Kubota : Notice on a distribution of retained earnings

February 14, 2022

Notice on a distribution of retained earnings

Kubota Corporation (hereinafter "the Company") has resolved at the Meeting of the Board of Directors held on February 14, 2022 that the Company would distribute retained earnings as the record date was December 31, 2021.

1. Details of year-end dividend

Year-end dividend Latest forecast Comparable previous year (Released on November 5, 2021) (Year ended December 31, 2020) Record date December 31, 2021 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Dividend per common share ¥21 ¥21 ¥19 Amount of dividend ¥25,205 million - ¥22,957 million Date of payment March 22, 2022 - March 22, 2021 Resource of dividend Retained earnings - Retained earnings

2. Reasons

The Company's basic policy for the return of profit to shareholders is to maintain stable dividends and raise dividends together with share buy-backs and retirement of treasury shares.

Considering the basic policy and the Company's current business performance, the Company decided to pay ¥21 of the year-end dividend per common share. Accordingly, including the interim dividend of ¥21 per common share already paid, the annual dividend per common share for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 is ¥42.

(per common share) Dividend per common share Interim dividend Year-end dividend Annual dividend This fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 ¥21 ¥21 ¥42 The fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 ¥17 ¥19 ¥36

< Cautionary Statements with Respect to Forward-Looking Statements >

This document may contain forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation: general economic conditions in the Company's markets, particularly government agricultural policies, levels of capital expenditures, both in public and private sectors, foreign currency exchange rates, the occurrence of natural disasters, continued competitive pricing pressures in the marketplace, as well as the Company's ability to continue to gain acceptance of its products.