Kubota : Monthly retail sales report for May 2023 (0.7MB)
06/13/2023 | 02:08am EDT
Monthly retail sales report (YOY)
■ United States
May 2023
(YOY)
Tractor
Flat
Mower & RTV
+Double digits
CE
+Double digits
■ Thailand（domestic sales only）
Tractor
May 2023
(YOY)
-Double digits
*Note
The ratio above indicates the percentage change of the retail sales unit (based on internal sales report as of the date this sales report released) from the same month of the previous year and they are subject to change in the future.
"Flat" indicates that the percentage change is less than 2％.