Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Kubota Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6326   JP3266400005

KUBOTA CORPORATION

(6326)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kubota : Notice regarding partial amendments to Articles of Incorporation

02/14/2022 | 01:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

February 14, 2022

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: IR Section

Corporate Planning & Control Dept.

2-47, Shikitsuhigashi 1-chome,

Naniwa-ku, Osaka 556-8601, Japan

Phone: +81-6-6648-2645

Notice regarding partial amendments to Articles of Incorporation

Kubota Corporation (hereinafter "the Company") has resolved at the Meeting of the Board of Directors held on February 14, 2022 to propose the partial amendments to its Articles of Incorporation at the 132nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on March 18, 2022.

1. Reasons for the Amendments

  1. To ensure that the object of the Company is in line with the current state of the Company's business and prepare for future business expansion, the Company proposes to amend Article 2 (Object) of the Articles of Incorporation.
  2. Since the revised provisions provided for in a proviso to Article 1 of the Supplementary Provisions of the Act Partially Amending the Companies Act (Act No. 70 of 2019) are to be enforced on September 1, 2022, the Company proposes to make the following changes to its Articles of Incorporation in preparation for the introduction of the system for providing reference materials for the general meeting of shareholders in electronic format.
  1. Because the Company is obligated to stipulate in the Articles of Incorporation that it will take measures for providing information that constitutes the content of reference materials for the general meeting of shareholders, etc. in electronic format, the Company proposes to newly establish paragraph 1 of the proposed revision of Article 16 (Measures for providing information in electronic format, etc.).
  2. Among items for which the measures for providing information in electronic format will be taken regarding the information that constitutes the content of reference materials for the general meeting of shareholders, etc., because the Company may limit the scope of the items to be stated in the paper- based documents to be delivered to shareholders who requested the delivery of paper-based documents to the scope designated by the Ministry of Justice Order, the Company proposes to newly establish paragraph 2 of the proposed revision of Article 16 (Measures for providing information in electronic format, etc.).
  3. Upon the introduction of the system for providing reference materials for the general meeting of shareholders in electronic format, since the provisions for Article 16 (Disclosure via Internet and deemed furnishing of reference materials, etc. for General Meeting of Shareholders) of the current Articles of Incorporation will no longer be required, they will be deleted.
    1. The Company will establish supplementary provisions regarding the effective dates of the aforementioned new establishment and deletion of the provisions. The supplementary provisions shall be deleted after the specified date.
  2. In order to further strengthen the management system, the Company proposes to increase by three the maximum number of Directors set forth in Article 20 (Number of Directors and Method of Election) of the current Articles of Incorporation, changing it from ten to thirteen.

2. Details of amendments

Details of the amendments are described in the Attachment :

3. Schedule

The date of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders for the amendments:

March 18, 2022

The date that amended Articles of Incorporation will be effective:

March 18, 2022

< Cautionary Statements with Respect to Forward-Looking Statements >

This document may contain forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation: general economic conditions in the Company's markets, particularly government agricultural policies, levels of capital expenditures both in public and private sectors, foreign currency exchange rates, the occurrence of natural disasters, continued competitive pricing pressures in the marketplace, as well as the Company's ability to continue to gain acceptance of its products.

End of document

Attachment

(Amended parts are underlined)

Current Articles of Incorporation

Proposed amendments

Article 2. (Object)

Article 2. (Object)

The object of the Company shall be to engage in the

The object of the Company shall be to engage in the

following business:

following business:

1. to 14.

(Text omitted)

1. to 14.

(Unchanged)

15. Operation of facilities for sports,lodging, training,

15.

Operation of facilities for lodging, training, health

health and medical care, recuperation and

and medical care, recuperation and recreation;

recreation;

16.

(Text omitted)

16.

(Unchanged)

17. General leasing business;

17.

General leasing business, general rental

business, and intermediary business for leasing

and renting

18. Personnel dispatching agency business;

18.

Personnel dispatching agency business and

intermediary business for personnel dispatching

19. to 22.

(Text omitted)

19. to 22.

(Unchanged)

(Newly established)

23.

Production, processing, and sale of agricultural

products

(Newly established)

24.

Agricultural services business, including

information processing and information provision

services business

(Newly established)

25.

Power generation business using renewable

energy, etc., and business related to provision,

sale, etc. of electricity

(Newly established)

26.

Carbon credit transaction business

(Newly established)

27.

Advertising business

(Newly established)

28.

Manufacture and sale of food products and

pharmaceutical ingredients

(Newly established)

29.

Manufacture and sale of processed food and

health food products

(Newly established)

30.

Manufacture, sale, and installation of food

production equipment

Current Articles of Incorporation

Proposed amendments

(Newly established)

31. Sports-related entertainment, management of

clubs and facilities, planning and sale of products,

planning and implementation of outreach and

advertising activities, and other sports businesses

(Newly established)

32. Investment in each business

23.

(Text omitted)

33.

(Unchanged)

24.

(Text omitted)

34.

(Unchanged)

Article 16. (Disclosure via Internet and deemed

(Deleted)

furnishing of reference materials, etc. for

General Meeting of Shareholders)

In convening a General Meeting of Shareholders, if

the Company discloses information to be stated or

indicated in reference materials, business reports,

financial statements and consolidated financial

statements for the General Meeting of Shareholders

through the Internet in compliance with the Ministry of

Justice Ordinance, the Company shall be deemed to

have furnished such documents to the shareholders.

(Newly established)

Article 16. (Measures for providing information in

electronic format, etc.)

1) When the Company convenes a General

Meeting of Shareholders, it shall take measures

for providing information that constitutes the

content of reference materials for the General

Meeting of Shareholders, etc. in electronic

format.

2) Among items for which the measures for

providing information in electronic format will be

taken, the Company may exclude all or some of

those items designated by the Ministry of

Justice Order from statements in the paper-

based documents to be delivered to

shareholders who requested the delivery of

paper-based documents by the record date of

voting rights.

Article 20. (Number of Directors and Method of

Article 20. (Number of Directors and Method of

Election)

Election)

Current Articles of Incorporation

Proposed amendments

1) The Company shall have no more than ten (10)

1) The Company shall have no more than thirteen

Directors, who shall be elected at a General

(13)Directors, who shall be elected at a

Meeting of Shareholders.

General Meeting of Shareholders.

2)

(Text omitted)

2)

(Unchanged)

3)

(Text omitted)

3)

(Unchanged)

(Newly established)

(Supplementary Provisions)

1) The deletion of Article 16 (Disclosure via

Internet and deemed furnishing of reference

materials, etc. for General Meeting of

Shareholders) of Articles of Incorporation prior

to amendments and the new establishment of

the proposed revision of Article 16 (Measures

for providing information in electronic format,

etc.) shall be effective from September 1, 2022,

the date of enforcement of the revised

provisions provided for in the proviso to Article 1

of the Supplementary Provisions of the Act

Partially Amending the Companies Act (Act No.

70 of 2019) (hereinafter referred to as the "Date

of Enforcement").

2) Notwithstanding the provision of the preceding

paragraph, Article 16 (Disclosure via Internet

and deemed furnishing of reference materials,

etc. for General Meeting of Shareholders) of

Articles of Incorporation prior to amendments

shall remain effective regarding any General

Meeting of Shareholders held on a date within

six months from the Date of Enforcement.

3) These Supplementary Provisions shall be

deleted on the date when six months have

elapsed from the Date of Enforcement or three

months have elapsed from the date of the

General Meeting of Shareholders in the

preceding paragraph, whichever is later.

Disclaimer

Kubota Corporation published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 06:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KUBOTA CORPORATION
01:12aKUBOTA : Results of operations for the year ended December 31, 2021 (0.3MB)
PU
01:12aKUBOTA : Supplementary information for the year ended December 31, 2021 (0.4MB)
PU
01:12aKUBOTA : Notice on a distribution of retained earnings
PU
01:12aKUBOTA : Notice regarding revision to the remuneration plan for Directors
PU
01:12aKUBOTA : Notice regarding the introduction of a performance-linked stock compensation plan..
PU
01:12aKUBOTA : Notice regarding partial amendments to Articles of Incorporation
PU
01:12aKUBOTA : Notice of Candidates for Audit & Supervisory Board Member and Substitute Audit & ..
PU
01:12aKUBOTA : Monthly retail sales report for Jan. 2022 (0.2MB)
PU
01:12aKUBOTA : Monthly retail sales report for Dec. 2021 (0.2MB)
PU
02/06KUBOTA : Makes Second Investment in U.S Based AgTech Startup -FarmX, Inc., Providing Preci..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 190 B 18 891 M 18 891 M
Net income 2021 195 B 1 684 M 1 684 M
Net Debt 2021 497 B 4 287 M 4 287 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,1x
Yield 2021 1,84%
Capitalization 2 880 B 24 847 M 24 847 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,54x
EV / Sales 2022 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 41 605
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart KUBOTA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kubota Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KUBOTA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 2 417,00 JPY
Average target price 2 804,17 JPY
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yuichi Kitao President & Representative Director
Makoto Egawa Manager-Corporate Planning
Masatoshi Kimata Chairman
Masato Yoshikawa Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Muneji Okamoto Senior GM-Machine Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KUBOTA CORPORATION-5.35%24 847
PACCAR, INC.5.16%32 233
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION1.74%25 045
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-15.95%23 931
KOMATSU LTD.6.79%23 459
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.-4.71%21 872