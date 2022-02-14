Kubota : Notice of Candidates for Audit & Supervisory Board Member and Substitute Audit & Supervisory Board Member

February 14, 2022

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: IR Section

Corporate Planning and Control Dept.

2-47, Shikitsuhigashi 1-chome,

Naniwa-ku, Osaka 556-8601, Japan

Phone: +81-6-6648-2645

Notice of Candidates for Audit & Supervisory Board Member

and Substitute Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Kubota Corporation (hereinafter "the Company") has resolved at the Meeting of the Board of Directors held on February 14, 2022 to propose the following persons as candidates for Audit & Supervisory Board Member and Substitute Audit & Supervisory Board Member at the 132nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on March 18, 2022.

Candidates for Audit & Supervisory Board Member

＜ Date of assuming office: March 18,2022 (to be scheduled) ＞

Name Current Position Toshikazu Fukuyama Audit & Supervisory Board Member (Reappointment) Yasuhiko Hiyama Audit & Supervisory Board Member (Reappointment) Masashi Tsunematsu Water and Environment Infrastructure Consolidated Division (New Nomination) Keijiro Kimura Attorney at law, Representative Partner of Kyoei Law Office (New Nomination)

Mr. Keijiro Kimura is a candidate for Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member.

Candidate for Substitute Audit & Supervisory Board Member ＜ Date of assuming office: March 18,2022 (to be scheduled) ＞

Name Current Position Masaki Fujiwara Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member

In preparation for the prospect of failing to meet the minimum number of the Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members required by laws and regulations, the Company will propose to elect one substitute Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member at the 132nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on March 18, 2022.