Kubota : Notice of retirement of own shares

December 16, 2021

Notice of retirement of own shares

Kubota Corporation (hereinafter "the Company") has resolved at the Meeting of the Board of Directors held on December 16, 2021 to retire shares of common stock of the Company pursuant to Article 178 of the Corporate Law of Japan as follows:

1. Type of shares to be retired: Common shares of the Company 2. Number of shares to be retired: 8,330,000 shares (0.7 % of the total number of shares issued) 3. Date of retirement: December 30, 2021 (planned)

(Reference)

After the above retirement of shares, total number of shares issued will be 1,200,246,846.

< Cautionary Statements with Respect to Forward-Looking Statements >

This document may contain forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation: general economic conditions in the Company's markets, particularly government agricultural policies, levels of capital expenditures, both in public and private sectors, foreign currency exchange rates, the occurrence of natural disasters, continued competitive pricing pressures in the marketplace, as well as the Company's ability to continue to gain acceptance of its products.