊
Change of Management, Personnel Changes
＊＊＊
Date of issue : April 1, 2023
＜Change of Management＞
New Position
Current Position
Continued Position
Name
▽GM of Water Circulation Engineering
GM of Environmental Engineering
Senior Executive Officer
Shinichi Fukuhara
Business Unit
Business Unit
GM of Environmental Solutions Division
＜Personnel Changes＞
New Position
Current Position
Continued Position
Name
〔Engine Division〕
▽GM of Engine Engineering Dept.Ⅲ
Hideyuki Goto
〔Customer Solutions Division〕
▽GM of Agricultural Machinery Overseas
Hiroshi Tadokoro
Service Dept.
〔Environmental Solutions Division〕
▽GM of Resource Circulation Engineering
Satoshi Kuroishi
Business Unit
▽GM of Incineration Engineering Dept.
Hajime Numata
▽GM of Incineration and Recycling Sales Dept.
Yuko Tani
▽GM of Recycling Engineering Dept.
Hiroshi Yano
▽GM of Environmental Engineering Architectural
Tomoyuki Takeda
Design Dept.
▽GM of Water Circulation Engineering
GM of Environmental Engineering Sales Dept.
Koji Akimoto
Sales Dept.
▽GM of Water Circulation Engineering
GM of Environmental Engineering Design Dept.
Kenichiro Yamashita
Design Dept.
▽GM of Water Circulation Engineering Dept.
GM of Environmental Engineering Dept.
Shinya Nagae
▽GM of Water Circulation Engineering
GM of Environmental Engineering
Yasunori Hira
Construction Dept.
Construction Dept.
〔Research and Development Headquarters〕
▽Deputy GM of Research and Development
GM of Intellectual Property Dept.
Kazutaka Takada
Promotion Unit
GM of Global IP Administration Dept.
▽GM of Global IP Strategy Dept.
Shunsuke Tomioka
〔Global ICT Headquarters〕
▽GM of ICT Promotion Dept.Ⅲ
GM of ICT Promotion Dept.Ⅱ
Haruhisa Tsunoda
〔Subsidiaries〕
▽Kubota Tractor Corporation Dispatches
GM of Agricultural Machinery Overseas
Hiromu Iino
Service Dept.
▽President of Kubota Membrane Co., Ltd.
Takeo Tabei
▽President of Kubota Education Center, Inc.
Masanori Yoshino
▽President of Kubota General Insurance Service
Hiroki Nishimura
Co., Ltd.
▽President of Kubota Sun-Vege Farm Co., Ltd.
Toshihiro Wada
President of Kubota Sun-Vege Farm Co., Ltd.
GM of Group Corporate Planning Dept.
Shigefumi Shimmyo
President of Kubota Works Co., Ltd.
