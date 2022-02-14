Kubota : Notice regarding partial amendments to Articles of Incorporation
02/14/2022 | 01:12am EST
February 14, 2022
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Contact: IR Section
Corporate Planning & Control Dept.
2-47, Shikitsuhigashi 1-chome,
Naniwa-ku, Osaka 556-8601, Japan
Phone: +81-6-6648-2645
Notice regarding partial amendments to Articles of Incorporation
Kubota Corporation (hereinafter "the Company") has resolved at the Meeting of the Board of Directors held on February 14, 2022 to propose the partial amendments to its Articles of Incorporation at the 132nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on March 18, 2022.
1. Reasons for the Amendments
To ensure that the object of the Company is in line with the current state of the Company's business and prepare for future business expansion, the Company proposes to amend Article 2(Object) of the Articles of Incorporation.
Since the revised provisions provided for in a proviso to Article 1 of the Supplementary Provisions of the Act Partially Amending the Companies Act (Act No. 70 of 2019) are to be enforced on September 1, 2022, the Company proposes to make the following changes to its Articles of Incorporation in preparation for the introduction of the system for providing reference materials for the general meeting of shareholders in electronic format.
Because the Company is obligated to stipulate in the Articles of Incorporation that it will take measures for providing information that constitutes the content of reference materials for the general meeting of shareholders, etc. in electronic format, the Company proposes to newly establish paragraph 1 of the proposed revision of Article 16 (Measures for providing information in electronic format, etc.).
Among items for which the measures for providing information in electronic format will be taken regarding the information that constitutes the content of reference materials for the general meeting of shareholders, etc., because the Company may limit the scope of the items to be stated in the paper- based documents to be delivered to shareholders who requested the delivery of paper-based documents to the scope designated by the Ministry of Justice Order, the Company proposes to newly establish paragraph 2 of the proposed revision of Article 16 (Measures for providing information in electronic format, etc.).
Upon the introduction of the system for providing reference materials for the general meeting of shareholders in electronic format, since the provisions for Article 16 (Disclosure via Internet and deemed furnishing of reference materials, etc. for General Meeting of Shareholders) of the current Articles of Incorporation will no longer be required, they will be deleted.
The Company will establish supplementary provisions regarding the effective dates of the aforementioned new establishment and deletion of the provisions. The supplementary provisions shall be deleted after the specified date.
In order to further strengthen the management system, the Company proposes to increase by three the maximum number of Directors set forth in Article 20 (Number of Directors and Method of Election) of the current Articles of Incorporation, changing it from ten to thirteen.
2. Details of amendments
Details of the amendments are described in the Attachment :
3. Schedule
The date of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders for the amendments:
March 18, 2022
The date that amended Articles of Incorporation will be effective:
March 18, 2022
< Cautionary Statements with Respect to Forward-Looking Statements >
This document may contain forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation: general economic conditions in the Company's markets, particularly government agricultural policies, levels of capital expenditures both in public and private sectors, foreign currency exchange rates, the occurrence of natural disasters, continued competitive pricing pressures in the marketplace, as well as the Company's ability to continue to gain acceptance of its products.
End of document
Attachment
(Amended parts are underlined)
Current Articles of Incorporation
Proposed amendments
Article 2. (Object)
Article 2. (Object)
The object of the Company shall be to engage in the
The object of the Company shall be to engage in the
following business:
following business:
1. to 14.
(Text omitted)
1. to 14.
(Unchanged)
15. Operation of facilities for sports,lodging, training,
15.
Operation of facilities for lodging, training, health
health and medical care, recuperation and
and medical care, recuperation and recreation;
recreation;
16.
(Text omitted)
16.
(Unchanged)
17. General leasing business;
17.
General leasing business, general rental
business, and intermediary business for leasing
and renting
18. Personnel dispatching agency business;
18.
Personnel dispatching agency business and
intermediary business for personnel dispatching
19. to 22.
(Text omitted)
19. to 22.
(Unchanged)
(Newly established)
23.
Production, processing, and sale of agricultural
products
(Newly established)
24.
Agricultural services business, including
information processing and information provision
services business
(Newly established)
25.
Power generation business using renewable
energy, etc., and business related to provision,
sale, etc. of electricity
(Newly established)
26.
Carbon credit transaction business
(Newly established)
27.
Advertising business
(Newly established)
28.
Manufacture and sale of food products and
pharmaceutical ingredients
(Newly established)
29.
Manufacture and sale of processed food and
health food products
(Newly established)
30.
Manufacture, sale, and installation of food
production equipment
Current Articles of Incorporation
Proposed amendments
(Newly established)
31. Sports-related entertainment, management of
clubs and facilities, planning and sale of products,
planning and implementation of outreach and
advertising activities, and other sports businesses
(Newly established)
32. Investment in each business
23.
(Text omitted)
33.
(Unchanged)
24.
(Text omitted)
34.
(Unchanged)
Article 16. (Disclosure via Internet and deemed
(Deleted)
furnishing of reference materials, etc. for
General Meeting of Shareholders)
In convening a General Meeting of Shareholders, if
the Company discloses information to be stated or
indicated in reference materials, business reports,
financial statements and consolidated financial
statements for the General Meeting of Shareholders
through the Internet in compliance with the Ministry of
Justice Ordinance, the Company shall be deemed to
have furnished such documents to the shareholders.
(Newly established)
Article 16. (Measures for providing information in
electronic format, etc.)
1) When the Company convenes a General
Meeting of Shareholders, it shall take measures
for providing information that constitutes the
content of reference materials for the General
Meeting of Shareholders, etc. in electronic
format.
2) Among items for which the measures for
providing information in electronic format will be
taken, the Company may exclude all or some of
those items designated by the Ministry of
Justice Order from statements in the paper-
based documents to be delivered to
shareholders who requested the delivery of
paper-based documents by the record date of
voting rights.
Article 20. (Number of Directors and Method of
Article 20. (Number of Directors and Method of
Election)
Election)
Current Articles of Incorporation
Proposed amendments
1) The Company shall have no more than ten (10)
1) The Company shall have no more than thirteen
Directors, who shall be elected at a General
(13)Directors, who shall be elected at a
Meeting of Shareholders.
General Meeting of Shareholders.
2)
(Text omitted)
2)
(Unchanged)
3)
(Text omitted)
3)
(Unchanged)
(Newly established)
(Supplementary Provisions)
1) The deletion of Article 16 (Disclosure via
Internet and deemed furnishing of reference
materials, etc. for General Meeting of
Shareholders) of Articles of Incorporation prior
to amendments and the new establishment of
the proposed revision of Article 16 (Measures
for providing information in electronic format,
etc.) shall be effective from September 1, 2022,
the date of enforcement of the revised
provisions provided for in the proviso to Article 1
Kubota Corporation published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 06:11:07 UTC.