Monthly retail sales report (YOY)

United States

Nov. 2023

(YOY)

Tractor

-Double digits

Mower & RTV

Flat

CE

+Double digits

Thailanddomestic sales only

Tractor

Nov. 2023

(YOY)

-210%

*Note

  • The ratio above indicates the percentage change of the retail sales unit (based on internal sales report as of the date this sales report released) from the same month of the previous year and they are subject to change in the future.
  • "Flat" indicates that the percentage change is less than 2.

(Monthly retail sales report)

Disclaimer

Kubota Corporation published this content on 12 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2023 06:27:10 UTC.