Monthly retail sales report (YOY)
■ United States
Mar. 2024
(YOY)
Tractor
-Double digits
Mower & RTV
+2～10%
CE
-2～10%
■ Thailand（domestic sales only）
Tractor
Mar. 2024
(YOY)
-2～10%
*Note
- The ratio above indicates the percentage change of the retail sales unit (based on internal sales report as of the date this sales report released) from the same month of the previous year and they are subject to change in the future.
- "Flat" indicates that the percentage change is less than 2％.
- The term from January to March is the non‐demand season in the United States. Therefore, percentage changes
(YOY) are subject to considerable fluctuations due to weather conditions or others.
(Monthly retail sales report)
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Kubota Corporation published this content on 10 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2024 06:34:03 UTC.