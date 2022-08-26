Kubota : Foundation of Value Creation (2.04MB)

While passing down the Kubota's heritage since our founding, we are vigorously promoting K-ESG management as the key to realizing our Long-Term Vision.
Resolving social issues is part of our corporate philosophy, and to continue and develop our efforts, we aim to further raise our corporate value by continuing to pursue both social and economic value.
K-ESG management initiatives
We will continue to create corporate value (social value and economic value) by solving environmental and social problems through business.
We will resolve those problems through innovation.
We will forge ahead with initiatives by gaining the empathy and participation of stakeholders.
We will make our efforts sustainable through corporate governance that incorporates diversity and medium- and long-term perspectives.
Non-financial Highlights
No. of Women in Management Roles
No. of women in management roles
Ratio of women in management roles (scale on the right)
High
Fields where Kubota
continues to take on
Social value
challenges
Resolution of environmental and
Pursuit of value
social issues through our main
for society
businesses
Low High
Economic value
Pursuit of prot for continued business
Founder: Gonshiro Kubota
Spirit of the Founder
"For the prosperity of society, we need to put all of our efforts into creation."
"Our products should not only be technically excellent, but also useful for the good of society."
Overall customer satisfaction with dealer where purchased
In order to protect the beautiful global environment and continue to support the prosperous life of humans, the Kubota Group is contributing to both its own business growth and environmental conservation through its environment-friendly products, technologies, services, and corporate activities. In this way, it aims to achieve ongoing, synergistic development in hand with society.
The Kubota Group will decrease the environmental impact, and reduce environmental risk, of its corporate activities as well as aiding the development of society and conserving the global environment.
Responding to increasing efficiency and the various needs of agriculture
Enhancing water infrastructure
Enhancing the world's social infrastructure
Activities past, present, and future
The social issues that we at the Kubota Group have faced have changed with the years, and during that time we have evolved our environmental management. As the years have gone by, the social responsibility asked of companies has become increasingly complex. In the future, we will continue to promote activities that aim to bring about our Environmental Vision, which we formulated in 2021.
Future
Changes in society
Kubota initiatives
Policies and targets
Frameworks
Activities
2020s
2020s and beyond
2022
Revised Long-Term
2021
Launched the ESG
2020
Expressed support for
Various countries made
Acceleration of efforts to
Environmental Conservation
Management Strategy
the TCFD
carbon neutrality
realize our
2021
Targets 2030
Meeting
declarations
Environmental Vision
Established our
Expansion of ESG
2021
Environmental Vision
investment and lending
Formulated Medium-Term
Environmental Conservation
Targets 2025
2017
2010s
2016
Formulated Long-Term
2014
Launched the
2011
Established the Internal
TCFD published its final
Expanded environmental
Environmental
Environmental
Certification System for
report
management
Conservation Targets
Management Strategy
Eco-Products
2016
2030
2014
Committee
2010
Certified as an Eco-First
Paris Agreement came
Launched Environmental
Company
into effect
Manager Conferences
(overseas)
2005
1990s/2000s
2006
Established the Kubota
1997
Launched Environmental
2001
Established the Green
Environmental impact reduction activities
We are systematically pushing initiatives around the world to reduce our environmental impact to zero.
Measures to Reduce CO2
Measures to Reduce Water
Emissions
Consumption
Kubota Engine (Wuxi) Co., Ltd. (China)
Kubota Agricultural Machinery (Suzhou)
has fitted solar panels with 600 kW of
Co., Ltd. (China) has installed recycling
output of the roof of its plant building, and
treatment equipment to reuse wastewater
in September 2021 started generating
from processes throughout the whole plant,
electricity. The power generated each
to eliminate process wastewater entirely.
year will equate to around 20% of total
consumption.
Awareness-raising activities
We conduct training to raise awareness of environmental considerations among employees so they can apply what they learn to future business activities, as well as activities in line with regional issues.
Environment Month poster
from FY2021
Conserving Biodiversity
Kubota Baumaschinen GmbH (Germany) has created an "insect hotel" in an area of its car park, and is striving to protect biodiversity.
Kyoto Protocol came into
Strengthened
Group Environmental
Manager Conferences
2000
Procurement Guidelines
effect
environmental controls
Charter
(in Japan)
Received ISO 14001
1996
1993 Formulated the
certification for sites in
International standard
Environmental Voluntary
Japan
ISO 14001 was
Plan*
1994
Created an environmental
published
1992 Established the Kubota
auditing system
Global Environmental
Charter
1970s
1970s/1980s
1972 Created the Pollution
1973
Created a pollution
Environmental damage
Thorough efforts to
Control Dept.
patrol system
(pollution) increased
prevent pollution
(now the Environmental
alongside economic
Protection Dept.)
growth
Past
Since then, the plan has been periodically revised as medium- and long-term environmental conservation targets.
External evaluations
Gaining the highest praise for water security
from the CDP*
Renewal of our Eco-First Commitment
⿎
⿎
In 2021, the CDP Water Security
Under the certification system run
2021 program designated Kubota as
by the Japanese Ministry of the
an A-list company, their highest rating.
Environment, Kubota renewed its
This is the fourth time we have received
Eco-First Commitment, and was
this rating, and the third year in a row.
recertified as an Eco-First Company
* An international, not-for-profit organization that
by the Minister of the Environment in
surveys and evaluates companies' strategic water
December 2021.
policies
Disclosure based on TCFD recommendations
Strategy
⿎ Risk Management
⿎ Metrics and Targets
Governance
In 2021, the Kubota Group's Environmental Management Strategy Committee-first established in 2014-became the ESG Management Strategy Meeting. The meeting's members deliberate on ESG-related issues from throughout the entire Kubota Group. They also discuss the medium- and long-term direction of environmental management, including global environmental issues, such as climate change, and the business environment. Then they determine plans and in which areas the Kubota Group should prioritize its efforts. The meeting's members also ascertain and analyze the progress of the Group's environmental conservation activities, and apply the findings to future plans. In doing so, we are ensuring management is based on the PDCA cycle.
Organizations such as the IPCC and IEA have published hypothetical scenarios for a 2°C or 4°C rise in global temperatures based on population increases and economic development. Using these, we have analyzed and evaluated the likely factors we will see in 2030-including predictions about market and business environment changes and how climate change will affect each of our business areas. Going forward, we will continue to use different hypothetical scenarios to analyze risks and opportunities presented by climate change. We will also investigate ways of evaluating forecast influences on business activities and economic impacts, and will work on further developing our information disclosure.
We have provided the finding of our analysis of the hypothetical scenarios and how they relate to our agricultural machinery and water-related businesses below.
We manage risks associated with climate change based on our corporate governance structure. We have identified materiality related to environmental conservation activities-including our response to climate change-throughout the entire value chain, including direct operation, upstream, and downstream. Potential risks and opportunities are considered from short-,medium-, and long-term perspectives, and we will review specific risks and opportunities annually. As part of the process of responding to such risks and opportunities, and evaluating them, we have established a set of medium- and long-term environmental conservation targets, and we will be managing our progress toward them.
Revenue Expenses
Our medium- and long-term environmental conservation targets aim to reduce the risks of climate change and maximize opportunities, and include reducing CO2 emissions and improving our CO2 emissions per unit of sales figures. In order to achieve these targets, we will be continuing energy-saving activities at our sites to reduce the amount of energy consumed. We are also switching out the fuels we use, such as by shifting from cupola furnaces to electric furnaces, and further expanding our use of renewable energy. In these ways, we are promoting efforts to achieve carbon neutrality.
Summary of scenario analysis results (changes in market and operating environment)
field
Changes in product design and conditions of use owing mainly to tougher climate change-related regulations
Likelihood that controls on fuel-efficiency improvements in internal combustion engines will be further tightened Risks• Japan, the US, and European countries have announced carbon neutrality roadmaps for around 2050 and the
【Technologies】
transition to electrification and BEVs in the passenger car market in particular is gaining momentum
related-
• Likelihood that new regulations will be applied to products that use internal combustion engines, like agricultural
diversified
and construction machinery and utility vehicles, and that the need to reduce CO2 emissions will grow stronger and
demand for electrification, fuel cells, hydrogen engines, e-fuel, and other power sources will grow increasingly
machinery
2°C
Opportunities
• Likelihood that decarbonization in agriculture will continue to gather momentum in developed economies and that
Changes in mode of agriculture owing to promotion of decarbonization in the industry
• Crop yields will increase as farming technology advances and the effective use of farming land is further encouraged
to mitigate the impacts of climate change
Agricultural
【Markets】
the adoption of sustainable farming methods will become more widespread
• Likelihood that decarbonization and modernization of agriculture in emerging economies will progress concurrently and
give rise to smart farming and farming solutions, which in turn will spur demand for energy-efficient agricultural machinery
• Likelihood of stronger demand for carbon-free farming methods, such as non-tilled cropping, that lead to increased
carbon storage in the soil
Changes in suitable farming land (changes in demand for agricultural machinery and farming methods)
Opportunities
• Climate change will affect the relocation of suitable farming land and crop production
4°C
• Likelihood of increased demand for farming solutions and support to transition to new agricultural machinery and
【Resilience】
farming methods, including smart machinery and precision agriculture
• Changes in demand for farming solutions are expected to emerge in wet climate regions, especially North America,
Asia, and some parts of Europe
Risks
Changes in society's awareness of decarbonization
• Likelihood of stronger calls for decarbonization across a product's life cycle worldwide, including the introduction of
【Regulations &
carbon pricing schemes and carbon border adjustment mechanisms
Technology】
• Likelihood of customers demanding low- or zero-carbon manufacturing processes
2°C
• Likelihood of higher energy prices owing mainly to a society-wide push for the deployment of renewable energy
related
Changes in social trends regarding the securing and conserving of water resources
Opportunities
• Likelihood that restrictions will be enforced on the intake and discharge of water for household and industrial use in
• Ongoing population increase and economic development is expected to further drive up demand for water
Water-
【Markets】
developed countries and Asia as a preventive measure against stretched water resources and deteriorating water
quality owing to the impacts of climate change
• Likelihood of increased demand for solutions that resolve water shortages and poor water quality
Changes in society's awareness of weather disasters
Opportunities
• Climate change is expected to negatively affect people's living environment chiefly because of the more frequent
4°C
occurrence of typhoons, torrential rain, and other natural disasters, alongside drought and deterioration in water quality
【Markets】
• Likelihood of heightened demand for stronger resilience of existing water and sewage infrastructure, upgrades to
aging facilities, and improvements in water quality in order to combat increasingly intense natural disasters
• Likelihood of growing demand in Japan for water-related products aimed at bolstering national resilience in
response to increasingly intense natural disasters as a consequence of climate change
Changes in decarbonization approach of companies sought after by society
&
Risks
• Likelihood that regulations and measures geared towards decarbonization will gather momentum and that the
2°C
rollout of a carbon tax scheme and impetus for the use of renewable energy will accelerate
machinery
related
【Regulations】
• Likelihood of higher taxes on fossil fuels and CO2 emissions owing to the introduction of a carbon tax
• Energy costs and expenses associated with energy-saving measures are expected to rise when governments
• Likelihood that production and sales activities will be affected by delays in procuring raw materials
Risks
Impacts on the Group and suppliers as a result of more abnormal weather events
2/4°C
【Physical】
• Likelihood of increasingly intense and more frequent meteorological disasters like torrential downpours and floods
• Negative effects on business activities are expected to be felt at the Group's sites and at suppliers
Evaluation results and financial impacts (2030)
Countermeasure strategies
We need to aggressively pursue R&D of
R&D costs
We intend to contribute to the reduction in CO2 emissions with the use of
products that offer improved fuel efficiency
innovative agricultural machinery.
and can run on various power sources
• Continue to bolster R&D aimed at improving fuel efficiency of engines most likely
The impact on revenue will be limited
subject to tighter restrictions up ahead
because the adoption of carbon-free energy
Revenue
• Bring to market electric-powered agricultural machinery and expand product lineup
will be partially limited to mainly developed
• Accelerate R&D towards the practical application of various power sources, such as
countries and the switch to electric-powered
synthetic fuels, hybrid motors, total electrification, fuel cells, or hydrogen engines
machinery will be confined to applications
according to the usage environment in each region
only for which it is possible
We will look to help lower greenhouse gas emissions from farming and
support sustainable food production activity.
We expect higher revenue from products
Revenue
• Propel R&D in products and services that can be adapted to low- or zero-carbon
farming practices and changing weather conditions; for example, recycling of local
and services that contribute to low- or
biomass resources and carbon storage
zero-carbon farming
• Expand and popularize agricultural machinery and services that make smart farming
(automated machinery, precision agriculture, etc.) possible so as to contribute to more
efficient farming that requires less manpower
• Give tangible shape to farming solutions in regions affected by changing weather
conditions
We expect higher revenue from products
Revenue
• Expand applications for the following systems that integrate cutting-edge technology
with ICT to contribute to greater farming efficiency: Kubota Smart Agri System
and services that can be adapted to
(KSAS), a system that supports farm operations; Kubota Smart Infrastructure System
changing weather conditions
(KSIS), an IoT solutions system; and WATARAS, Kubota's farm water management
system
Investment in carbon-free and energy-saving
Capital expenditures
We hope to alleviate higher manufacturing costs with energy-saving and
equipment will increase
CO2 emission reduction measures.
Manufacturing costs will rise, driven by
Cost of sales
• Facilitate energy saving and the reduction of CO2 emissions in manufacturing
processes
higher energy and raw material prices
We expect higher revenue from the provision
Revenue
We intend to contribute to the effective use of water resources.
• Contribute to the development of water and sewage infrastructure to meet increased
of products and solutions in connection with
the development of water and sewage
water demand
• Expand offerings of purification and sewerage treatment products and solutions to
infrastructure
help improve water quality
We intend to contribute to the building of water infrastructure that is
We expect higher revenue from the provision
Revenue
resilient to weather disasters.
of products and solutions in connection with
• Expand provision of disaster prevention and disaster response products; for example,
the development of more resilient water
ductile iron pipes that can withstand disasters and drainage pump trucks that can
infrastructure, disaster response measures,
meaningfully contribute when disasters occur
and water quality improvements
• Expand applications for the Kubota Smart Infrastructure System (KSIS) to support water
treatment plant operations and the remote monitoring, diagnosis, and control of equipment
Capital expenditures
We intend to contribute to the reduction in CO2 emissions generated by
Investment in carbon-free and energy-saving
business activities.
• Promote initiatives aimed at conserving energy use, installing energy-efficient
equipment will increase
equipment, switching fuels, installing LED lighting, and expanding the use of
renewable energy at production sites
We will aim to beef up climate change risk countermeasures at the Group's
sites and at suppliers.
We expect that sales will be dented by the
Revenue
• Use hazard maps to identify sites that are at high risk of suffering damage from
negative impacts of weather disasters like
torrential rain, flooding, and strong winds and systematically push ahead with the
reinforcement of buildings and measures to prevent electrical equipment from being
torrential rain, flooding, and high winds on
inundated by water
production and procurement
• Decentralize the purchasing of parts and materials by diversifying procurement routes
• Construct a manufacturing system that is resilient to weather disasters based on a
business continuity plan (BCP)
Strengthening Partnerships with Society
Through innovations that resolve society's issues, we will purse value creation. To that end, we are strengthening measures to accelerate efforts to create such innovations, including collaboration between industry, government, and academia, and co-creation with external partners such as start-ups and partners outside Kubota.
Main FY2021 Results
• We participated in demonstration testing of the application of a localized 5G network in the agricultural field in Iwamizawa, Hokkaido
• We signed a strategic partnership with Accenture with the goal of promoting DX
• We signed a three-way collaborative agreement to open an agricultural studies facility in 2023 at Hokkaido Ballpark F Village
• We signed an industrial-academic collaboration agreement with the University of Tokyo
• We signed collaborative agreements in the agricultural field with several local authorities-Miyagi Prefecture, Tsukubamirai City in Ibaraki
Since our founding, we have taken the resolution of social issues as our mission, continuing to create the products and services needed in every age and region. Even as the world and society become increasingly complex and advanced, we believe we must not only keep contributing through our business activities in the future, we must also continue to meet the expectations of various stakeholders in every aspect of our corporate activities that support that goal.
In both our Long-Term Vision "GMB2030" and Mid-Term Business Plan 2025, we promote business operations that position ESG at the core of management. As a company engaged in the reduction of environmental impact and the resolution of social issues in its business activities in the fields of food, water, and the environment, we have defined the Kubota Group's unique ESG measures as K-ESG-measures that are rooted in the Group's corporate principles (the Kubota Global Identity). The "S" in K-ESG stands for "society," which we take to also mean our stakeholders. Taking an open and transparent approach, we will enhance and strengthen communication with stakeholders beyond what we have done before, and will build relationships that allow us to gain their empathy and participation.
Relationship with stakeholders
Customers
Employees
Empathy/
Empathy/
Participation
Participation
Empathy/
Participation
Strengthening
Kubota Group's
Shareholders
internal and external
business
communications
Empathy/
Empathy/
Participation
Participation
Local
External partners
communities
and suppliers
Prefecture, and Kishiwada City in Osaka Prefecture
Industrial-academic collaboration
Case
Case
Strategic partnership with Accenture
Study
agreement with the University of Tokyo
Study
We signed a collaborative agreement with the University of
To accelerate our three types of total solution in our Long-Term
Tokyo that takes as its theme "What can we do for the Earth in 100
Vision "GMB2030," we are partnering with Accenture, with its
years?" Under the agreement, both parties aim to create a "bio-
strengths in AI, IoT, and other cutting-edge digital technologies, to
loop," the integration of coexistence with nature (bio) and a
construct a platform capable of creating forms of unprecedented
recycling-based society (loop), for food, water, and the environment
value worldwide.
globally, i.e., expanding local efforts to a global scale.
Teruo Fujii, President of the University of Tokyo, and
Yuichi Kitao, President of Kubota (right)
Relationships with Our Customers
VOICE Message from the person responsible for promoting K-ESG management
Kubota's many activities are made possible only by the understanding and cooperation of a number of stakeholders-customers, business partners, investors, local communities, employees, and others besides. The global environment is also an important stakeholder in the sense that we run our business using a lot of energy and resources from the earth. The "S" in the K-ESG management styles that lies at the heart of our operations is usually used as an abbreviation for "Society" or "Social," but it can also be taken to represent "Stakeholder." For Kubota to be a part of a more sustainable global and regional society, we will value our relationships with those stakeholders, and gain their understanding and empathy toward our business as we contribute toward the development of a sustainable society and the preservation of the beautiful earth.
Kazuhiro Kimura
General Manager of Corporate Compliance and Risk Management Headquarters,
General Manager of Human Resources and General Affairs Headquarters,
In charge of ESG Promotion, General Manager of Head Office,
General Manager of Kubota Technical Training Center
We always ask ourselves how we can bring our customers the maximum amount of satisfaction, and for that reason we stick close to our customers around the world, visit the places they work, and listen to real feedback as part of a thorough policy that puts on-site needs first. We wish to deliver products, technologies, and services that exceed customer expectations speedily, and aim to earn the trust of the greatest number of customers as a company that makes the greatest contribution to society.
⿎ Online Event, GROUNDBREAKERS:
Considering the Future of Japanese Agriculture with our Stakeholders
As an opportunity for us to consider the current state of Japanese agriculture and its future together with farm managers and other agricultural workers, we held a large-scale online event, GROUNDBREAKERS. Despite ongoing pandemic restrictions, using digital technologies, we were able to facilitate excellent two- way communication, connecting directly with our customers while also providing a venue for considering the future of agriculture.
StudyCase Results from our engagement survey
We saw a trend among respondents of positive answers toward themes such as our company businesses, policies, and strategies. Half of all respondents gave us a positive score for employee engagement, and few did for topics related to communication, personal growth, and work tasks. To instill greater loyalty going forward, we will set KPIs and develop measures focused on the areas that correlate with employee engagement: opportunities for growth, work processes, responses to change, and communication.
StudyCase Introduction of Kubota Smart Work
We introduced Kubota Smart Work, an initiative that sets out measures to promote ways of working that are not dictated by location (via remote working, satellite offices, etc.) or working hours (via a super flextime system, etc.). Kubota Smart Work enables diverse workstyles and the efficient allocation of time, and leads to improvements in productivity and employee performance and motivation.
StudyCase Town hall meetings
To foster a sense of unity within the Group, and to achieve One Kubota, we are strengthening internal communication. We held town hall meetings where the executive team, newly appointed section managers, and mid-career hires were able to meet together online. Attendees were able to discuss topics such as questions about elements of Kubota's vision, its future direction, and any ideas they had as leaders.
Involvement with Local Communities
In expanding our business globally, we at Kubota make sure to respect the cultures and customs of different countries and regions and value the relationships we have with stakeholders. At the same time, we are working on social contribution activities (the Kubota e-Project) with the aim of preserving our beautiful global environment and bringing about a more sustainable society.
and joy in their work.
Main FY2021 Results
We revised parts of our HR system to further strengthen human resource management
We carried out an engagement survey
We held a town hall meeting (direct dialogue between the President and workers)
We introduced Kubota Smart Work (promoting reforms to ways of working)
We held one-on-one seminars (periodic interviews between bosses and their subordinates on a one-to-one basis)
We carried out the Employee K-ESG Awareness Survey (previously CSR Awareness Survey)
StudyCase Visiting lectures
As part of our Kubota e-Project initiative started in 2008 to educate the next generation, we continue to deliver visiting lectures at schools and events around the country, on topics such as the links between the Kubota
Group and the SDGs or the future of global and Japanese agriculture. Six junior high and senior high schools were visited in 2021 (total of 254 attendees)
StudyCase Donation of rice to children's cafeterias
To bring about a sustainable and better society in which "No one will be left behind" and to support the next generation tasked with building a future world, we donated roughly 54 metric tons of new rice harvested in 2021
