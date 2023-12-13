Monthly retail sales report (YOY)
■ United States
Nov. 2023
(YOY)
Tractor
-Double digits
Mower & RTV
Flat
CE
+Double digits
■ Thailand（domestic sales only）
Tractor
Nov. 2023
(YOY)
-2～10%
*Note
- The ratio above indicates the percentage change of the retail sales unit (based on internal sales report as of the date this sales report released) from the same month of the previous year and they are subject to change in the future.
- "Flat" indicates that the percentage change is less than 2％.
(Monthly retail sales report)
