Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Kubota Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6326   JP3266400005

KUBOTA CORPORATION

(6326)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-06-13 am EDT
2067.00 JPY   +1.85%
02:08aKubota : Monthly retail sales report for May 2023 (0.7MB)
PU
06/06Kubota Repurchases Nearly 11 Billion Yen Worth of Shares in May
MT
06/05Kubota : Notice of the status on a program of purchasing own shares（441KB）
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kubota : Monthly retail sales report for May 2023 (0.7MB)

06/13/2023 | 02:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Monthly retail sales report (YOY)

United States

May 2023

(YOY)

Tractor

Flat

Mower & RTV

+Double digits

CE

+Double digits

Thailanddomestic sales only

Tractor

May 2023

(YOY)

-Double digits

*Note

  • The ratio above indicates the percentage change of the retail sales unit (based on internal sales report as of the date this sales report released) from the same month of the previous year and they are subject to change in the future.
  • "Flat" indicates that the percentage change is less than 2.

(Monthly retail sales report)

Disclaimer

Kubota Corporation published this content on 13 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2023 06:07:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about KUBOTA CORPORATION
02:08aKubota : Monthly retail sales report for May 2023 (0.7MB)
PU
06/06Kubota Repurchases Nearly 11 Billion Yen Worth of Shares in May
MT
06/05Kubota : Notice of the status on a program of purchasing own shares（441KB）
PU
05/29Jefferies Downgrades Kubota to Hold From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to 2,200 Yen From 2,..
MT
05/15Kubota : Quarterly Report for the first quarter of the 134th business term (From January 1..
PU
05/14Kubota Says No Share Buybacks Conducted in April
MT
05/12Kubota : Financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023 (1.1MB)
PU
05/12Kubota : Change of Management, Personnel Changes
PU
05/12Kubota : Notice of the status on a program of purchasing own shares
PU
05/12Kubota : Results of operations for the three months ended March 31, 2023 (0.3MB)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KUBOTA CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 862 B 20 509 M 20 509 M
Net income 2023 190 B 1 363 M 1 363 M
Net Debt 2023 1 397 B 10 012 M 10 012 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,8x
Yield 2023 2,51%
Capitalization 2 406 B 17 244 M 17 244 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,33x
EV / Sales 2024 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 50 352
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart KUBOTA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kubota Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KUBOTA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 2 029,50 JPY
Average target price 2 201,88 JPY
Spread / Average Target 8,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yuichi Kitao President & Representative Director
Makoto Egawa Manager-Corporate Planning
Masatoshi Kimata Chairman
Masato Yoshikawa Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Muneji Okamoto Senior GM-Machine Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KUBOTA CORPORATION11.70%17 244
PACCAR, INC.16.44%40 119
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG5.65%27 066
KOMATSU LTD.24.10%24 225
EPIROC AB (PUBL)4.69%21 102
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION28.14%20 676
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer