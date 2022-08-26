Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Kubota Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6326   JP3266400005

KUBOTA CORPORATION

(6326)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-26 am EDT
2211.50 JPY   +1.31%
04:01aKUBOTA : Foundation of Value Creation (2.04MB)
PU
03:51aKUBOTA : Front Lines of Value Creation (1.99MB)
PU
03:51aKUBOTA : Value Creation Strategies (2.66MB)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kubota : Foundation of Value Creation (2.04MB)

08/26/2022 | 04:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Foundation of Value Creation

Starting Point for

Determination behind

Front Lines of

Value Creation

Value Creation

Foundation of

Financial &

Value Creation

Value Creation

Value Creation

Strategies

in Practice

Value Creation

Corporate Information

Promoting K-ESG Management

Current initiatives

While passing down the Kubota's heritage since our founding, we are vigorously promoting K-ESG management as the key to realizing our Long-Term Vision.

Resolving social issues is part of our corporate philosophy, and to continue and develop our efforts, we aim to further raise our corporate value by continuing to pursue both social and economic value.

K-ESG management initiatives

  1. We will continue to create corporate value (social value and economic value) by solving environmental and social problems through business.
  2. We will resolve those problems through innovation.
  3. We will forge ahead with initiatives by gaining the empathy and participation of stakeholders.
  4. We will make our efforts sustainable through corporate governance that incorporates diversity and medium- and long-term perspectives.

Non-financial Highlights

CO2 Emissions*

(kilotons CO2e)

800

645

647

630

570

613

600

400

200

0

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Water Consumption*

(million m3)

6.0

4.51

4.88

4.59

4.61

4.5

4.36

3.0

1.5

0

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

No. of Employees

Waste Discharge*

(kilotons)

120

117

120

113

113

100

90

60

30

0

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

VOC (Volatile Organic Compound) Emissions*

(tons)

800

663

619

600

575

565

541

400

200

0

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

No. of Women in Management Roles

No. of women in management roles

Ratio of women in management roles (scale on the right)

High

Fields where Kubota

continues to take on

Social value

challenges

Resolution of environmental and

Pursuit of value

social issues through our main

for society

businesses

Low High

Economic value

Pursuit of prot for continued business

Founder: Gonshiro Kubota

Spirit of the Founder

"For the prosperity of society, we need to put all of our efforts into creation."

"Our products should not only be technically excellent, but also useful for the good of society."

(persons)

60,000

45,000

39,410

40,202

41,027

41,605

43,293

30,000

15,000

0

2017.12

2018.12

2019.12

2020.12

2021.12

No. of Patents/New Utility Models Possessed

(Kubota Corporation and Group Companies in Japan)

(No.)

9,715

10,000

8,938

8,211

8,559

7,820

7,500

5,000

2,500

0

2017.12

2018.12

2019.12

2020.12

2021.12

(persons)

95

103

(%)

100

10

76

84

84

50

3.5

5

2.8

3.1

3.0

3.3

0

0

2017.1

2018.1

2019.1

2020.1

2021.1

Overall customer satisfaction with dealer where purchased

(points)

70

64.5

66.0

65

63.5

63.8

64.2

60

55

50

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

49

50

Foundation of Value Creation

Environmental

Under the brand statement "For Earth, For Life", the Kubota

Group will contribute toward the development of a sustainable

Starting Point for

Determination behind

Front Lines of

Value Creation

Value Creation

Foundation of

Financial &

Value Creation

Value Creation

Value Creation

Strategies

in Practice

Value Creation

Corporate Information

Medium- and Long-Term Environmental Conservation Targets and Results

society through its environmental management.

Long-Term Environmental Conservation

Targets 2030 (excerpts)

Mitigating and adapting to

climate change

Medium-Term Environmental Conservation Targets 2025 (excerpts)

Mitigating and adapting to

Conserving water resources

climate change

Kubota Group environmental management

Global sites

CO2

emissions

reductions

(kilotons CO2e)

CO2 emissions

(%)

800

0.0

CO2 emissions per unit of

Water usage per unit of

production improvements

production improvements

Trends in CO2 emissions per unit of production

(%)

Trends in water usage per unit of production

reduction rate

0.0

reduction rate

In order to protect the beautiful global environment and continue to support the prosperous life of humans, the Kubota Group is contributing to both its own business growth and environmental conservation through its environment-friendly products, technologies, services, and corporate activities. In this way, it aims to achieve ongoing, synergistic development in hand with society.

The Kubota Group will decrease the environmental impact, and reduce environmental risk, of its corporate activities as well as aiding the development of society and conserving the global environment.

Environmental conservation activities

www.kubota.com/sustainability/environment/

Supporting the prosperous

Protecting the environment

life of humans

of this beautiful earth

· Abundant and stable

· Mitigating and adapting

production of food

to climate change

· Supply and restoration

· Working towards a

of reliable water

recycling-based society

· Creation and

· Conserving water

conservation of a

resources

comfortable living

Ongoing synergistic

· Controlling chemical

environment

substances

development of society and

· Conserving biodiversity

the Kubota Group

Environment-friendly products,

technologies, services, and

corporate activities

  • Responding to increasing efficiency and the various needs of agriculture
  • Enhancing water infrastructure
  • Enhancing the world's social infrastructure

-14.2%

-22.4%-16.5%

600

-20.0

Target

400

-50%

-40.0

200

630

570

613

367

734

0

2019

2020

2021

2030

(FY)

2014

Target

Revised target (2022)

(%)

0.0

Pre-revisionPost-revision

Expanded

Japan only

Global

-20.0

applicable sites

Raised target

−30%

−50%

-40.0

-17.6%

-19.1%

Target

-25%

-30.0%

2014

2019

2020 2021

2025 (FY)

Target

Working towards

a recycling-based society

Waste discharge per unit of production improvements

Trends in waste discharge per unit of production reduction rates

-20.8%

-27.9%

Target

-32.6%-33%

2014

2019 2020 2021

2025 (FY)

Target

-17.2%

-18.5%

Target

-23%

-20.0

-31.2%

-40.0

2021

2025

(FY)

2014

2019

2020

Target

Controlling chemical substances

VOC emissions per unit of

production improvements

  1. Trends in VOC emissions per unit of production reduction rates

0.0

-28.3%

-25.0

-29.9%

Target

-41.8%-42%

-50.0

2025

(FY)

2014

2019

2020

2021

Target

Activities past, present, and future

The social issues that we at the Kubota Group have faced have changed with the years, and during that time we have evolved our environmental management. As the years have gone by, the social responsibility asked of companies has become increasingly complex. In the future, we will continue to promote activities that aim to bring about our Environmental Vision, which we formulated in 2021.

Future

Changes in society

Kubota initiatives

Policies and targets

Frameworks

Activities

2020s

2020s and beyond

2022

Revised Long-Term

2021

Launched the ESG

2020

Expressed support for

Various countries made

Acceleration of efforts to

Environmental Conservation

Management Strategy

the TCFD

carbon neutrality

realize our

2021

Targets 2030

Meeting

declarations

Environmental Vision

Established our

Expansion of ESG

2021

Environmental Vision

investment and lending

Formulated Medium-Term

Environmental Conservation

Targets 2025

2017

2010s

2016

Formulated Long-Term

2014

Launched the

2011

Established the Internal

TCFD published its final

Expanded environmental

Environmental

Environmental

Certification System for

report

management

Conservation Targets

Management Strategy

Eco-Products

2016

2030

2014

Committee

2010

Certified as an Eco-First

Paris Agreement came

Launched Environmental

Company

into effect

Manager Conferences

(overseas)

2005

1990s/2000s

2006

Established the Kubota

1997

Launched Environmental

2001

Established the Green

Environmental impact reduction activities

We are systematically pushing initiatives around the world to reduce our environmental impact to zero.

Measures to Reduce CO2

Measures to Reduce Water

Emissions

Consumption

Kubota Engine (Wuxi) Co., Ltd. (China)

Kubota Agricultural Machinery (Suzhou)

has fitted solar panels with 600 kW of

Co., Ltd. (China) has installed recycling

output of the roof of its plant building, and

treatment equipment to reuse wastewater

in September 2021 started generating

from processes throughout the whole plant,

electricity. The power generated each

to eliminate process wastewater entirely.

year will equate to around 20% of total

consumption.

Awareness-raising activities

We conduct training to raise awareness of environmental considerations among employees so they can apply what they learn to future business activities, as well as activities in line with regional issues.

Environment Month poster

from FY2021

Conserving Biodiversity

Kubota Baumaschinen GmbH (Germany) has created an "insect hotel" in an area of its car park, and is striving to protect biodiversity.

Kyoto Protocol came into

Strengthened

Group Environmental

Manager Conferences

2000

Procurement Guidelines

effect

environmental controls

Charter

(in Japan)

Received ISO 14001

1996

1993 Formulated the

certification for sites in

International standard

Environmental Voluntary

Japan

ISO 14001 was

Plan*

1994

Created an environmental

published

1992 Established the Kubota

auditing system

Global Environmental

Charter

1970s

1970s/1980s

1972 Created the Pollution

1973

Created a pollution

Environmental damage

Thorough efforts to

Control Dept.

patrol system

(pollution) increased

prevent pollution

(now the Environmental

alongside economic

Protection Dept.)

growth

Past

  • Since then, the plan has been periodically revised as medium- and long-term environmental conservation targets.

External evaluations

Gaining the highest praise for water security

from the CDP*

Renewal of our Eco-First Commitment

In 2021, the CDP Water Security

Under the certification system run

2021 program designated Kubota as

by the Japanese Ministry of the

an A-list company, their highest rating.

Environment, Kubota renewed its

This is the fourth time we have received

Eco-First Commitment, and was

this rating, and the third year in a row.

recertified as an Eco-First Company

* An international, not-for-profit organization that

by the Minister of the Environment in

surveys and evaluates companies' strategic water

December 2021.

policies

51

52

Foundation of Value Creation

Starting Point for

Determination behind

Front Lines of

Value Creation

Value Creation

Foundation of

Financial &

Value Creation

Value Creation

Value Creation

Strategies

in Practice

Value Creation

Corporate Information

Disclosure based on TCFD recommendations

  • Strategy

Risk Management

Metrics and Targets

  • Governance

In 2021, the Kubota Group's Environmental Management Strategy Committee-first established in 2014-became the ESG Management Strategy Meeting. The meeting's members deliberate on ESG-related issues from throughout the entire Kubota Group. They also discuss the medium- and long-term direction of environmental management, including global environmental issues, such as climate change, and the business environment. Then they determine plans and in which areas the Kubota Group should prioritize its efforts. The meeting's members also ascertain and analyze the progress of the Group's environmental conservation activities, and apply the findings to future plans. In doing so, we are ensuring management is based on the PDCA cycle.

Organizations such as the IPCC and IEA have published hypothetical scenarios for a 2°C or 4°C rise in global temperatures based on population increases and economic development. Using these, we have analyzed and evaluated the likely factors we will see in 2030-including predictions about market and business environment changes and how climate change will affect each of our business areas. Going forward, we will continue to use different hypothetical scenarios to analyze risks and opportunities presented by climate change. We will also investigate ways of evaluating forecast influences on business activities and economic impacts, and will work on further developing our information disclosure.

We have provided the finding of our analysis of the hypothetical scenarios and how they relate to our agricultural machinery and water-related businesses below.

We manage risks associated with climate change based on our corporate governance structure. We have identified materiality related to environmental conservation activities-including our response to climate change-throughout the entire value chain, including direct operation, upstream, and downstream. Potential risks and opportunities are considered from short-,medium-, and long-term perspectives, and we will review specific risks and opportunities annually. As part of the process of responding to such risks and opportunities, and evaluating them, we have established a set of medium- and long-term environmental conservation targets, and we will be managing our progress toward them.

Revenue Expenses

Our medium- and long-term environmental conservation targets aim to reduce the risks of climate change and maximize opportunities, and include reducing CO2 emissions and improving our CO2 emissions per unit of sales figures. In order to achieve these targets, we will be continuing energy-saving activities at our sites to reduce the amount of energy consumed. We are also switching out the fuels we use, such as by shifting from cupola furnaces to electric furnaces, and further expanding our use of renewable energy. In these ways, we are promoting efforts to achieve carbon neutrality.

For more details on our medium- and long-term environmental conservation targets, please follow the link below.

www.kubota.com/sustainability/environment/active/

Business

Scenario

Summary of scenario analysis results (changes in market and operating environment)

field

Changes in product design and conditions of use owing mainly to tougher climate change-related regulations

  • Likelihood that controls on fuel-efficiency improvements in internal combustion engines will be further tightened
    Risks Japan, the US, and European countries have announced carbon neutrality roadmaps for around 2050 and the

Technologies

transition to electrification and BEVs in the passenger car market in particular is gaining momentum

related-

Likelihood that new regulations will be applied to products that use internal combustion engines, like agricultural

diversified

and construction machinery and utility vehicles, and that the need to reduce CO2 emissions will grow stronger and

demand for electrification, fuel cells, hydrogen engines, e-fuel, and other power sources will grow increasingly

machinery

2°C

Opportunities

Likelihood that decarbonization in agriculture will continue to gather momentum in developed economies and that

Changes in mode of agriculture owing to promotion of decarbonization in the industry

Crop yields will increase as farming technology advances and the effective use of farming land is further encouraged

to mitigate the impacts of climate change

Agricultural

Markets

the adoption of sustainable farming methods will become more widespread

Likelihood that decarbonization and modernization of agriculture in emerging economies will progress concurrently and

give rise to smart farming and farming solutions, which in turn will spur demand for energy-efficient agricultural machinery

Likelihood of stronger demand for carbon-free farming methods, such as non-tilled cropping, that lead to increased

carbon storage in the soil

Changes in suitable farming land (changes in demand for agricultural machinery and farming methods)

Opportunities

Climate change will affect the relocation of suitable farming land and crop production

4°C

Likelihood of increased demand for farming solutions and support to transition to new agricultural machinery and

Resilience

farming methods, including smart machinery and precision agriculture

Changes in demand for farming solutions are expected to emerge in wet climate regions, especially North America,

Asia, and some parts of Europe

Risks

Changes in society's awareness of decarbonization

Likelihood of stronger calls for decarbonization across a product's life cycle worldwide, including the introduction of

Regulations &

carbon pricing schemes and carbon border adjustment mechanisms

Technology

Likelihood of customers demanding low- or zero-carbon manufacturing processes

2°C

Likelihood of higher energy prices owing mainly to a society-wide push for the deployment of renewable energy

related

Changes in social trends regarding the securing and conserving of water resources

Opportunities

Likelihood that restrictions will be enforced on the intake and discharge of water for household and industrial use in

Ongoing population increase and economic development is expected to further drive up demand for water

Water-

Markets

developed countries and Asia as a preventive measure against stretched water resources and deteriorating water

quality owing to the impacts of climate change

Likelihood of increased demand for solutions that resolve water shortages and poor water quality

Changes in society's awareness of weather disasters

Opportunities

Climate change is expected to negatively affect people's living environment chiefly because of the more frequent

4°C

occurrence of typhoons, torrential rain, and other natural disasters, alongside drought and deterioration in water quality

Markets

Likelihood of heightened demand for stronger resilience of existing water and sewage infrastructure, upgrades to

aging facilities, and improvements in water quality in order to combat increasingly intense natural disasters

Likelihood of growing demand in Japan for water-related products aimed at bolstering national resilience in

response to increasingly intense natural disasters as a consequence of climate change

Changes in decarbonization approach of companies sought after by society

&

Risks

Likelihood that regulations and measures geared towards decarbonization will gather momentum and that the

2°C

rollout of a carbon tax scheme and impetus for the use of renewable energy will accelerate

machinery

related

Regulations

Likelihood of higher taxes on fossil fuels and CO2 emissions owing to the introduction of a carbon tax

Energy costs and expenses associated with energy-saving measures are expected to rise when governments

Agricultural

worldwide enforce stricter energy-saving restrictions

water-

Likelihood that production and sales activities will be affected by delays in procuring raw materials

Risks

Impacts on the Group and suppliers as a result of more abnormal weather events

2/4°C

Physical

Likelihood of increasingly intense and more frequent meteorological disasters like torrential downpours and floods

Negative effects on business activities are expected to be felt at the Group's sites and at suppliers

Evaluation results and financial impacts (2030)

Countermeasure strategies

We need to aggressively pursue R&D of

R&D costs

We intend to contribute to the reduction in CO2 emissions with the use of

products that offer improved fuel efficiency

innovative agricultural machinery.

and can run on various power sources

Continue to bolster R&D aimed at improving fuel efficiency of engines most likely

The impact on revenue will be limited

subject to tighter restrictions up ahead

because the adoption of carbon-free energy

Revenue

Bring to market electric-powered agricultural machinery and expand product lineup

will be partially limited to mainly developed

Accelerate R&D towards the practical application of various power sources, such as

countries and the switch to electric-powered

synthetic fuels, hybrid motors, total electrification, fuel cells, or hydrogen engines

machinery will be confined to applications

according to the usage environment in each region

only for which it is possible

We will look to help lower greenhouse gas emissions from farming and

support sustainable food production activity.

We expect higher revenue from products

Revenue

Propel R&D in products and services that can be adapted to low- or zero-carbon

farming practices and changing weather conditions; for example, recycling of local

and services that contribute to low- or

biomass resources and carbon storage

zero-carbon farming

Expand and popularize agricultural machinery and services that make smart farming

(automated machinery, precision agriculture, etc.) possible so as to contribute to more

efficient farming that requires less manpower

Give tangible shape to farming solutions in regions affected by changing weather

conditions

We expect higher revenue from products

Revenue

Expand applications for the following systems that integrate cutting-edge technology

with ICT to contribute to greater farming efficiency: Kubota Smart Agri System

and services that can be adapted to

(KSAS), a system that supports farm operations; Kubota Smart Infrastructure System

changing weather conditions

(KSIS), an IoT solutions system; and WATARAS, Kubota's farm water management

system

Investment in carbon-free and energy-saving

Capital expenditures

We hope to alleviate higher manufacturing costs with energy-saving and

equipment will increase

CO2 emission reduction measures.

Manufacturing costs will rise, driven by

Cost of sales

Facilitate energy saving and the reduction of CO2 emissions in manufacturing

processes

higher energy and raw material prices

We expect higher revenue from the provision

Revenue

We intend to contribute to the effective use of water resources.

Contribute to the development of water and sewage infrastructure to meet increased

of products and solutions in connection with

the development of water and sewage

water demand

Expand offerings of purification and sewerage treatment products and solutions to

infrastructure

help improve water quality

We intend to contribute to the building of water infrastructure that is

We expect higher revenue from the provision

Revenue

resilient to weather disasters.

of products and solutions in connection with

Expand provision of disaster prevention and disaster response products; for example,

the development of more resilient water

ductile iron pipes that can withstand disasters and drainage pump trucks that can

infrastructure, disaster response measures,

meaningfully contribute when disasters occur

and water quality improvements

Expand applications for the Kubota Smart Infrastructure System (KSIS) to support water

treatment plant operations and the remote monitoring, diagnosis, and control of equipment

Capital expenditures

We intend to contribute to the reduction in CO2 emissions generated by

Investment in carbon-free and energy-saving

business activities.

Promote initiatives aimed at conserving energy use, installing energy-efficient

equipment will increase

equipment, switching fuels, installing LED lighting, and expanding the use of

renewable energy at production sites

We will aim to beef up climate change risk countermeasures at the Group's

sites and at suppliers.

We expect that sales will be dented by the

Revenue

Use hazard maps to identify sites that are at high risk of suffering damage from

negative impacts of weather disasters like

torrential rain, flooding, and strong winds and systematically push ahead with the

reinforcement of buildings and measures to prevent electrical equipment from being

torrential rain, flooding, and high winds on

inundated by water

production and procurement

Decentralize the purchasing of parts and materials by diversifying procurement routes

Construct a manufacturing system that is resilient to weather disasters based on a

business continuity plan (BCP)

53

54

Foundation of Value Creation

Social

By providing opportunities for a variety of stakeholders to feel

empathy for, and participate in, our businesses, the Kubota

Group promotes activities to raise its corporate value.

Basic Concept behind Our Social Initiatives

  • K-ESGManagement and Relationships with Stakeholders

Starting Point for

Determination behind

Front Lines of

Value Creation

Value Creation

Foundation of

Financial &

Value Creation

Value Creation

Value Creation

Strategies

in Practice

Value Creation

Corporate Information

Strengthening Partnerships with Society

Through innovations that resolve society's issues, we will purse value creation. To that end, we are strengthening measures to accelerate efforts to create such innovations, including collaboration between industry, government, and academia, and co-creation with external partners such as start-ups and partners outside Kubota.

  • Main FY2021 Results

We participated in demonstration testing of the application of a localized 5G network in the agricultural field in Iwamizawa, Hokkaido

We signed a strategic partnership with Accenture with the goal of promoting DX

We signed a three-way collaborative agreement to open an agricultural studies facility in 2023 at Hokkaido Ballpark F Village

We signed an industrial-academic collaboration agreement with the University of Tokyo

We signed collaborative agreements in the agricultural field with several local authorities-Miyagi Prefecture, Tsukubamirai City in Ibaraki

Since our founding, we have taken the resolution of social issues as our mission, continuing to create the products and services needed in every age and region. Even as the world and society become increasingly complex and advanced, we believe we must not only keep contributing through our business activities in the future, we must also continue to meet the expectations of various stakeholders in every aspect of our corporate activities that support that goal.

In both our Long-Term Vision "GMB2030" and Mid-Term Business Plan 2025, we promote business operations that position ESG at the core of management. As a company engaged in the reduction of environmental impact and the resolution of social issues in its business activities in the fields of food, water, and the environment, we have defined the Kubota Group's unique ESG measures as K-ESG-measures that are rooted in the Group's corporate principles (the Kubota Global Identity). The "S" in K-ESG stands for "society," which we take to also mean our stakeholders. Taking an open and transparent approach, we will enhance and strengthen communication with stakeholders beyond what we have done before, and will build relationships that allow us to gain their empathy and participation.

Relationship with stakeholders

Customers

Employees

Empathy/

Empathy/

Participation

Participation

Empathy/

Participation

Strengthening

Kubota Group's

Shareholders

internal and external

business

communications

Empathy/

Empathy/

Participation

Participation

Local

External partners

communities

and suppliers

Prefecture, and Kishiwada City in Osaka Prefecture

Industrial-academic collaboration

Case

Case

Strategic partnership with Accenture

Study

agreement with the University of Tokyo

Study

We signed a collaborative agreement with the University of

To accelerate our three types of total solution in our Long-Term

Tokyo that takes as its theme "What can we do for the Earth in 100

Vision "GMB2030," we are partnering with Accenture, with its

years?" Under the agreement, both parties aim to create a "bio-

strengths in AI, IoT, and other cutting-edge digital technologies, to

loop," the integration of coexistence with nature (bio) and a

construct a platform capable of creating forms of unprecedented

recycling-based society (loop), for food, water, and the environment

value worldwide.

globally, i.e., expanding local efforts to a global scale.

Teruo Fujii, President of the University of Tokyo, and

Yuichi Kitao, President of Kubota (right)

Relationships with Our Customers

VOICE Message from the person responsible for promoting K-ESG management

Kubota's many activities are made possible only by the understanding and cooperation of a number of stakeholders-customers, business partners, investors, local communities, employees, and others besides. The global environment is also an important stakeholder in the sense that we run our business using a lot of energy and resources from the earth. The "S" in the K-ESG management styles that lies at the heart of our operations is usually used as an abbreviation for "Society" or "Social," but it can also be taken to represent "Stakeholder." For Kubota to be a part of a more sustainable global and regional society, we will value our relationships with those stakeholders, and gain their understanding and empathy toward our business as we contribute toward the development of a sustainable society and the preservation of the beautiful earth.

Kazuhiro Kimura

General Manager of Corporate Compliance and Risk Management Headquarters,

General Manager of Human Resources and General Affairs Headquarters,

In charge of ESG Promotion, General Manager of Head Office,

General Manager of Kubota Technical Training Center

We always ask ourselves how we can bring our customers the maximum amount of satisfaction, and for that reason we stick close to our customers around the world, visit the places they work, and listen to real feedback as part of a thorough policy that puts on-site needs first. We wish to deliver products, technologies, and services that exceed customer expectations speedily, and aim to earn the trust of the greatest number of customers as a company that makes the greatest contribution to society.

Online Event, GROUNDBREAKERS:

Considering the Future of Japanese Agriculture with our Stakeholders

As an opportunity for us to consider the current state of Japanese agriculture and its future together with farm managers and other agricultural workers, we held a large-scale online event, GROUNDBREAKERS. Despite ongoing pandemic restrictions, using digital technologies, we were able to facilitate excellent two- way communication, connecting directly with our customers while also providing a venue for considering the future of agriculture.

55

56

Foundation of Value Creation

Relationships with Business Partners

We work seriously to manage the supply chain that creates our products and services. From the viewpoint of contributing to the sustainability of society, we established the Kubota Group CSR Procurement Guidelines, based on the belief that it is necessary to have a common understanding of CSR with our major business partners in order to engage in collaborative efforts. By requesting business partners to submit a consent form indicating their intention to observe the terms of these guidelines, we encourage business partners' initiatives that target safe work practices, respect for human rights, and other important areas.

The Kubota Group CSR Procurement Guidelines

1. Winning Customer Satisfaction

5. Conserving the Global and Local Environment

2. Conducting Corporate Activities Based on Compliance with

6. Achieving Symbiosis with International and Local Societies

Legal Regulations and Ethical Principles

7. Fulfilling Responsibilities for Improving Management

3. Respecting Human Rights

Transparency and Accountability

4. Building up a Safe and Vibrant Work Environment

Relationships with Shareholders and Investors

With the aim of sustainable growth and improving our medium- to long-term corporate value, we proactively publicize our IR activities and corporate information to all shareholders and investors. We also have results briefings for domestic and foreign institutional investors, company information sessions for individual investors, and factory tours. Going forward, we will engage in dialogue with all stakeholders.

  • Main FY2021 Results
  • We had around 310 individual and group meetings with institutional investors and analysts during fiscal 2021
  • We held an online briefing session for institutional investors and analysts about our ASEAN Farm & Industrial Machinery business
  • We invited individual shareholders to an interactive and experiential event with athletes of Kubota Spears Funabashi TOKYO-BAY.

Shareholders and their families met the athletes

Relationships with Employees

Under the K-ESG management that we aspire to, employees should put the corporate principles in practice, and we should gain the empathy and participation of stakeholders inside and outside Kubota. Our employees are the main driving force in the K-ESG management, and as such are an important stakeholder. Furthermore, customer satisfaction cannot be accomplished without employee satisfaction. We promote the creation of comfortable and motivated workplaces where our employees can not only work safely and securely but also feel pride

Starting Point for

Determination behind

Front Lines of

Value Creation

Value Creation

Foundation of

Financial &

Value Creation

Value Creation

Value Creation

Strategies

in Practice

Value Creation

Corporate Information

StudyCase Results from our engagement survey

We saw a trend among respondents of positive answers toward themes such as our company businesses, policies, and strategies. Half of all respondents gave us a positive score for employee engagement, and few did for topics related to communication, personal growth, and work tasks. To instill greater loyalty going forward, we will set KPIs and develop measures focused on the areas that correlate with employee engagement: opportunities for growth, work processes, responses to change, and communication.

StudyCase Introduction of Kubota Smart Work

We introduced Kubota Smart Work, an initiative that sets out measures to promote ways of working that are not dictated by location (via remote working, satellite offices, etc.) or working hours (via a super flextime system, etc.). Kubota Smart Work enables diverse workstyles and the efficient allocation of time, and leads to improvements in productivity and employee performance and motivation.

StudyCase Town hall meetings

To foster a sense of unity within the Group, and to achieve One Kubota, we are strengthening internal communication. We held town hall meetings where the executive team, newly appointed section managers, and mid-career hires were able to meet together online. Attendees were able to discuss topics such as questions about elements of Kubota's vision, its future direction, and any ideas they had as leaders.

Involvement with Local Communities

In expanding our business globally, we at Kubota make sure to respect the cultures and customs of different countries and regions and value the relationships we have with stakeholders. At the same time, we are working on social contribution activities (the Kubota e-Project) with the aim of preserving our beautiful global environment and bringing about a more sustainable society.

and joy in their work.

Main FY2021 Results

  • We revised parts of our HR system to further strengthen human resource management
  • We carried out an engagement survey
  • We held a town hall meeting (direct dialogue between the President and workers)
  • We introduced Kubota Smart Work (promoting reforms to ways of working)
  • We held one-on-one seminars (periodic interviews between bosses and their subordinates on a one-to-one basis)
  • We carried out the Employee K-ESG Awareness Survey (previously CSR Awareness Survey)

StudyCase Visiting lectures

As part of our Kubota e-Project initiative started in 2008 to educate the next generation, we continue to deliver visiting lectures at schools and events around the country, on topics such as the links between the Kubota

Group and the SDGs or the future of global and Japanese agriculture. Six junior high and senior high schools were visited in 2021 (total of 254 attendees)

StudyCase Donation of rice to children's cafeterias

To bring about a sustainable and better society in which "No one will be left behind" and to support the next generation tasked with building a future world, we donated roughly 54 metric tons of new rice harvested in 2021

to the NPO that runs about

560 children's cafeteria locations nationwide.

57

58

Disclaimer

Kubota Corporation published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 08:00:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KUBOTA CORPORATION
04:01aKUBOTA : Foundation of Value Creation (2.04MB)
PU
03:51aKUBOTA : Front Lines of Value Creation (1.99MB)
PU
03:51aKUBOTA : Value Creation Strategies (2.66MB)
PU
12:11aKUBOTA : A3 spread setting (Browsing recommended) (8.74MB)
PU
12:11aKUBOTA : A4 single-sided opening setting (Printing recommended) (9.86MB)
PU
12:11aKUBOTA : Release of the Kubota Group Integrated Report 2022 -Aiming to realize an “E..
PU
08/15KUBOTA : Monthly retail sales report for July 2022 (0.2MB)
PU
08/09KUBOTA : Quarterly Report for the second quarter of the 133rd business term (From April 1,..
PU
08/03KUBOTA : Results of operations for the six months ended june 30, 2022
PU
08/03KUBOTA : Supplementary information on financial results for the six months ended June 30, ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2 546 B 18 625 M 18 625 M
Net income 2022 191 B 1 397 M 1 397 M
Net Debt 2022 918 B 6 719 M 6 719 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,7x
Yield 2022 2,13%
Capitalization 2 596 B 18 990 M 18 990 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,38x
EV / Sales 2023 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 48 688
Free-Float 95,9%
Chart KUBOTA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kubota Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KUBOTA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 2 183,00 JPY
Average target price 2 441,67 JPY
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yuichi Kitao President & Representative Director
Makoto Egawa Manager-Corporate Planning
Masatoshi Kimata Chairman
Masato Yoshikawa Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Muneji Okamoto Senior GM-Machine Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KUBOTA CORPORATION-14.51%18 990
PACCAR, INC.4.75%32 147
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-21.14%20 885
KOMATSU LTD.7.44%20 013
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-25.79%18 751
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-15.67%17 602