This is an English translation of the original Extraordinary Report ("Rinji Hokokusho") filed with the Director of the Kanto Local Finance Bureau via Electronic Disclosure for Investors' NETwork (EDINET) pursuant to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan.

1. Reason for Filling Kubota Corporation (hereinafter, "the Company") is filing this Extraordinary Report pursuant to Article 24-5, Paragraph 4 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act and Article 19, Paragraph 2, Item 9-2 of the Cabinet Office Ordinance on Disclosure of Corporate Affairs in order to report the results of resolutions at the 134th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on March 22, 2024 (hereinafter, "the Meeting").

2. Description of Report

（1）Date of the Meeting held

March 22, 2024

（2）Matters resolved

Proposal 1: Election of Ten Directors

Messrs. Yuichi Kitao, Masato Yoshikawa, Dai Watanabe, Hiroto Kimura, Eiji Yoshioka, Shingo Hanada, Yuzuru Matsuda, Yutaro Shintaku, Ms. Kumi Arakane, Mr. Koichi Kawana were elected as Directors.

Proposal 2: Election of Two Audit & Supervisory Board Members

Messrs. Kazushi Ito and Yuichi Yamada were elected as Audit & Supervisory Board Members.

Proposal 3: Election of One Substitute Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Mr. Hogara Iwamoto was elected as a Substitute Audit & Supervisory Board Member.

（3）Number of voting rights concerning the indication of "FOR", "AGAINST" or "ABSTENTION" for each proposal;

Requirements for the approval of the proposals; Results of resolutions

Proposals FOR (Number of votes) AGAINST (Number of votes) ABSTENTION (Number of votes) Ratio of approval votes Results of resolutions Proposal 1: Election of ten Directors Yuichi Kitao Masato Yoshikawa Dai Watanabe Hiroto Kimura Eiji Yoshioka Shingo Hanada Yuzuru Matsuda Yutaro Shintaku Kumi Aranane Koichi Kawana 7,864,196 8,486,515 8,546,056 8,546,260 8,546,264 8,541,371 8,437,107 8,625,366 8,655,766 8,159,357 904,957 299,178 239,639 239,436 239,431 244,324 348,587 160,332 129,932 626,332 17,548 1,016 1,016 1,016 1,016 1,016 1,016 1,016 1,016 1,016 89.05 % 96.10 % 96.77 %

96.78 % 96.78 % 96.72 % 95.54 % 97.67 % 98.02 % 92.39 % Approved Approved Approved Approved Approved Approved Approved Approved Approved Approved Proposal 2: Election of Two Audit & Supervisory Board Members Kazushi Ito Yuichi Yamada 7,801,124 8,757,402 984,691 28,428 1,016 1,016 88.34 % 99.17 % Approved Approved Proposal 3: Election of One Substitute Audit & Supervisory Board Member Hogara Iwamoto 8,768,698 17,152 996 99.29 % Approved

(Notes)

1. The requirements for the approval of each proposal are as follows: Proposal 1, 2, 3 The resolution shall be adopted by the presence of shareholders holding an aggregate one-third or more of the total number of voting rights at the Meeting and the clear majority of the voting rights held by the shareholders present at the Meeting.

2. Ratio of approval was calculated by the confirmed number of "for" of voting rights for each proposal divided by the total number of voting rights held by the shareholders present and voting at the Meeting, which includes the number of votes cast in advance up to the day before the meeting.

（4）Reason why a portion of the voting rights of the shareholders present at the Meeting was not included in the number of voting rights

Since the requirements for the approval for each proposal were met by the number of votes indicating approval or rejection exercised before the Meeting and the number of votes of some shareholders who attended the Meeting and whose intention to either approve or reject the propositions have been confirmed, resolutions were lawfully approved under the Companies Act. Therefore, the results of voting by shareholders present and voting at the Meeting, but forwhom an intention to approve or reject propositions, or to abstain from voting, cannot be confirmed, are not included in the count.

