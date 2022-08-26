Kubota : Foundation of Value Creation (2.04MB) 08/26/2022 | 04:01am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Foundation of Value Creation Starting Point for Determination behind Front Lines of Value Creation Value Creation Foundation of Financial & Value Creation Value Creation Value Creation Strategies in Practice Value Creation Corporate Information Promoting K-ESG Management Current initiatives While passing down the Kubota's heritage since our founding, we are vigorously promoting K-ESG management as the key to realizing our Long-Term Vision. Resolving social issues is part of our corporate philosophy, and to continue and develop our efforts, we aim to further raise our corporate value by continuing to pursue both social and economic value. K-ESG management initiatives We will continue to create corporate value (social value and economic value) by solving environmental and social problems through business. We will resolve those problems through innovation. We will forge ahead with initiatives by gaining the empathy and participation of stakeholders. We will make our efforts sustainable through corporate governance that incorporates diversity and medium- and long-term perspectives. Non-financial Highlights CO2 Emissions* (kilotons CO2e) 800 645 647 630 570 613 600 400 200 0 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Water Consumption* (million m3) 6.0 4.51 4.88 4.59 4.61 4.5 4.36 3.0 1.5 0 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 No. of Employees Waste Discharge* (kilotons) 120 117 120 113 113 100 90 60 30 0 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 VOC (Volatile Organic Compound) Emissions* (tons) 800 663 619 600 575 565 541 400 200 0 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 No. of Women in Management Roles No. of women in management roles Ratio of women in management roles (scale on the right) High Fields where Kubota continues to take on Social value challenges Resolution of environmental and Pursuit of value social issues through our main for society businesses Low High Economic value Pursuit of prot for continued business Founder: Gonshiro Kubota Spirit of the Founder "For the prosperity of society, we need to put all of our efforts into creation." "Our products should not only be technically excellent, but also useful for the good of society." (persons) 60,000 45,000 39,410 40,202 41,027 41,605 43,293 30,000 15,000 0 2017.12 2018.12 2019.12 2020.12 2021.12 No. of Patents/New Utility Models Possessed (Kubota Corporation and Group Companies in Japan) (No.) 9,715 10,000 8,938 8,211 8,559 7,820 7,500 5,000 2,500 0 2017.12 2018.12 2019.12 2020.12 2021.12 (persons) 95 103 (%) 100 10 76 84 84 50 3.5 5 2.8 3.1 3.0 3.3 0 0 2017.1 2018.1 2019.1 2020.1 2021.1 Overall customer satisfaction with dealer where purchased (points) 70 64.5 66.0 65 63.5 63.8 64.2 60 55 50 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 For the reporting period for environmental data, see the Calculation Standards of Environmental Performance Indicators (p. 86 of ESG REPORT 2022). URL: https://www.kubota.com/ir/financial/integrated 49 50 Foundation of Value Creation Environmental Under the brand statement "For Earth, For Life", the Kubota Group will contribute toward the development of a sustainable Starting Point for Determination behind Front Lines of Value Creation Value Creation Foundation of Financial & Value Creation Value Creation Value Creation Strategies in Practice Value Creation Corporate Information Medium- and Long-Term Environmental Conservation Targets and Results society through its environmental management. Long-Term Environmental Conservation Targets 2030 (excerpts) Mitigating and adapting to climate change Medium-Term Environmental Conservation Targets 2025 (excerpts) Mitigating and adapting to Conserving water resources climate change Kubota Group environmental management Global sites CO2 emissions reductions (kilotons CO2e) CO2 emissions (%) 800 0.0 CO2 emissions per unit of Water usage per unit of production improvements production improvements Trends in CO2 emissions per unit of production (%) Trends in water usage per unit of production reduction rate 0.0 reduction rate In order to protect the beautiful global environment and continue to support the prosperous life of humans, the Kubota Group is contributing to both its own business growth and environmental conservation through its environment-friendly products, technologies, services, and corporate activities. In this way, it aims to achieve ongoing, synergistic development in hand with society. The Kubota Group will decrease the environmental impact, and reduce environmental risk, of its corporate activities as well as aiding the development of society and conserving the global environment. Environmental conservation activities www.kubota.com/sustainability/environment/ Supporting the prosperous Protecting the environment life of humans of this beautiful earth · Abundant and stable · Mitigating and adapting production of food to climate change · Supply and restoration · Working towards a of reliable water recycling-based society · Creation and · Conserving water conservation of a resources comfortable living Ongoing synergistic · Controlling chemical environment substances development of society and · Conserving biodiversity the Kubota Group Environment-friendly products, technologies, services, and corporate activities Responding to increasing efficiency and the various needs of agriculture

Enhancing water infrastructure

Enhancing the world's social infrastructure -14.2% -22.4%-16.5% 600 -20.0 Target 400 -50% -40.0 200 630 570 613 367 734 0 2019 2020 2021 2030 (FY) 2014 Target Revised target (2022) (%) 0.0 Pre-revisionPost-revision Expanded Japan only Global -20.0 applicable sites Raised target −30% −50% -40.0 -17.6% -19.1% Target -25% -30.0% 2014 2019 2020 2021 2025 (FY) Target Working towards a recycling-based society Waste discharge per unit of production improvements Trends in waste discharge per unit of production reduction rates -20.8% -27.9% Target -32.6%-33% 2014 2019 2020 2021 2025 (FY) Target -17.2% -18.5% Target -23% -20.0 -31.2% -40.0 2021 2025 (FY) 2014 2019 2020 Target Controlling chemical substances VOC emissions per unit of production improvements Trends in VOC emissions per unit of production reduction rates 0.0 -28.3% -25.0 -29.9% Target -41.8%-42% -50.0 2025 (FY) 2014 2019 2020 2021 Target Activities past, present, and future The social issues that we at the Kubota Group have faced have changed with the years, and during that time we have evolved our environmental management. As the years have gone by, the social responsibility asked of companies has become increasingly complex. In the future, we will continue to promote activities that aim to bring about our Environmental Vision, which we formulated in 2021. Future Changes in society Kubota initiatives Policies and targets Frameworks Activities 2020s 2020s and beyond 2022 Revised Long-Term 2021 Launched the ESG 2020 Expressed support for Various countries made Acceleration of efforts to Environmental Conservation Management Strategy the TCFD carbon neutrality realize our 2021 Targets 2030 Meeting declarations Environmental Vision Established our Expansion of ESG 2021 Environmental Vision investment and lending Formulated Medium-Term Environmental Conservation Targets 2025 2017 2010s 2016 Formulated Long-Term 2014 Launched the 2011 Established the Internal TCFD published its final Expanded environmental Environmental Environmental Certification System for report management Conservation Targets Management Strategy Eco-Products 2016 2030 2014 Committee 2010 Certified as an Eco-First Paris Agreement came Launched Environmental Company into effect Manager Conferences (overseas) 2005 1990s/2000s 2006 Established the Kubota 1997 Launched Environmental 2001 Established the Green Environmental impact reduction activities We are systematically pushing initiatives around the world to reduce our environmental impact to zero. Measures to Reduce CO2 Measures to Reduce Water Emissions Consumption Kubota Engine (Wuxi) Co., Ltd. (China) Kubota Agricultural Machinery (Suzhou) has fitted solar panels with 600 kW of Co., Ltd. (China) has installed recycling output of the roof of its plant building, and treatment equipment to reuse wastewater in September 2021 started generating from processes throughout the whole plant, electricity. The power generated each to eliminate process wastewater entirely. year will equate to around 20% of total consumption. Awareness-raising activities We conduct training to raise awareness of environmental considerations among employees so they can apply what they learn to future business activities, as well as activities in line with regional issues. Environment Month poster from FY2021 Conserving Biodiversity Kubota Baumaschinen GmbH (Germany) has created an "insect hotel" in an area of its car park, and is striving to protect biodiversity. Kyoto Protocol came into Strengthened Group Environmental Manager Conferences 2000 Procurement Guidelines effect environmental controls Charter (in Japan) Received ISO 14001 1996 1993 Formulated the certification for sites in International standard Environmental Voluntary Japan ISO 14001 was Plan* 1994 Created an environmental published 1992 Established the Kubota auditing system Global Environmental Charter 1970s 1970s/1980s 1972 Created the Pollution 1973 Created a pollution Environmental damage Thorough efforts to Control Dept. patrol system (pollution) increased prevent pollution (now the Environmental alongside economic Protection Dept.) growth Past Since then, the plan has been periodically revised as medium- and long-term environmental conservation targets. External evaluations Gaining the highest praise for water security from the CDP* Renewal of our Eco-First Commitment ⿎ ⿎ In 2021, the CDP Water Security Under the certification system run 2021 program designated Kubota as by the Japanese Ministry of the an A-list company, their highest rating. Environment, Kubota renewed its This is the fourth time we have received Eco-First Commitment, and was this rating, and the third year in a row. recertified as an Eco-First Company * An international, not-for-profit organization that by the Minister of the Environment in surveys and evaluates companies' strategic water December 2021. policies 51 52 Foundation of Value Creation Starting Point for Determination behind Front Lines of Value Creation Value Creation Foundation of Financial & Value Creation Value Creation Value Creation Strategies in Practice Value Creation Corporate Information Disclosure based on TCFD recommendations Strategy ⿎ Risk Management ⿎ Metrics and Targets Governance In 2021, the Kubota Group's Environmental Management Strategy Committee-first established in 2014-became the ESG Management Strategy Meeting. The meeting's members deliberate on ESG-related issues from throughout the entire Kubota Group. They also discuss the medium- and long-term direction of environmental management, including global environmental issues, such as climate change, and the business environment. Then they determine plans and in which areas the Kubota Group should prioritize its efforts. The meeting's members also ascertain and analyze the progress of the Group's environmental conservation activities, and apply the findings to future plans. In doing so, we are ensuring management is based on the PDCA cycle. Organizations such as the IPCC and IEA have published hypothetical scenarios for a 2°C or 4°C rise in global temperatures based on population increases and economic development. Using these, we have analyzed and evaluated the likely factors we will see in 2030-including predictions about market and business environment changes and how climate change will affect each of our business areas. Going forward, we will continue to use different hypothetical scenarios to analyze risks and opportunities presented by climate change. We will also investigate ways of evaluating forecast influences on business activities and economic impacts, and will work on further developing our information disclosure. We have provided the finding of our analysis of the hypothetical scenarios and how they relate to our agricultural machinery and water-related businesses below. We manage risks associated with climate change based on our corporate governance structure. We have identified materiality related to environmental conservation activities-including our response to climate change-throughout the entire value chain, including direct operation, upstream, and downstream. Potential risks and opportunities are considered from short-,medium-, and long-term perspectives, and we will review specific risks and opportunities annually. As part of the process of responding to such risks and opportunities, and evaluating them, we have established a set of medium- and long-term environmental conservation targets, and we will be managing our progress toward them. Revenue Expenses Our medium- and long-term environmental conservation targets aim to reduce the risks of climate change and maximize opportunities, and include reducing CO2 emissions and improving our CO2 emissions per unit of sales figures. In order to achieve these targets, we will be continuing energy-saving activities at our sites to reduce the amount of energy consumed. We are also switching out the fuels we use, such as by shifting from cupola furnaces to electric furnaces, and further expanding our use of renewable energy. In these ways, we are promoting efforts to achieve carbon neutrality. For more details on our medium- and long-term environmental conservation targets, please follow the link below. www.kubota.com/sustainability/environment/active/ Business Scenario Summary of scenario analysis results (changes in market and operating environment) field Changes in product design and conditions of use owing mainly to tougher climate change-related regulations Likelihood that controls on fuel-efficiency improvements in internal combustion engines will be further tightened

Risks • Japan, the US, and European countries have announced carbon neutrality roadmaps for around 2050 and the 【Technologies】 transition to electrification and BEVs in the passenger car market in particular is gaining momentum related- • Likelihood that new regulations will be applied to products that use internal combustion engines, like agricultural diversified and construction machinery and utility vehicles, and that the need to reduce CO2 emissions will grow stronger and demand for electrification, fuel cells, hydrogen engines, e-fuel, and other power sources will grow increasingly machinery 2°C Opportunities • Likelihood that decarbonization in agriculture will continue to gather momentum in developed economies and that Changes in mode of agriculture owing to promotion of decarbonization in the industry • Crop yields will increase as farming technology advances and the effective use of farming land is further encouraged to mitigate the impacts of climate change Agricultural 【Markets】 the adoption of sustainable farming methods will become more widespread • Likelihood that decarbonization and modernization of agriculture in emerging economies will progress concurrently and give rise to smart farming and farming solutions, which in turn will spur demand for energy-efficient agricultural machinery • Likelihood of stronger demand for carbon-free farming methods, such as non-tilled cropping, that lead to increased carbon storage in the soil Changes in suitable farming land (changes in demand for agricultural machinery and farming methods) Opportunities • Climate change will affect the relocation of suitable farming land and crop production 4°C • Likelihood of increased demand for farming solutions and support to transition to new agricultural machinery and 【Resilience】 farming methods, including smart machinery and precision agriculture • Changes in demand for farming solutions are expected to emerge in wet climate regions, especially North America, Asia, and some parts of Europe Risks Changes in society's awareness of decarbonization • Likelihood of stronger calls for decarbonization across a product's life cycle worldwide, including the introduction of 【Regulations & carbon pricing schemes and carbon border adjustment mechanisms Technology】 • Likelihood of customers demanding low- or zero-carbon manufacturing processes 2°C • Likelihood of higher energy prices owing mainly to a society-wide push for the deployment of renewable energy related Changes in social trends regarding the securing and conserving of water resources Opportunities • Likelihood that restrictions will be enforced on the intake and discharge of water for household and industrial use in • Ongoing population increase and economic development is expected to further drive up demand for water Water- 【Markets】 developed countries and Asia as a preventive measure against stretched water resources and deteriorating water quality owing to the impacts of climate change • Likelihood of increased demand for solutions that resolve water shortages and poor water quality Changes in society's awareness of weather disasters Opportunities • Climate change is expected to negatively affect people's living environment chiefly because of the more frequent 4°C occurrence of typhoons, torrential rain, and other natural disasters, alongside drought and deterioration in water quality 【Markets】 • Likelihood of heightened demand for stronger resilience of existing water and sewage infrastructure, upgrades to aging facilities, and improvements in water quality in order to combat increasingly intense natural disasters • Likelihood of growing demand in Japan for water-related products aimed at bolstering national resilience in response to increasingly intense natural disasters as a consequence of climate change Changes in decarbonization approach of companies sought after by society & Risks • Likelihood that regulations and measures geared towards decarbonization will gather momentum and that the 2°C rollout of a carbon tax scheme and impetus for the use of renewable energy will accelerate machinery related 【Regulations】 • Likelihood of higher taxes on fossil fuels and CO2 emissions owing to the introduction of a carbon tax • Energy costs and expenses associated with energy-saving measures are expected to rise when governments Agricultural worldwide enforce stricter energy-saving restrictions water- • Likelihood that production and sales activities will be affected by delays in procuring raw materials Risks Impacts on the Group and suppliers as a result of more abnormal weather events 2/4°C 【Physical】 • Likelihood of increasingly intense and more frequent meteorological disasters like torrential downpours and floods • Negative effects on business activities are expected to be felt at the Group's sites and at suppliers Evaluation results and financial impacts (2030) Countermeasure strategies We need to aggressively pursue R&D of R&D costs We intend to contribute to the reduction in CO2 emissions with the use of products that offer improved fuel efficiency innovative agricultural machinery. and can run on various power sources • Continue to bolster R&D aimed at improving fuel efficiency of engines most likely The impact on revenue will be limited subject to tighter restrictions up ahead because the adoption of carbon-free energy Revenue • Bring to market electric-powered agricultural machinery and expand product lineup will be partially limited to mainly developed • Accelerate R&D towards the practical application of various power sources, such as countries and the switch to electric-powered synthetic fuels, hybrid motors, total electrification, fuel cells, or hydrogen engines machinery will be confined to applications according to the usage environment in each region only for which it is possible We will look to help lower greenhouse gas emissions from farming and support sustainable food production activity. We expect higher revenue from products Revenue • Propel R&D in products and services that can be adapted to low- or zero-carbon farming practices and changing weather conditions; for example, recycling of local and services that contribute to low- or biomass resources and carbon storage zero-carbon farming • Expand and popularize agricultural machinery and services that make smart farming (automated machinery, precision agriculture, etc.) possible so as to contribute to more efficient farming that requires less manpower • Give tangible shape to farming solutions in regions affected by changing weather conditions We expect higher revenue from products Revenue • Expand applications for the following systems that integrate cutting-edge technology with ICT to contribute to greater farming efficiency: Kubota Smart Agri System and services that can be adapted to (KSAS), a system that supports farm operations; Kubota Smart Infrastructure System changing weather conditions (KSIS), an IoT solutions system; and WATARAS, Kubota's farm water management system Investment in carbon-free and energy-saving Capital expenditures We hope to alleviate higher manufacturing costs with energy-saving and equipment will increase CO2 emission reduction measures. Manufacturing costs will rise, driven by Cost of sales • Facilitate energy saving and the reduction of CO2 emissions in manufacturing processes higher energy and raw material prices We expect higher revenue from the provision Revenue We intend to contribute to the effective use of water resources. • Contribute to the development of water and sewage infrastructure to meet increased of products and solutions in connection with the development of water and sewage water demand • Expand offerings of purification and sewerage treatment products and solutions to infrastructure help improve water quality We intend to contribute to the building of water infrastructure that is We expect higher revenue from the provision Revenue resilient to weather disasters. of products and solutions in connection with • Expand provision of disaster prevention and disaster response products; for example, the development of more resilient water ductile iron pipes that can withstand disasters and drainage pump trucks that can infrastructure, disaster response measures, meaningfully contribute when disasters occur and water quality improvements • Expand applications for the Kubota Smart Infrastructure System (KSIS) to support water treatment plant operations and the remote monitoring, diagnosis, and control of equipment Capital expenditures We intend to contribute to the reduction in CO2 emissions generated by Investment in carbon-free and energy-saving business activities. • Promote initiatives aimed at conserving energy use, installing energy-efficient equipment will increase equipment, switching fuels, installing LED lighting, and expanding the use of renewable energy at production sites We will aim to beef up climate change risk countermeasures at the Group's sites and at suppliers. We expect that sales will be dented by the Revenue • Use hazard maps to identify sites that are at high risk of suffering damage from negative impacts of weather disasters like torrential rain, flooding, and strong winds and systematically push ahead with the reinforcement of buildings and measures to prevent electrical equipment from being torrential rain, flooding, and high winds on inundated by water production and procurement • Decentralize the purchasing of parts and materials by diversifying procurement routes • Construct a manufacturing system that is resilient to weather disasters based on a business continuity plan (BCP) 53 54 Foundation of Value Creation Social By providing opportunities for a variety of stakeholders to feel empathy for, and participate in, our businesses, the Kubota Group promotes activities to raise its corporate value. Basic Concept behind Our Social Initiatives K-ESG Management and Relationships with Stakeholders Starting Point for Determination behind Front Lines of Value Creation Value Creation Foundation of Financial & Value Creation Value Creation Value Creation Strategies in Practice Value Creation Corporate Information Strengthening Partnerships with Society Through innovations that resolve society's issues, we will purse value creation. To that end, we are strengthening measures to accelerate efforts to create such innovations, including collaboration between industry, government, and academia, and co-creation with external partners such as start-ups and partners outside Kubota. Main FY2021 Results • We participated in demonstration testing of the application of a localized 5G network in the agricultural field in Iwamizawa, Hokkaido • We signed a strategic partnership with Accenture with the goal of promoting DX • We signed a three-way collaborative agreement to open an agricultural studies facility in 2023 at Hokkaido Ballpark F Village • We signed an industrial-academic collaboration agreement with the University of Tokyo • We signed collaborative agreements in the agricultural field with several local authorities-Miyagi Prefecture, Tsukubamirai City in Ibaraki Since our founding, we have taken the resolution of social issues as our mission, continuing to create the products and services needed in every age and region. Even as the world and society become increasingly complex and advanced, we believe we must not only keep contributing through our business activities in the future, we must also continue to meet the expectations of various stakeholders in every aspect of our corporate activities that support that goal. In both our Long-Term Vision "GMB2030" and Mid-Term Business Plan 2025, we promote business operations that position ESG at the core of management. As a company engaged in the reduction of environmental impact and the resolution of social issues in its business activities in the fields of food, water, and the environment, we have defined the Kubota Group's unique ESG measures as K-ESG-measures that are rooted in the Group's corporate principles (the Kubota Global Identity). The "S" in K-ESG stands for "society," which we take to also mean our stakeholders. Taking an open and transparent approach, we will enhance and strengthen communication with stakeholders beyond what we have done before, and will build relationships that allow us to gain their empathy and participation. Relationship with stakeholders Customers Employees Empathy/ Empathy/ Participation Participation Empathy/ Participation Strengthening Kubota Group's Shareholders internal and external business communications Empathy/ Empathy/ Participation Participation Local External partners communities and suppliers Prefecture, and Kishiwada City in Osaka Prefecture Industrial-academic collaboration Case Case Strategic partnership with Accenture Study agreement with the University of Tokyo Study We signed a collaborative agreement with the University of To accelerate our three types of total solution in our Long-Term Tokyo that takes as its theme "What can we do for the Earth in 100 Vision "GMB2030," we are partnering with Accenture, with its years?" Under the agreement, both parties aim to create a "bio- strengths in AI, IoT, and other cutting-edge digital technologies, to loop," the integration of coexistence with nature (bio) and a construct a platform capable of creating forms of unprecedented recycling-based society (loop), for food, water, and the environment value worldwide. globally, i.e., expanding local efforts to a global scale. Teruo Fujii, President of the University of Tokyo, and Yuichi Kitao, President of Kubota (right) Relationships with Our Customers VOICE Message from the person responsible for promoting K-ESG management Kubota's many activities are made possible only by the understanding and cooperation of a number of stakeholders-customers, business partners, investors, local communities, employees, and others besides. The global environment is also an important stakeholder in the sense that we run our business using a lot of energy and resources from the earth. The "S" in the K-ESG management styles that lies at the heart of our operations is usually used as an abbreviation for "Society" or "Social," but it can also be taken to represent "Stakeholder." For Kubota to be a part of a more sustainable global and regional society, we will value our relationships with those stakeholders, and gain their understanding and empathy toward our business as we contribute toward the development of a sustainable society and the preservation of the beautiful earth. Kazuhiro Kimura General Manager of Corporate Compliance and Risk Management Headquarters, General Manager of Human Resources and General Affairs Headquarters, In charge of ESG Promotion, General Manager of Head Office, General Manager of Kubota Technical Training Center We always ask ourselves how we can bring our customers the maximum amount of satisfaction, and for that reason we stick close to our customers around the world, visit the places they work, and listen to real feedback as part of a thorough policy that puts on-site needs first. We wish to deliver products, technologies, and services that exceed customer expectations speedily, and aim to earn the trust of the greatest number of customers as a company that makes the greatest contribution to society. ⿎ Online Event, GROUNDBREAKERS: Considering the Future of Japanese Agriculture with our Stakeholders As an opportunity for us to consider the current state of Japanese agriculture and its future together with farm managers and other agricultural workers, we held a large-scale online event, GROUNDBREAKERS. Despite ongoing pandemic restrictions, using digital technologies, we were able to facilitate excellent two- way communication, connecting directly with our customers while also providing a venue for considering the future of agriculture. 55 56 Foundation of Value Creation Relationships with Business Partners We work seriously to manage the supply chain that creates our products and services. From the viewpoint of contributing to the sustainability of society, we established the Kubota Group CSR Procurement Guidelines, based on the belief that it is necessary to have a common understanding of CSR with our major business partners in order to engage in collaborative efforts. By requesting business partners to submit a consent form indicating their intention to observe the terms of these guidelines, we encourage business partners' initiatives that target safe work practices, respect for human rights, and other important areas. The Kubota Group CSR Procurement Guidelines 1. Winning Customer Satisfaction 5. Conserving the Global and Local Environment 2. Conducting Corporate Activities Based on Compliance with 6. Achieving Symbiosis with International and Local Societies Legal Regulations and Ethical Principles 7. Fulfilling Responsibilities for Improving Management 3. Respecting Human Rights Transparency and Accountability 4. Building up a Safe and Vibrant Work Environment Relationships with Shareholders and Investors With the aim of sustainable growth and improving our medium- to long-term corporate value, we proactively publicize our IR activities and corporate information to all shareholders and investors. We also have results briefings for domestic and foreign institutional investors, company information sessions for individual investors, and factory tours. Going forward, we will engage in dialogue with all stakeholders. Main FY2021 Results We had around 310 individual and group meetings with institutional investors and analysts during fiscal 2021

We held an online briefing session for institutional investors and analysts about our ASEAN Farm & Industrial Machinery business

We invited individual shareholders to an interactive and experiential event with athletes of Kubota Spears Funabashi TOKYO-BAY. Shareholders and their families met the athletes Relationships with Employees Under the K-ESG management that we aspire to, employees should put the corporate principles in practice, and we should gain the empathy and participation of stakeholders inside and outside Kubota. Our employees are the main driving force in the K-ESG management, and as such are an important stakeholder. Furthermore, customer satisfaction cannot be accomplished without employee satisfaction. We promote the creation of comfortable and motivated workplaces where our employees can not only work safely and securely but also feel pride Starting Point for Determination behind Front Lines of Value Creation Value Creation Foundation of Financial & Value Creation Value Creation Value Creation Strategies in Practice Value Creation Corporate Information StudyCase Results from our engagement survey We saw a trend among respondents of positive answers toward themes such as our company businesses, policies, and strategies. Half of all respondents gave us a positive score for employee engagement, and few did for topics related to communication, personal growth, and work tasks. To instill greater loyalty going forward, we will set KPIs and develop measures focused on the areas that correlate with employee engagement: opportunities for growth, work processes, responses to change, and communication. StudyCase Introduction of Kubota Smart Work We introduced Kubota Smart Work, an initiative that sets out measures to promote ways of working that are not dictated by location (via remote working, satellite offices, etc.) or working hours (via a super flextime system, etc.). Kubota Smart Work enables diverse workstyles and the efficient allocation of time, and leads to improvements in productivity and employee performance and motivation. StudyCase Town hall meetings To foster a sense of unity within the Group, and to achieve One Kubota, we are strengthening internal communication. We held town hall meetings where the executive team, newly appointed section managers, and mid-career hires were able to meet together online. Attendees were able to discuss topics such as questions about elements of Kubota's vision, its future direction, and any ideas they had as leaders. Involvement with Local Communities In expanding our business globally, we at Kubota make sure to respect the cultures and customs of different countries and regions and value the relationships we have with stakeholders. At the same time, we are working on social contribution activities (the Kubota e-Project) with the aim of preserving our beautiful global environment and bringing about a more sustainable society. and joy in their work. Main FY2021 Results We revised parts of our HR system to further strengthen human resource management

We carried out an engagement survey

We held a town hall meeting (direct dialogue between the President and workers)

We introduced Kubota Smart Work (promoting reforms to ways of working)

We held one-on-one seminars (periodic interviews between bosses and their subordinates on a one-to-one basis)

