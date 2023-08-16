Monthly retail sales report (YOY)
■ United States
July 2023
(YOY)
Tractor
-2～10％
Mower & RTV
+Double digits
CE
+2～10%
■ Thailand（domestic sales only）
Tractor
July 2023
(YOY)
-Double digits
*Note
- The ratio above indicates the percentage change of the retail sales unit (based on internal sales report as of the date this sales report released) from the same month of the previous year and they are subject to change in the future.
- "Flat" indicates that the percentage change is less than 2％.
(Monthly retail sales report)
