Kubota Corporation specializes in the manufacturing and marketing of industrial and agricultural machines and water purifying and distribution equipments. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - industrial and agricultural machines (84.9%): tractors, harvesters, transplantors, mowers, etc.; - water purifying and distribution systems (13.9%): ductile cast iron, steel and plastic pipes, valves, recycling pumps, incinerators, ceramic filters, used water purifiers, etc.; - other (1.2%): industrial pieces, steel tubes, building machines, etc. Net sales break down geographically as follows: Japan (27.4%), Asia (18.5%), North America (37.3%), Europe (13%) and other (3.8%).