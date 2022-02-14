Kubota : Monthly retail sales report for Jan. 2022 (0.2MB)

Monthly retail sales report (YOY)
■ United States
Jan. 2022
(YOY)
Tractor
Flat
Mower & RTV
‐2～10%
CE
+Double digits
■ Thailand（domestic sales only）
Jan. 2022
(YOY)
*Note
-
The ratio above indicates the percentage change of the retail sales unit (based on internal sales report as of the date this sales report released) from the same month of the previous year and they are subject to change in the future.
-
"Flat" indicates that the percentage change is less than 2％.
-
The term from January to March is the non‐demand season in the United States. Therefore, percentage changes (YOY) are subject to considerable fluctuations due to weather conditions or others.
(Monthly retail sales report)
Disclaimer
