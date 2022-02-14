Kubota : Notice of Candidates for Audit & Supervisory Board Member and Substitute Audit & Supervisory Board Member
02/14/2022 | 01:12am EST
February 14, 2022
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Contact: IR Section
Corporate Planning and Control Dept.
2-47, Shikitsuhigashi 1-chome,
Naniwa-ku, Osaka 556-8601, Japan
Phone: +81-6-6648-2645
Notice of Candidates for Audit & Supervisory Board Member
and Substitute Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Kubota Corporation (hereinafter "the Company") has resolved at the Meeting of the Board of Directors held on February 14, 2022 to propose the following persons as candidates for Audit & Supervisory Board Member and Substitute Audit & Supervisory Board Member at the 132nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on March 18, 2022.
Candidates for Audit & Supervisory Board Member ＜Date of assuming office: March 18,2022 (to be scheduled)＞
Name
Current Position
Toshikazu Fukuyama
Audit & Supervisory Board Member
(Reappointment)
Yasuhiko Hiyama
Audit & Supervisory Board Member
(Reappointment)
Masashi Tsunematsu
Water and Environment Infrastructure Consolidated Division
(New Nomination)
Keijiro Kimura
Attorney at law, Representative Partner of Kyoei Law Office
(New Nomination)
Mr. Keijiro Kimura is a candidate for Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member.
Candidate for Substitute Audit & Supervisory Board Member＜Date of assuming office: March 18,2022 (to be scheduled)＞
Name
Current Position
Masaki Fujiwara
Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member
In preparation for the prospect of failing to meet the minimum number of the Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members required by laws and regulations, the Company will propose to elect one substitute Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member at the 132nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on March 18, 2022.
Retirement of Audit & Supervisory Board Member ＜Date of retirement: March 18,2022 (to be scheduled)＞
(Expiration of the term of office)
Name
Current Position
Masaki Fujiwara
Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member
< Cautionary Statements with Respect to Forward-Looking Statements >
This document may contain forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation: general economic conditions in the Company's markets, particularly government agricultural policies, levels of capital expenditures, both in public and private sectors, foreign currency exchange rates, the occurrence of natural disasters, continued competitive pricing pressures in the marketplace, as well as the Company's ability to continue to gain acceptance of its products.
Kubota Corporation published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 06:11:07 UTC.