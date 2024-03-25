[Translation]
COVER
[Document Filed]
Extraordinary Report
[Filed to]
Director, Kanto Local Finance Bureau
[Filing Date]
March 25, 2024
[Company Name]
Kabushiki Kaisha Kubota
[Company Name in English]
Kubota Corporation
[Title and Name of Representative]
Yuichi Kitao, President and Representative Director
[Address of Head Office]
2-47, Shikitsuhigashi 1-chome, Naniwa-ku, Osaka, JAPAN
[Phone No.]
+81-6-6648-2111
[Contact Person]
Kaori Sato, General Manager of Accounting Dept.
[Contact Address]
Kubota Corporation, Tokyo Head Office
1-3, Kyobashi 2-chome, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, JAPAN
[Phone No.]
+81-3-3245-3111
[Contact Person]
Jun Sano, General Manager of Tokyo Administration Dept.
[Place Where Available for Public
Kubota Corporation, Tokyo Head Office
Inspection]
(1-3, Kyobashi 2-chome, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, JAPAN)
Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.
(2-1, Nihombashi Kabuto-cho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, JAPAN)
This is an English translation of the original Extraordinary Report ("Rinji Hokokusho") filed with the Director of the Kanto Local Finance Bureau via Electronic Disclosure for Investors' NETwork (EDINET) pursuant to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan.
1. Reason for Filling
Kubota Corporation (hereinafter, "the Company") is filing this Extraordinary Report pursuant to Article 24-5, Paragraph 4 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act and Article 19, Paragraph 2, Item 9-2 of the Cabinet Office Ordinance on Disclosure of Corporate Affairs in order to report the results of resolutions at the 134th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on March 22, 2024 (hereinafter, "the Meeting").
2. Description of Report
（1）Date of the Meeting held
March 22, 2024
（2）Matters resolved
Proposal 1: Election of Ten Directors
Messrs. Yuichi Kitao, Masato Yoshikawa, Dai Watanabe, Hiroto Kimura, Eiji Yoshioka, Shingo Hanada, Yuzuru Matsuda, Yutaro Shintaku, Ms. Kumi Arakane, Mr. Koichi Kawana were elected as Directors.
Proposal 2: Election of Two Audit & Supervisory Board Members
Messrs. Kazushi Ito and Yuichi Yamada were elected as Audit & Supervisory Board Members.
Proposal 3: Election of One Substitute Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Mr. Hogara Iwamoto was elected as a Substitute Audit & Supervisory Board Member.
（3）Number of voting rights concerning the indication of "FOR", "AGAINST" or "ABSTENTION" for each proposal;
Requirements for the approval of the proposals; Results of resolutions
Proposals
FOR (Number of votes)
AGAINST (Number of votes)
ABSTENTION (Number of votes)
Ratio of approval votes
Results of resolutions
Proposal 1:
Election of ten Directors
Yuichi Kitao
Masato Yoshikawa Dai Watanabe Hiroto Kimura Eiji Yoshioka Shingo Hanada Yuzuru Matsuda Yutaro Shintaku Kumi Aranane Koichi Kawana
7,864,196
8,486,515
8,546,056
8,546,260
8,546,264
8,541,371
8,437,107
8,625,366
8,655,766
8,159,357
904,957
299,178
239,639
239,436
239,431
244,324
348,587
160,332
129,932
626,332
17,548
1,016
1,016
1,016
1,016
1,016
1,016
1,016
1,016
1,016
89.05 %
96.10 %
96.78 %
96.72 %
95.54 %
97.67 %
98.02 %
92.39 %
Approved Approved Approved Approved Approved Approved Approved Approved Approved Approved
Proposal 2:
Election of Two Audit & Supervisory Board Members
Kazushi Ito
Yuichi Yamada
7,801,124 8,757,402
984,691 28,428
1,016 1,016
88.34 % 99.17 %
Approved Approved
Proposal 3:
Election of One Substitute Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Hogara Iwamoto
8,768,698
17,152
996
99.29 %
Approved
(Notes)
1. The requirements for the approval of each proposal are as follows:
Proposal 1, 2, 3
The resolution shall be adopted by the presence of shareholders holding an aggregate one-third or more of the total number of voting rights at the Meeting and the clear majority of the voting rights held by the shareholders present at the
Meeting.
2. Ratio of approval was calculated by the confirmed number of "for" of voting rights for each proposal divided by the total number of voting rights held by the shareholders present and voting at the Meeting, which includes the number of votes cast in advance up to the day before the meeting.
（4）Reason why a portion of the voting rights of the shareholders present at the Meeting was not included in the number of voting rights
Since the requirements for the approval for each proposal were met by the number of votes indicating approval or rejection exercised before the Meeting and the number of votes of some shareholders who attended the Meeting and whose intention to either approve or reject the propositions have been confirmed, resolutions were lawfully approved under the Companies Act. Therefore, the results of voting by shareholders present and voting at the Meeting, but forwhom an intention to approve or reject propositions, or to abstain from voting, cannot be confirmed, are not included in the count.
End of document
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Kubota Corporation published this content on 25 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2024 04:40:05 UTC.