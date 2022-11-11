Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Kubota Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6326   JP3266400005

KUBOTA CORPORATION

(6326)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-11 am EST
2008.00 JPY   -0.15%
01:42aKubota : Quarterly Report for the third quarter of the 133rd business term (From July 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022) (0.7MB)
PU
11/10Nikkei 225 Down 1% on Earnings Season Results, Wall Street Cues
MT
11/09Kubota Shares Fall After Guidance Cut
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kubota : Quarterly Report for the third quarter of the 133rd business term (From July 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022) (0.7MB)

11/11/2022 | 01:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

[Translation]

Quarterly Report

(The Third Quarter of the 133rd Business Term)

From July 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022

2-47, Shikitsuhigashi 1-chome,Naniwa-ku, Osaka, JAPAN

Kubota Corporation

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. Overview of the Company .......................................................................................................................

1

1.

Key Financial Data .................................................................................................................................

1

2.

Description of Business .........................................................................................................................

1

2. Business Overview ..................................................................................................................................

2

1.

Risk Factors ............................................................................................................................................

2

2.

Analysis of Consolidated Financial Position, Results of Operations,

and Cash Flows by Management ...........................................................................................................

2

3.

Material Contracts .................................................................................................................................

4

3. Information on Kubota Corporation ........................................................................................................

5

1.

Information on the Shares of Kubota Corporation ...............................................................................

5

2. Changes in Directors and Senior Management .....................................................................................

7

4. Financial Information ..............................................................................................................................

8

1.

Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ....................................................................................

8

2. Other .....................................................................................................................................................

28

Confirmation Letter

COVER

[Document Filed]

Quarterly Report ("Shihanki Hokokusho")

[Applicable Law]

Article 24-4-7, Paragraph 1 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan

[Filed to]

Director, Kanto Local Finance Bureau

[Filing Date]

November 11, 2022

[Fiscal Year]

The Third Quarter of the 133rd Business Term

(from July 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022)

[Company Name]

Kabushiki Kaisha Kubota

[Company Name in English]

Kubota Corporation

[Title and Name of Representative]

Yuichi Kitao, President and Representative Director

[Address of Head Office]

2-47, Shikitsuhigashi 1-chome,Naniwa-ku, Osaka, JAPAN

[Phone Number]

+81-6-6648-2111

[Contact Person]

Kaori Sato, General Manager of Accounting Dept.

[Contact Address]

Kubota Corporation, Tokyo Head Office

1-3, Kyobashi 2-chome,Chuo-ku, Tokyo, JAPAN

[Phone Number]

+81-3-3245-3111

[Contact Person]

Jun Sano, General Manager of Tokyo Administration Dept.

[Place Where Available for Public

Kubota Corporation, Tokyo Head Office

Inspection]

(1-3, Kyobashi 2-chome,Chuo-ku, Tokyo, JAPAN)

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.

(2-1, Nihombashi Kabuto-cho,Chuo-ku, Tokyo, JAPAN)

This is an English translation of the Quarterly Report filed with the Director of the Kanto Local Finance Bureau via Electronic Disclosure for Investors' NETwork pursuant to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan.

The translation of the Confirmation Letter for the original Quarterly Report is included at the end of this document.

For the purposes of this Quarterly Report, the "Company" refers to Kubota Corporation and its subsidiaries, unless context indicates otherwise.

References in this document to the "Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan" are to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan and other laws and regulations amending and/or supplementing the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan.

1. Overview of the Company

1. Key Financial Data

(Unit: millions of yen, except earnings per share)

Nine months ended

Nine months ended

Year ended

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2021

Revenue

¥ 1,954,180

¥

1,641,640

¥

2,196,766

[693,700]

[540,235]

Profit before income taxes

195,958

213,788

252,559

Profit attributable to owners of the parent

133,334

146,628

175,637

[42,088]

[43,678]

Comprehensive income attributable to owners

363,630

203,760

270,034

of the parent

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

1,964,297

1,631,613

1,677,957

Total assets

4,779,922

3,492,082

3,773,510

Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent:

Basic

111.54

121.38

145.52

[35.39]

[36.16]

Diluted

Ratio of equity attributable to owners of the parent to total

41.1

46.7

44.5

assets (%)

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(70,632)

47,860

92,511

Net cash used in investing activities

(268,121)

(88,040)

(127,370)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

233,150

(8,878)

60,586

Cash and cash equivalents, at the end of the period

170,793

179,285

258,639

(Notes)

  1. The condensed consolidated financial statements and the consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
  2. As the Company prepares the condensed consolidated financial statements, its nonconsolidated financial data is not presented.
  3. Amounts less than presentation units are rounded to the nearest unit.
  4. Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent-Dilutedis not stated since Kubota Corporation did not have potentially dilutive common shares that were outstanding during the period.

2. Description of Business

In the nine months ended September 30, 2022, there were no material changes in the Company's business.

Escorts Limited (currently, Escorts Kubota Limited) became a subsidiary of the Company in the Farm & Industrial Machinery segment during the three months ended June 30, 2022.

1

2. Business Overview

1. Risk Factors

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, there were no major risks for which managements recognize that they may have a significant impact on the consolidated financial position, results of operations, and cash flows (hereafter, "results of operations") presented in "2. Business Overview" or "4. Financial Information."

There were no material changes in the information described in the Risk Factors section of the Annual Securities Report for the year ended December 31, 2021.

At the end of the reporting period, the Company estimates that the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's results of operations is not significant. However, the timing of the convergence of COVID-19 and its future impact remain uncertain and difficult to envision at this time. If the situation of COVID-19 deteriorates further in the future, the Company's results of operations may be adversely affected.

2. Analysis of Consolidated Financial Position, Results of Operations, and Cash Flows by

Management

(1) Analysis of Results of Operations

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, revenue of Kubota Corporation and its subsidiaries (hereinafter, the "Company") increased by ¥312.5 billion [19.0%] from the same period in the prior year to ¥1,954.2 billion.

Domestic revenue decreased by ¥4.4 billion [1.0%] from the same period in the prior year to ¥441.6 billion because of decreased revenue in Farm & Industrial Machinery, despite increased revenue in Water & Environment.

Overseas revenue increased by ¥317.0 billion [26.5%] from the same period in the prior year to ¥1,512.6 billion because of increased revenue in Farm & Industrial Machinery and Water & Environment.

Operating profit decreased by ¥28.1 billion [13.3%] from the same period in the prior year to ¥183.4 billion mainly due to some negative effects from a rise in material prices and logistics expenses, despite some positive effects from sales price increase and favorable impact of foreign exchange rates. Profit before income taxes decreased by ¥17.8 billion [8.3%] from the same period in the prior year to ¥196.0 billion due to decreased operating profit. Income tax expenses were ¥48.6 billion. Share of profits of investments accounted for using the equity method was ¥1.5 billion. Profit for the period decreased by ¥12.0 billion [7.4%] from the same period in the prior year to ¥148.9 billion. Profit attributable to owners of the parent decreased by ¥13.3 billion [9.1%] from the same period in the prior year to ¥133.3 billion.

Revenue from external customers and operating profit by each reportable segment were as follows:

1) Farm & Industrial Machinery

Farm & Industrial Machinery is composed of farm equipment, agricultural-related products, engines, and construction machinery.

Revenue in this segment increased by 21.3% from the same period in the prior year to ¥1,708.0 billion and accounted for 87.4% of consolidated revenue.

Domestic revenue decreased by 3.9% from the same period in the prior year to ¥229.6 billion. Sales of agricultural-related products decreased due to stagnated rice price and termination of subsidies for business continuation of farmers.

Overseas revenue increased by 26.5% from the same period in the prior year to ¥1,478.4 billion. In North America, shipment of tractors made progress to replenish dealer inventories although the market trend is shrinking. In addition, sales of construction machinery increased due to demand for infrastructure construction. In Europe, sales mainly of construction machinery and engines were solid. In Asia outside Japan, development of dryland farming in Thailand has made progress despite decreased sales of farm equipment for rice farming due to adverse reaction from the government project in the prior year. In China, sales of tractors increased thanks to rush demand before the emission regulation, but this could not cover the decreased sales caused by the lockdown in the 1st half of this fiscal year. Sales in India increased due to consolidation of Escorts Limited (currently, Escorts Kubota Limited; hereinafter, "EKL").

Operating profit in this segment decreased by 13.3% from the same period in the prior year to ¥186.3 billion due to some negative effects from a rise in material prices and logistics expenses, while there were some positive effects from sales price increase and favorable impact of foreign exchange rates.

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kubota Corporation published this content on 11 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2022 06:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KUBOTA CORPORATION
01:42aKubota : Quarterly Report for the third quarter of the 133rd business term (From July 1, 2..
PU
11/10Nikkei 225 Down 1% on Earnings Season Results, Wall Street Cues
MT
11/09Kubota Shares Fall After Guidance Cut
DJ
11/09Kubota : Notice of the Forecast of Year-end Dividend for the Year Ending December 31, 2022..
PU
11/09Kubota : Notice of Change of a Representative Director（94KB）
PU
11/09Kubota : Notice of Candidates for the Board of Directors（146KB）
PU
11/09Kubota : Notice of Change of Management（168KB）
PU
11/09Kubota : Change of Directors and Executive Officers, Personnel Changes
PU
11/09Kubota : Results of operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 (1.6MB)
PU
11/09Kubota : Financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 (0.5MB)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2 608 B 18 375 M 18 375 M
Net income 2022 183 B 1 287 M 1 287 M
Net Debt 2022 924 B 6 508 M 6 508 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,1x
Yield 2022 2,32%
Capitalization 2 391 B 16 847 M 16 847 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,27x
EV / Sales 2023 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 43 293
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart KUBOTA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kubota Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KUBOTA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 2 011,00 JPY
Average target price 2 309,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yuichi Kitao President & Representative Director
Makoto Egawa Manager-Corporate Planning
Masatoshi Kimata Chairman
Masato Yoshikawa Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Muneji Okamoto Senior GM-Machine Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KUBOTA CORPORATION-15.27%16 847
PACCAR, INC.13.03%35 441
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-11.10%24 012
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-20.14%20 700
KOMATSU LTD.14.42%20 561
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.-12.91%19 854