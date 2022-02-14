Log in
Kubota : Monthly retail sales report for Jan. 2022 (0.2MB)

02/14/2022 | 01:12am EST
Monthly retail sales report (YOY)

United States

Jan. 2022

(YOY)

Tractor

Flat

Mower & RTV

‐210%

CE

+Double digits

Thailanddomestic sales only

Jan. 2022

(YOY)

Tractor

+Double digits

*Note

  • The ratio above indicates the percentage change of the retail sales unit (based on internal sales report as of the date this sales report released) from the same month of the previous year and they are subject to change in the future.
  • "Flat" indicates that the percentage change is less than 2.
  • The term from January to March is the non‐demand season in the United States. Therefore, percentage changes (YOY) are subject to considerable fluctuations due to weather conditions or others.

(Monthly retail sales report)

Disclaimer

Kubota Corporation published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 06:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
