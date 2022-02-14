Kubota : Notice regarding partial amendments to Articles of Incorporation

Upon the introduction of the system for providing reference materials for the general meeting of shareholders in electronic format, since the provisions for Article 16 (Disclosure via Internet and deemed furnishing of reference materials, etc. for General Meeting of Shareholders) of the current Articles of Incorporation will no longer be required, they will be deleted.

Among items for which the measures for providing information in electronic format will be taken regarding the information that constitutes the content of reference materials for the general meeting of shareholders, etc., because the Company may limit the scope of the items to be stated in the paper- based documents to be delivered to shareholders who requested the delivery of

Because the Company is obligated to stipulate in the Articles of Incorporation that it will take measures for providing information that constitutes the content of reference materials for the general meeting of shareholders, etc. in electronic format, the Company proposes to newly establish paragraph 1 of the proposed revision of Article 16 (Measures for providing information in electronic format, etc.).

Since the revised provisions provided for in a proviso to Article 1 of the Supplementary Provisions of the Act Partially Amending the Companies Act (Act No. 70 of 2019) are to be enforced on September 1, 2022, the Company proposes to make the following changes to its Articles of Incorporation in preparation for the introduction of the system for providing reference materials for the general meeting of shareholders in electronic format.

To ensure that the object of the Company is in line with the current state of the Company's business and prepare for future business expansion, the Company proposes to amend Article 2

Kubota Corporation (hereinafter "the Company") has resolved at the Meeting of the Board of Directors held on February 14, 2022 to propose the partial amendments to its Articles of Incorporation at the 132nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on March 18, 2022.

The Company will establish supplementary provisions regarding the effective dates of the aforementioned new establishment and deletion of the provisions. The supplementary provisions shall be deleted after the specified date. In order to further strengthen the management system, the Company proposes to increase by three the maximum number of Directors set forth in Article 20 (Number of Directors and Method of Election) of the current Articles of Incorporation, changing it from ten to thirteen.

2. Details of amendments

Details of the amendments are described in the Attachment :

3. Schedule The date of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders for the amendments: March 18, 2022 The date that amended Articles of Incorporation will be effective: March 18, 2022

